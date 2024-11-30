Ibou starts that game we win it comfortably



I can't wait until he's back but it's one of those situations where you'll never know. I've seen Konate have poor games against inferior attacks, and practically all the times I've seen him do it have been away matches. We probably would have won but I bet you it'd have been tight.Disappointing game for Joe Gomez tonight, and as I've said a thousand times I'd just as rather see him play as much as Konate because of how good he is. It's a shame we've lost Konate due to injury though (it's also good that we didn't have to lose him to poor personal form).I've said my piece on how I think Quansah's a little raw for our current levels but I feel a bit sorry for him playing at right back there, he's a centre half and for me we might have solved a couple of problems tonight just playing Gomez at RB and JQ in the middle.