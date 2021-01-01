so wtf does "Needed to be more aware Konate" mean?



and wtf does "Sure we can sit here after the event and rightly hold Endrick responsible: our player's still out." mean?



you're full of shit man.



Exactly what it says. If a guy's gone for you twice on a pitch, note him when he's around you again. Or have you never been on the end of this sort of thing on a pitch in your life.As for the second part, it's clear. You can cleanly apportion responsibility after the event, I agree on Endrick but the damage is still done. I want more, I want players taking care, if at all possible.