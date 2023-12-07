« previous next »
Author Topic: The Indomitable Ibou  (Read 228080 times)

Offline BassTunedToRed

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2200 on: December 7, 2023, 07:26:50 am »
Ibou competed 95 passes last night, the same total as Sheffield United.
Offline JackWard33

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2201 on: December 18, 2023, 10:38:10 am »
Wanted to write something positive this a.m. so just to say thought he looked back to his best yesterday

Whether we win something(s) this year is going to rely on his fitness
Offline MD1990

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2202 on: December 18, 2023, 11:21:02 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 18, 2023, 10:38:10 am
Wanted to write something positive this a.m. so just to say thought he looked back to his best yesterday

Whether we win something(s) this year is going to rely on his fitness
Love Konate's mentality. Big game player
Stepped in at the WC with France as well

I cant remember him having a bad game in a big game.
CL final he was outstanding same last year against Real wheer he absolutely dominated Vinicius at the Bernebeu
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2203 on: December 18, 2023, 12:27:05 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on December 18, 2023, 11:21:02 am
Love Konate's mentality. Big game player
Stepped in at the WC with France as well

I cant remember him having a bad game in a big game.
CL final he was outstanding same last year against Real wheer he absolutely dominated Vinicius at the Bernebeu
He was very good defensively. I just found him too ponderous on the ball like he needed too many touches before playing it into Trent. That slowed down the tempo of our game as well.
Offline tubby

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2204 on: December 18, 2023, 12:29:44 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 18, 2023, 12:27:05 pm
He was very good defensively. I just found him too ponderous on the ball like he needed too many touches before playing it into Trent. That slowed down the tempo of our game as well.

He doesn't have a lot of options on the ball in this system when Trent comes inside.  It's why you see both Mo and Dom dropping deep and wide into the right back spot, to give him an angle and an out ball.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2205 on: December 19, 2023, 06:19:01 am »
If we could keep him fit then really there isnt a centreback partnership as good. People talk about Gabriel and Saliba and Dias and Stones/Akanji, but there is no partnership where you have defenders that are as dominant in the air and as quick on the ground.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2206 on: December 19, 2023, 06:22:39 am »
Quote from: tubby on December 18, 2023, 12:29:44 pm
He doesn't have a lot of options on the ball in this system when Trent comes inside.  It's why you see both Mo and Dom dropping deep and wide into the right back spot, to give him an angle and an out ball.
At some points, Trent was wide open on the right wing with Ibou on the ball. A decisive pass and they were in trouble but he was taking too long before over/underhitting those passes out wide.
Online RedG13

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2207 on: December 19, 2023, 08:55:41 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 18, 2023, 12:27:05 pm
He was very good defensively. I just found him too ponderous on the ball like he needed too many touches before playing it into Trent. That slowed down the tempo of our game as well.
He been so much better on the ball this year. It also shows in his progressive passes.
He was #2 on the team for them with 12 this game behind Trent.
He at 8.55 Progressive passes per 90 in the league which is 99th percentile he was at 3.25 last season.
Europa league he at 4.65 per 90.
Sample sizes are a little sample. since it 7.8 90s in the PL and 3 in the Europa league.
Im not sure he going be 99th Percentile the whole season in the PL but he looks much better overall in terms of ball progression
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2208 on: December 19, 2023, 09:03:11 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on December 19, 2023, 08:55:41 am
He been so much better on the ball this year. It also shows in his progressive passes.
He was #2 on the team for them with 12 this game behind Trent.
He at 8.55 Progressive passes per 90 in the league which is 99th percentile he was at 3.25 last season.
Europa league he at 4.65 per 90.
Sample sizes are a little sample. since it 7.8 90s in the PL and 3 in the Europa league.
Im not sure he going be 99th Percentile the whole season in the PL but he looks much better overall in terms of ball progression
Everything can be explained away using stats mate. Is there a stat showing how long players dwell on it before releasing it?

It doesnt mean the pass is not accurate but not playing it on time gives the opposition time to properly mark the recipient.
Online RedG13

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2209 on: December 19, 2023, 10:11:31 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 19, 2023, 09:03:11 am
Everything can be explained away using stats mate. Is there a stat showing how long players dwell on it before releasing it?

It doesnt mean the pass is not accurate but not playing it on time gives the opposition time to properly mark the recipient.
Im sure there is tracking data showing long players on the ball etc.
Not every complete pass is an accurate one. I just mostly said he much better on the ball this season and pretty good at progressing the ball doing the game, which shows in the data along watching.
Does this not match what your watching?
Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2210 on: December 19, 2023, 10:39:45 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 18, 2023, 12:27:05 pm
He was very good defensively. I just found him too ponderous on the ball like he needed too many touches before playing it into Trent. That slowed down the tempo of our game as well.

Thats why we miss Matips more penetrating runs.
Offline tubby

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2211 on: December 19, 2023, 10:49:31 am »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December 19, 2023, 10:39:45 am
Thats why we miss Matips more penetrating runs.

Personally, I think those little runs of Matip are overrated.  He nearly always ends up running into players because he can't pick an option and there's been more than one occasion where they've led to a dangerous counter from the opposition.

Every now and then, one of his runs will pay off and we'll get a good chance out of it, but in general they don't threaten anywhere near as much as you'd expect.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2212 on: December 19, 2023, 12:33:47 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on December 19, 2023, 10:11:31 am
Im sure there is tracking data showing long players on the ball etc.
Not every complete pass is an accurate one. I just mostly said he much better on the ball this season and pretty good at progressing the ball doing the game, which shows in the data along watching.
Does this not match what your watching?
Stats aren't everything LOL. Like I said, releasing it early is also important.
Online RedG13

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2213 on: December 19, 2023, 09:51:22 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on December 19, 2023, 12:33:47 pm
Stats aren't everything LOL. Like I said, releasing it early is also important.
I agree with Releasing early at times. It just depends sometimes you want them press you to help create space too.
Offline Marys Donkey

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2214 on: December 19, 2023, 11:23:30 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 19, 2023, 10:49:31 am
Personally, I think those little runs of Matip are overrated.  He nearly always ends up running into players because he can't pick an option and there's been more than one occasion where they've led to a dangerous counter from the opposition.

Every now and then, one of his runs will pay off and we'll get a good chance out of it, but in general they don't threaten anywhere near as much as you'd expect.

They create uncertainty though.

One of our biggest issues is how predictable our initial build-up is. Even if the initial run doesn't pay off it alters the oppositions press for subsequent build-up phases.
Offline Coolie High

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2215 on: Yesterday at 12:00:54 am »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 11:23:30 pm
They create uncertainty though.

One of our biggest issues is how predictable our initial build-up is. Even if the initial run doesn't pay off it alters the oppositions press for subsequent build-up phases.

Agreed, those runs are great for unbalancing the opposition teams structure, its one thing a midfielder doing it but when you're making the runs Matip does from an even deeper position at cb, it creates an uncertainty in the opposing teams shape on how to deal with it, i can think of many an occasion when those marauding runs ended up with us creating a chance.

Ibou was good against United but i think on the ball he is probably the lesser of our cbs, when comparing him to Gomez VVD and maybe even Quansah passing wise, he is probably at a similar level to Matip, but Matip dribbles better than all our other cbs.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2216 on: Yesterday at 01:26:39 am »
Giraffe runs were a precious, priceless non-renewable entertainment resource and Humanity has yet to fully appreciate the enormous consequences should Girrafus Lonsgstridus truly have galloped his last midfield for us. A tragic situation. 100's of millions of thrilled and fascinated Matip Watchers, cut off cold turkey with poor prospects going forward. There's a real anguish in the air. Despair even.  ;D His enduring comic offerings and diffident personality somehow mis matched with his incredible level of skill so much, you just had to love the guy.

That said, Konate Beast Runs inevitably leading to an effortless ownership of the ball are also a priceless resource and with any luck they should be in abundant supply for many years to come. Hes awesome. usually needs a small run of games to really hit his stride if hes been out injured so im looking for him to pick it up nicely right here.
Online Rosario

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2217 on: Today at 01:00:05 am »
Did that satisfy everyones appetite for those lazy runs from the back?
Online newterp

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2218 on: Today at 01:04:38 am »
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 01:00:05 am
Did that satisfy everyones appetite for those lazy runs from the back?

He didn't seem that lazy.
Online Rosario

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #2219 on: Today at 01:14:59 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:04:38 am
He didn't seem that lazy.

Ah fuckin autocorrect! What I get for not proofreading  :)
