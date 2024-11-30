« previous next »
The Indomitable Ibou

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
I'm not.  at all.

Same. Pretty happy to be fair. A game we'd probably have rotated him for anyway so he's not missing anything that's majorly important
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
A bit of Ibouprofen and he should be fine  :)
;D

I see you're an aspirin' stand up
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Endick
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Get well soon
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Was always going to be a big loss.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
If it's a choice between him and watching Gomez and Quansah play Yakety Sax til he gets back I'd sooner he played on crutches
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Any chance people could get behind all of the players?
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Any chance people could get behind all of the players?

I am behind all the players, they're still playing shit when they're playing shit
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Ibou starts that game we win it comfortably
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Fuck me, we need him back ASAP. That Gordon goal doesnt go in with him back there. Both Quansah and Gomez as good as they might be just are nowhere near the levels of this guy.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Ibou starts that game we win it comfortably

Sorry, but you don't know that. We were not winning any second balls in large parts of that game. Even Ibou would have had a hard match in those circumstances. It's just the type of game which comes at the end of a hard run. We weren't helped by the fact that two of our midfielders had picked up yellow cards as well, which meant the ball was coming back all of the time.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Ibou starts that game we win it comfortably

Who knows.

We were poor all match defensively and it was an end to end match where no one had control.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Ibou starts that game we win it comfortably

Thought the lack of protection in front of the back 4 was the main issue.

GK had a poor game too.

When things arent ideal in front or behind you its hard for defenders to excel either individually or collectively
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
It is a little worrying the injuries we have at the back. Bradley, Ibou and Tsimi.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Ibou starts that game we win it comfortably

Not sure about that. For as class as Ibou is, he does have the odd ropey game here and there.

I probably would have backed him to bully Gordon into submission for the 2nd Newcastle goal mind.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Who knows.

We were poor all match defensively and it was an end to end match where no one had control.

For Newcastle to have more shots on goal us criminal.. I agree no control gave them plenty of encouragement  . Need to make the Derby boring
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Thought the lack of protection in front of the back 4 was the main issue.

GK had a poor game too.

When things arent ideal in front or behind you its hard for defenders to excel either individually or collectively

Exactly two of our midfielders had yellow cards quite early which didn't help, it really stopped us from being aggressive in the press.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Ibou starts that game we win it comfortably

I can't wait until he's back but it's one of those situations where you'll never know. I've seen Konate have poor games against inferior attacks, and practically all the times I've seen him do it have been away matches. We probably would have won but I bet you it'd have been tight.

Disappointing game for Joe Gomez tonight, and as I've said a thousand times I'd just as rather see him play as much as Konate because of how good he is. It's a shame we've lost Konate due to injury though (it's also good that we didn't have to lose him to poor personal form).

I've said my piece on how I think Quansah's a little raw for our current levels but I feel a bit sorry for him playing at right back there, he's a centre half and for me we might have solved a couple of problems tonight just playing Gomez at RB and JQ in the middle.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
That injury was such a sickener. Really put a dampener on Madrid along with the Bradley injury. We can't afford those injuries.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
I fucking hate Real Madrid.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
I can't wait until he's back but it's one of those situations where you'll never know. I've seen Konate have poor games against inferior attacks, and practically all the times I've seen him do it have been away matches. We probably would have won but I bet you it'd have been tight.

Disappointing game for Joe Gomez tonight, and as I've said a thousand times I'd just as rather see him play as much as Konate because of how good he is. It's a shame we've lost Konate due to injury though (it's also good that we didn't have to lose him to poor personal form).

I've said my piece on how I think Quansah's a little raw for our current levels but I feel a bit sorry for him playing at right back there, he's a centre half and for me we might have solved a couple of problems tonight just playing Gomez at RB and JQ in the middle.

It was also disappointing in midfield as well and that was also partly why the defence had such a tough time. The defence had absolutely no cover which is why no one can convince me it would have been any different with Ibou in the backline. When you are not winning second balls you basically have no control in the game.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
It was also disappointing in midfield as well and that was also partly why the defence had such a tough time. The defence had absolutely no cover which is why no one can convince me it would have been any different with Ibou in the backline. When you are not winning second balls you basically have no control in the game.

But he would've played better than Gomez and/or Quansah because he's a better centre back, that's the point.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
But he would've played better than Gomez and/or Quansah because he's a better centre back, that's the point.

I've no idea, even Ibou has had the odd poor game. I think it was one of those bad games that a team has. Name one player who tonight had a good game?
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
It was also disappointing in midfield as well and that was also partly why the defence had such a tough time. The defence had absolutely no cover which is why no one can convince me it would have been any different with Ibou in the backline. When you are not winning second balls you basically have no control in the game.

Yeah, it felt like a game of a couple of years ago where an ineffective midfield leads to defensive problems. Maybe Konate helps us avoid the 2nd goal who knows - don't see what he's changing for the first or third though. As a unit it just wasn't good enough, Newcastle's midfield played it with a good energy and looked keen to cause us problems.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Yeah, it felt like a game of a couple of years ago where an ineffective midfield leads to defensive problems. Maybe Konate helps us avoid the 2nd goal who knows - don't see what he's changing for the first or third though. As a unit it just wasn't good enough, Newcastle's midfield played it with a good energy and looked keen to cause us problems.

I think Konate would have headed it away further, but the problem was the space between defence and midfield today. Our defenders were heading the ball away but there was no midfielder near to clean up the ball and go down field with it. We just seemed to be slow in our challenges which I think was a physical thing today.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
I've no idea, even Ibou has had the odd poor game. I think it was one of those bad games that a team has. Name one player who tonight had a good game?

Jones and Salah.

Here's a question for you, rate our centre backs in order of quality.  Seems pretty straight forward, Virgil, then Konate, followed by Gomez and then Quansah.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Jones and Salah.

Here's a question for you, rate our centre backs in order of quality.  Seems pretty straight forward, Virgil, then Konate, followed by Gomez and then Quansah.

It changes little for this game. As I said above maybe he gets more distance on the headers out, but unless its going to a Liverpool player the ball is still coming back regardless of who is in the back line. Our issue today was we were winning very few second balls especially in the first half.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Jones and Salah.

Here's a question for you, rate our centre backs in order of quality.  Seems pretty straight forward, Virgil, then Konate, followed by Gomez and then Quansah.

Only in the second half, they weren't good in the first half I am not sure anyone was.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Only in the second half, they weren't good in the first half I am not sure anyone was.


That's fair enough.  How would you rate our centre backs though?  Would you put Konate above Gomez?
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Only in the second half, they weren't good in the first half I am not sure anyone was.

Agreed, Salah really woke up when he assisted Jones it felt like. His ball a few minutes later for Gakpo who nodded it down for the Nunez goal line chance was also superb. Unbelievable second half performance where he really stood out once more quality wise. First half nobody was good really.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
That's fair enough.  How would you rate our centre backs though?  Would you put Konate above Gomez?

Yes. But it still doesn't prove that we'd have won the game, playing the way we did tonight. There was very little cover for the defense, say nothing of having an inexperienced player at right back.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Yes. But it still doesn't prove that we'd have won the game, playing the way we did tonight. There was very little cover for the defense, say nothing of having an inexperienced player at right back.

No, but we would've had more of a chance with a better player in the team.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Romano with the exclusive!  ;D
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Would be great news if true, he's been exceptional this season.

Let's wait for the real heavy weights of Ornstein and Joyce before poppping the cork.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Ibou's back in the gym today.  :D

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Ibou's back in the gym today.  :D



That's a sight for sore eyes.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Ibou's back in the gym today.  :D

The knee seems strong enough for him to stay upright to take a picture.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Fuck you, fat Madrid boy who's too rubbish for me to bother remembering the name of!
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
We need him back as soon as possible

Arguments have raged over our player of the season- Virgil, Mo or Ryan

But with his absence, it's actually Ibou

He's been our player of the season

 
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
We need him back as soon as possible

Arguments have raged over our player of the season- Virgil, Mo or Ryan

But with his absence, it's actually Ibou

He's been our player of the season

Without him we're leaking like a sieve

I wouldn't even have him in the top 3.

Virgil - Every minute of every PL game
Mo - 13 goals + 9 assists in 15 matches
Ryan - Started every PL game, MOTM in 2-3 matches
