I wonder how we'll approach the contract situation here.



Like any contract situation, it takes two to tango. Hopefully the club have it on their ever expanding list of things to do and his reps aren’t in his ear to move, which I suspect they might have been about 6 months ago with Jurgen leaving, Ibou bang out of form and his vulnerabilities on the ball looking like they may hinder his ability to max his potential out. He’s roared back into form though, looking much more confident on the ball as well. I think he’ll sign a deal before the end of the season that should tie him down for him for his peak. I think even if he struggles to truly shake off the injuries he’s prone to, he’s an elite building block for any side we plan to build if he maintains this level.