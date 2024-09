Just as Virgil he's thriving in a system where the front 6 works incredibly hard and the whole team is compact for the most part.



All 5 games we did a great job of keeping shots conceded to a minimum. Just like in any top defensive team the back 4 is just sweeping up behind the front 6 instead of being exposed and stretched.



This season Ibou looks as good any CB in Europe, if we keep executing this set-up as we have so far by the end of the season everybody will be regarding Ibou as one of the few very best CBs in the world. He's incredible.