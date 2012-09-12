You virtually had nothing to complain about since August, until today, when the accused was rushed back from injury, half-fit, to cover for an errant full back in a derby game in freezing and icy conditions. So there is no respect in which you had need of restraining yourself.



Trust me, I've stayed my tongue on this issue many a time. His issues are fundamental, not transient. I did my best to stay it last season when he almost single-handedly threw away a title, before being dropped for a freshly promoted academy player.Trent has been flayed enough today; a player who has won everything in the game with us - frankly I think a big part of his problem was dealing with an errant centre-back, as much as it was the other way round.I hope he proves me wrong. There's very real titles on the line again.