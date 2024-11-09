Whisper it but I think Iboo may be the most in form centre back in Europe. Im not having it that Gabriel or Salibre are better.



those two are tag team wrestling memes. They grapple up tight to forwards and because refs are so crap, they get away with it. When someone gets at them they are exposed. They also have Rice playing as a third centre back for large parts of the gameVVD is the best. Look at that little cameo where he was pressing second half. Tackling and wining the ball 40 yard into their half out on the byline, setting up an attack. All elegance as well.Ibou is probably being targeted, because forwards are scared VVD will make a fool of them, but Ibou just puts them in his pocket. That dive by Watkins was indicative of how dominated he felt.