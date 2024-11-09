« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Indomitable Ibou  (Read 319329 times)

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2800 on: November 9, 2024, 10:17:15 pm »
All the focus will gravitate towards his strength but his reading of the game is top notch. Knows exactly when to go steaming in and when to hold back and just put himself between the man and the ball and shield it
Logged

Offline sonnyred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 459
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2801 on: November 9, 2024, 10:27:09 pm »
Thou shalt not pass. That's Virg and Konate this season. And if we do grind out the league it will be down to them.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,613
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2802 on: November 9, 2024, 10:35:23 pm »
They are targeting him because the other CB is VVD.  Good fucking luck with that!.. Ha-ha-ha-ha...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,489
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2803 on: November 9, 2024, 10:37:05 pm »
Arguably our best player today. I wonder what Slot is doing to make him fit consistently. Ibou complements VVD perfectly - best centre back pairing in the league for me.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,827
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2804 on: November 9, 2024, 10:39:02 pm »
Outstanding again.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,414
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2805 on: November 9, 2024, 10:45:51 pm »
Quote from: JP! on November  9, 2024, 09:55:43 pm
On current form I honestly think he's the best CB in the world.
Without a shadow of a doubt, IMHO, he's the best right now.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,453
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2806 on: November 9, 2024, 10:50:08 pm »
I was really worried the start of the second half when he went down clutching his knee.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,482
  • JFT 97
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2807 on: November 9, 2024, 10:55:28 pm »
Quote from: JP! on November  9, 2024, 09:55:43 pm
On current form I honestly think he's the best CB in the world.

Would have been but I think VVD has found another level under Slot.

Virgil is just stepping out and dominating higher up the pitch now. Plus he has added that driven pass into midfield. Ibou for me is the best defensive centreback on the planet. He just has a couple of areas to work on. Needs to pass quicker when we play out from the back. For me he takes too many touches. The other is he is hesitant to drive into midfield.

When he sorts those minor inconveniences out he will be the best centre back on the planet, unless Virgil kicks on again.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline KC7

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2808 on: November 9, 2024, 10:56:19 pm »
Quote from: ac on November  9, 2024, 10:37:05 pm
Arguably our best player today. I wonder what Slot is doing to make him fit consistently. Ibou complements VVD perfectly - best centre back pairing in the league for me.

Lesser workload with us being more compact. Trent not meandering into the middle for starters, so he's only having to cover his own space.

He does look awesome.

Logged

Online djahern

  • aka Gail Yodeller
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,594
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2809 on: November 9, 2024, 10:56:46 pm »
Quote from: newterp on November  9, 2024, 10:50:08 pm
I was really worried the start of the second half when he went down clutching his knee.

I was more worried when we decided to instantly pass him the ball, 6 yards from goal after hed hobbled to his feet 🙈
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2810 on: November 9, 2024, 10:57:10 pm »
Had the measure of Watkins with imperious ease. Lovely player to watch.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,639
  • Bam!
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2811 on: November 9, 2024, 10:57:12 pm »
Quote from: newterp on November  9, 2024, 10:50:08 pm
I was really worried the start of the second half when he went down clutching his knee.

Off the back of Watkins purposefully pushing him midair.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,642
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2812 on: November 9, 2024, 11:11:23 pm »
All the fuss about Gabriel and Saliba but they stayed fit all season again, if only we could manage that with him and Virg.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2813 on: November 9, 2024, 11:12:29 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on November  9, 2024, 10:35:23 pm
They are targeting him because the other CB is VVD.  Good fucking luck with that!.. Ha-ha-ha-ha...
Are they targeting him, or is it something else? Why would you target him, lol. At this point in VVD's career, Konate is even faster and stronger! At least it gives VVD a little less sprinting and awkward landing to deal with, and stretches his career out a bit!
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,374
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2814 on: November 10, 2024, 12:34:35 am »
Better than Saliba atm
Logged

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 873
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2815 on: November 10, 2024, 12:38:36 am »
Quote from: Fromola on November  9, 2024, 11:11:23 pm
All the fuss about Gabriel and Saliba but they stayed fit all season again, if only we could manage that with him and Virg.

Unlike arsenal we have two wonderful players to cover
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,566
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2816 on: November 10, 2024, 01:13:43 am »
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,451
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2817 on: November 10, 2024, 07:21:09 am »
Whisper it but I think Iboo may be the most in form centre back in Europe. Im not having it that Gabriel or Salibre are better.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2818 on: November 10, 2024, 07:40:45 am »
Vinicius in a few weeks will be in Konates pocket again
Logged

Online ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,489
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2819 on: November 10, 2024, 07:41:35 am »
Just hope he can sustain this form. His drop off last season was worrying. I wonder what his drop off la was down to? Suspect it was a combintation of extra work load from having to cover an inverting Trent/Bradley and disrupted rhythm from injuries.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,451
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2820 on: November 10, 2024, 07:44:55 am »
The blessings in disguise for dropping form last season is he didnt play in the Euros and I think this has massively helped him this season.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2821 on: November 10, 2024, 08:18:48 am »
Quote from: newterp on November  9, 2024, 10:50:08 pm
I was really worried the start of the second half when he went down clutching his knee.

I was really worried with that. Looked like a seriously awkward landing and didn't think he was running properly for ages afterwards. Imperious anyway.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2822 on: November 10, 2024, 08:35:11 am »
Going to be more than vital chasing down Haaland when Man City try go through our centre when we play them.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,290
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2823 on: November 10, 2024, 08:56:13 am »
Quote from: Avens on November 10, 2024, 08:18:48 am
I was really worried with that. Looked like a seriously awkward landing and didn't think he was running properly for ages afterwards. Imperious anyway.

Only long term injuries to our key players like Konate is going to derail this season.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2824 on: November 10, 2024, 09:47:45 am »
Opposition strikers wanting to avoid Van Dijk and therefore having to choose to play up against Konate is fucking hilarious. One duel into a game and they know they are absolutely fucked.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2825 on: November 10, 2024, 10:35:44 am »
Best 1v1 defender in the world, glad lad others are starting to notice just how much of a beast he is. A season or two of mostly injury free football and he'll rightfully be talked about as the best in the world.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,039
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2826 on: November 10, 2024, 10:50:05 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on November 10, 2024, 07:21:09 am
Whisper it but I think Iboo may be the most in form centre back in Europe. Im not having it that Gabriel or Salibre are better.
those two are tag team wrestling memes. They grapple up tight to forwards and because refs are so crap, they get away with it. When someone gets at them they are exposed. They also have Rice playing as a third centre back for large parts of the game
VVD is the best. Look at that little cameo where he was pressing second half. Tackling and wining the ball 40 yard into their half out on the byline, setting up an attack. All elegance as well.
Ibou is probably being targeted, because forwards are scared VVD will make a fool of them, but Ibou just puts them in his pocket. That dive by Watkins was indicative of how dominated he felt.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2827 on: November 11, 2024, 08:04:18 am »
he is been incredible.
His reading of the game is top class as well as his physical gifts

Ipswich away the first 45 mins was our worst half defensively imo.
Since Konate  came in the difference has been incredible
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,374
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2828 on: November 11, 2024, 08:10:10 am »
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2829 on: November 11, 2024, 09:11:07 am »
If he doesnt get injured theres nobody wholl ever take his place. Certainly not on merit. Hes the second best CB in football now I think. Quansah and Gomez are climbing up Everest to kick him out the team.
Logged

Online exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,861
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2830 on: November 17, 2024, 07:42:52 pm »
Captaining France Vs Italy
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,333
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2831 on: November 17, 2024, 07:49:16 pm »
If we can't get Mo Virgil or Trent signed up surely we can this guy signed up for longer please. I know guys we are top of the league but a bit of forward thinking is good too.
Logged

Online klopptopia

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2832 on: November 17, 2024, 07:57:08 pm »
has there been any news on a contract? the joyce info/update was a good few weeks ago now.
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Looking forward to seeing the Golden Sky
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,838
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2833 on: November 18, 2024, 09:22:52 am »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on November 17, 2024, 07:42:52 pm
Captaining France Vs Italy

Very proud of him, well done Ibou.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,414
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2834 on: November 18, 2024, 03:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on November 18, 2024, 09:22:52 am
Very proud of him, well done Ibou.
Something like this can make him feel 10 feet tall ... hopefully he'll return back healthy and continue to get better and better.  :)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,827
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2835 on: November 19, 2024, 08:57:59 am »
Quote from: Kalito on November 18, 2024, 03:57:56 pm
Something like this can make him feel 10 feet tall ... hopefully he'll return back healthy and continue to get better and better.  :)

Fuck sake are we about to lose him for a year due to complications from growth spurts. Fucking internationals.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,329
  • ....mmm
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2836 on: November 19, 2024, 10:44:39 pm »


;D
Logged
:D

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,744
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2837 on: Today at 03:22:22 pm »
Learning experience....?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.
Pages: 1 ... 66 67 68 69 70 [71]   Go Up
« previous next »
 