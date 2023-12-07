Giraffe runs were a precious, priceless non-renewable entertainment resource and Humanity has yet to fully appreciate the enormous consequences should Girrafus Lonsgstridus truly have galloped his last midfield for us. A tragic situation. 100's of millions of thrilled and fascinated Matip Watchers, cut off cold turkey with poor prospects going forward. There's a real anguish in the air. Despair even.His enduring comic offerings and diffident personality somehow mis matched with his incredible level of skill so much, you just had to love the guy.That said, Konate Beast Runs inevitably leading to an effortless ownership of the ball are also a priceless resource and with any luck they should be in abundant supply for many years to come. Hes awesome. usually needs a small run of games to really hit his stride if hes been out injured so im looking for him to pick it up nicely right here.