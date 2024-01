Hes unreal. I dont think it gets acknowledged enough just how difficult his job is because hes not just a CB in the traditional sense, hes constantly having to also cover out wide when Trent inverts or goes up and a lot of the time hes both the RB and the CB in our team and hes almost flawless doing it. I really hope he manages to stay fit for the rest of the season because I think itll decide where the title goes.