The Indomitable Ibou

Harris96

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3280 on: Today at 06:54:53 pm
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 06:44:23 pm
Dreadful performance. He was appalling in the title run in last season and what he produced today was just as woeful.

I'm going to get lambasted for saying this, but he genuinely cannot play football, he is technically atrocious, makes baffling decisions and just seems to lack any feel for the game at the elite level. We can't even reliably circulate the ball around our backline in settled possession when he plays because every second pass is a turnover, either from him or the unfortunate player to whom he gives an unworkable pass.

His defensive IQ is extremely suspect too, he positions himself poorly, orients his body bizarrely and produces overt blunders at an obscene rate. He's an outstanding duelist 1v1, and an incredible physical specimen, but that's about it.

Our football markedly improved in his involuntary absence, hopefully he is absent voluntarily for some time.

We can't trust him. (Sorry)

Wrong thread
Studgotelli

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3281 on: Today at 07:00:03 pm
smutchin

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3282 on: Today at 07:03:07 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 06:49:11 pm
Does make me wonder about Quansah that Slot has opted to rush Ibou straight back in.

Even though he was clearly lacking match fitness, there were a few moments where he did things that Quansah simply couldnt have done, so I can understand the decision to play him.

Hell be back up to speed soon enough.
rscanderlech

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3283 on: Today at 07:34:34 pm
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 06:53:24 pm
It's more because I loathe being harsh about one of our own players/staff unless I feel it needs to be said.

We simply can't let another title slip away like we did last season.
You virtually had nothing to complain about since August, until today, when the accused was rushed back from injury, half-fit, to cover for an errant full back in a derby game in freezing and icy conditions. So there is no respect in which you had need of restraining yourself.
tubby

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3284 on: Today at 07:35:37 pm
AmanShah21

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3285 on: Today at 07:38:44 pm
Should have been taken off at the 65-70 min mark. He could barely run at that point and that second goal doesnt happen if he is not so leggy. He was great in the first half though. Solid. His minutes need to be managed until he regains full fitness. Losing him again would be terrible in the run in.
HeartAndSoul

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3286 on: Today at 07:39:28 pm
In an ideal world, he would have been eased back into the side but Quansah looks like another one who Slot doesnt seem to fully trust. He always seems to come back from injury slowly. Give him 2/3 games and Im sure hell be back at his magical best.
jillc

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3287 on: Today at 07:50:29 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 07:39:28 pm
In an ideal world, he would have been eased back into the side but Quansah looks like another one who Slot doesnt seem to fully trust. He always seems to come back from injury slowly. Give him 2/3 games and Im sure hell be back at his magical best.

I don't think it's fair to say he doesn't trust Quansah, perhaps in certain types of games he would prefer Van Dijk/Konate like today. But Quansah will still get games.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3288 on: Today at 07:53:43 pm
It's hard to play football when you need to play two positions simultaneously
DefJack

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3289 on: Today at 07:54:52 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 07:34:34 pm
You virtually had nothing to complain about since August, until today, when the accused was rushed back from injury, half-fit, to cover for an errant full back in a derby game in freezing and icy conditions. So there is no respect in which you had need of restraining yourself.

Trust me, I've stayed my tongue on this issue many a time. His issues are fundamental, not transient. I did my best to stay it last season when he almost single-handedly threw away a title, before being dropped for a freshly promoted academy player.

Trent has been flayed enough today; a player who has won everything in the game with us - frankly I think a big part of his problem was dealing with an errant centre-back, as much as it was the other way round.

I hope he proves me wrong. There's very real titles on the line again.
Studgotelli

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3290 on: Today at 07:58:20 pm
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 07:54:52 pm
Trust me, I've stayed my tongue on this issue many a time. His issues are fundamental, not transient. I did my best to stay it last season when he almost single-handedly threw away a title, before being dropped for a freshly promoted academy player.

Trent has been flayed enough today; a player who has won everything in the game with us - frankly I think a big part of his problem was dealing with an errant centre-back, as much as it was the other way round.

I hope he proves me wrong. There's very real titles on the line again.

You are joking if you think Trent is dealing with an errant CB and not Ibou dealing with an errant RB.
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3291 on: Today at 07:58:34 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 07:58:20 pm
You are joking if you think Trent is dealing with an errant CB and not Ibou dealing with an errant RB.

Yup
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3292 on: Today at 07:59:21 pm
Ibou isn't dealing with an errant right back he's dealing with an absent one
DefJack

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3293 on: Today at 08:04:30 pm
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 07:58:20 pm
You are joking if you think Trent is dealing with an errant CB and not Ibou dealing with an errant RB.

I'll back the player who had completed football at 22 over the player with no major honours at 25, personally. Regardless of contract shenanigans.

We know Trent can deliver titles at the elite level, even while being criticised for his defending, we have no such evidence in the other direction.
Studgotelli

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #3294 on: Today at 08:08:06 pm
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 08:04:30 pm
I'll back the player who had completed football at 22 over the player with no major honours at 25, personally. Regardless of contract shenanigans.

Mate Im not one for calling people wind ups but youre clearly talking out of your ass :lmao

Maybe this is Quansahs alt account after all haha. Was Ibou here when Trent completed football? And saying he has no major honours is hilarious. Good work.
