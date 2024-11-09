On current form I honestly think he's the best CB in the world.



Would have been but I think VVD has found another level under Slot.Virgil is just stepping out and dominating higher up the pitch now. Plus he has added that driven pass into midfield. Ibou for me is the best defensive centreback on the planet. He just has a couple of areas to work on. Needs to pass quicker when we play out from the back. For me he takes too many touches. The other is he is hesitant to drive into midfield.When he sorts those minor inconveniences out he will be the best centre back on the planet, unless Virgil kicks on again.