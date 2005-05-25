« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Indomitable Ibou  (Read 298172 times)

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,521
  • Meh sd f
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2640 on: October 5, 2024, 02:29:55 pm »
MOTM. Absolutely massive performance again. Wins tons of tackles, breaks the press, excellent passing.
Logged

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,696
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2641 on: October 5, 2024, 03:01:43 pm »
Many claim that Slot's tactics have allowed some players like Grax and Lucho to thrive. But Ibou has looked like a different player too with so much confidence on the ball and press resistance. He is going from good to elite this season.it"s like he has added Joel Matip's qualities to his game. :)
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2642 on: October 5, 2024, 03:03:21 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on October  5, 2024, 02:29:55 pm
MOTM. Absolutely massive performance again. Wins tons of tackles, breaks the press, excellent passing.

Nah he started looking a bit shaky when Palafe bought on an extra number 9 with physical presence. Good start to the season so far, just neeeds to stay fit, thats always been a problem rather than his talent which is eneormous.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2643 on: October 6, 2024, 10:34:57 pm »
paul joyce
@_pauljoyce

Liverpool close in on new deals for Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konaté

https://xcancel.com/_pauljoyce/status/1843041047188033573
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,531
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2644 on: October 6, 2024, 10:35:14 pm »
Yes!
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2645 on: October 7, 2024, 03:15:07 am »
Ibou getting contract renewed is great news
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,876
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2646 on: October 7, 2024, 02:45:19 pm »
Will be fantastic news when confirmed🤞
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2647 on: October 7, 2024, 03:33:35 pm »
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,119
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2648 on: October 7, 2024, 03:43:38 pm »
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,065
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2649 on: October 7, 2024, 04:58:31 pm »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,982
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2650 on: October 7, 2024, 05:02:53 pm »
Be just our luck if he walked into something and got injured!
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2651 on: October 7, 2024, 05:56:53 pm »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,647
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2652 on: October 7, 2024, 05:59:05 pm »
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2653 on: October 7, 2024, 06:35:47 pm »
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,521
  • Meh sd f
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2654 on: October 7, 2024, 10:13:44 pm »
New third kit looks great!
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,685
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2655 on: October 7, 2024, 11:21:57 pm »
Imagine if they sort out his injury issues?

It's something we are spoiled with these days but when a ball is sent long to the central area of our back line I feel so comfortable, him or vvd will win that header. Our cb's now are so far ahead of the lads we had in my time watching Liverpool. They are better in nearly every aspect of the game. I'm not sure many if any would even make our bench right now. Gomez who is a back up now and has played different positions is far better than carragher for example, he was great when we were deep but couldn't pass a ball to save his life.
Logged

Online Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2656 on: October 8, 2024, 11:41:08 pm »
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2657 on: Today at 09:58:52 pm »
So we all agree he's world class, yeah?
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,971
  • hippie at heart
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2658 on: Today at 09:59:45 pm »
Man of the match for me, he was absolutely brilliant.
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,939
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2659 on: Today at 10:01:53 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 09:59:45 pm
Man of the match for me, he was absolutely brilliant.
He was superb. Just know hes due an injury anytime soon.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,971
  • hippie at heart
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2660 on: Today at 10:06:16 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:01:53 pm
He was superb. Just know hes due an injury anytime soon.

Why would you say such a thing. Just enjoy him playing almost every game, looking in good shape. He is 24, some players grow out of their injury streaks. I think maybe something Slot has changed with his regime/training and I am optimistic it will continue.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,883
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2661 on: Today at 10:14:00 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:58:52 pm
So we all agree he's world class, yeah?
Without question. He might have actually gone up a level this season. Not that he was too shabby before
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,953
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2662 on: Today at 10:15:50 pm »
MOM for me.
Logged
mines a pint

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,696
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2663 on: Today at 10:28:09 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on Today at 10:15:50 pm
MOM for me.

Agree. Ibou is a quiet giant.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,856
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2664 on: Today at 10:31:03 pm »
Just needs to stay fit because the only central defender better than him on current form is the one he showers next to.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,848
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2665 on: Today at 10:31:34 pm »
Great performance.

Took their player out right in front of the ref, who emphatically waved it away. Think he'd decided Ibou ^imperious tonight.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2666 on: Today at 10:34:37 pm »
they must have targeted his side tonight, he was a lot busier / more involved than Virgil.

didn't do them any good did it.  :)
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,971
  • hippie at heart
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2667 on: Today at 10:38:55 pm »
Has he signed a contract extension? Should get that sorted quickly.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2668 on: Today at 10:41:06 pm »
Gravenberch has got alot of praise and rightly so but Konate has stepped up this season as well. Huge that he says fit for us
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,545
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2669 on: Today at 10:52:43 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:01:53 pm
He was superb. Just know hes due an injury anytime soon.
You say that as if it's such a bad thing?
We've got Quansah and Gomez. They're more than able deputies. Like Tsimikas and Kelleher- we'll be set.

Anyway, he'll be fine. (knocks wood)
« Last Edit: Today at 10:54:45 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,815
  • JFT 97
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2670 on: Today at 10:57:16 pm »
He is just an athletic monster when he is on form. Still only 25 so should have the best years of his career ahead of him. Need to get his contract sorted and look for a long term partner for him. Get VVD signed up and that gives us the breathing space.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:13:12 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2671 on: Today at 10:57:30 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:52:43 pm
You say that as if it's a bad thing?
We've got Quansah and Gomez. They're more than able deputies. Like Tsimikas and Kelleher- we'll be set.

Anyway, he'll be fine. (knocks wood)
of course it's a bad thing,  Jesus  :)
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,151
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2672 on: Today at 10:57:50 pm »
MOTM for me.

Great performance
Logged

Online sonnyred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 447
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2673 on: Today at 11:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:57:50 pm
MOTM for me.

Great performance
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,545
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2674 on: Today at 11:11:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:57:30 pm
of course it's a bad thing,  Jesus  :)
I know... but it's not as if we're without cover mate. It's what they're there for.
Let's just enjoy him. Dunno why it was brought up, but there ya go.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:12:57 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,287
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2675 on: Today at 11:15:16 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:31:03 pm
Just needs to stay fit because the only central defender better than him on current form is the one he showers next to.
;D ;D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »
 