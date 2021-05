The mainstream media, once again, has failed to explain or contextualise the predictable collapse of the final trial relating to culpability at Hillsborough. This was of the three men at the heart of the process. Yesterday I recorded this interview for The Anfield Wrap. It traces the story back to my discovery of the reviewed and altered police statements including the evidence that the words 'review and alteration' are not mine but are in the letters from the Force Solicitor to the South Yorkshire Police Head of Management Services. It exposes the appalling statement made on Wednesday by one of the defendant's lawyers ...