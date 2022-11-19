« previous next »
Author Topic: The Indomitable Ibou  (Read 168973 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1680 on: November 19, 2022, 11:46:14 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on November 19, 2022, 11:35:32 am
Sounds like hell be starting for France. Good for him, he would deserve it. Just hope he stays injury free.

Is that because Varane is injured?
Offline newterp

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1681 on: November 19, 2022, 12:25:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 19, 2022, 11:46:14 am
Is that because Varane is injured?

He also sucks. But yes probably the injury.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1682 on: November 19, 2022, 12:30:59 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 19, 2022, 11:46:14 am
Is that because Varane is injured?
Maybe. He's also just a better player.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1683 on: November 19, 2022, 07:34:02 pm »
One more to add to the inevitable injury list post world cup then.
Offline kavah

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1684 on: November 24, 2022, 06:50:51 am »
Just saw he started for France - nice one could go all the way
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1685 on: November 24, 2022, 09:08:09 am »
He played well, Deschamps would be an idiot to replace him with Varane now the tournament has started...so he obviously will.
Offline kavah

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1686 on: November 24, 2022, 09:32:00 am »
^ ha

Good thing, gives our lad a rest
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1687 on: November 25, 2022, 01:23:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on November 19, 2022, 07:34:02 pm
One more to add to the inevitable injury list post world cup then.


I shit myself every time I see one of the lads treads bumped.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1688 on: November 30, 2022, 10:30:39 pm »
Had a fantastic game today for France. Made 11 tackles today which is apparently the most in a single World Cup game since Gattuso in the 2006 final, and the most by a centre back ever in a World Cup game.

Varane terrible for their goal.
Offline Rosario

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1689 on: December 1, 2022, 07:25:42 am »
We saw it in the run in last year and hes only gone on to highlight it this World Cup but hes undoubtedly one of the best in the world in his position.
Offline zamagiure

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1690 on: December 4, 2022, 02:12:28 pm »
Dropped
Offline SamLad

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1691 on: December 4, 2022, 02:17:19 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on December  4, 2022, 02:12:28 pm
Dropped
I find that hard to believe.  who could lift him up?

seriously -- I hope it's not due to getting a knock and just due to managerial stupidity.
Offline Samie

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1692 on: December 4, 2022, 02:57:24 pm »
Quote from: zamagiure on December  4, 2022, 02:12:28 pm
Dropped

Deschamps first choice is the Ghost of Varane.  Ibou has been fantastic this tournament.
Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1693 on: December 4, 2022, 03:48:13 pm »
maybe it's just rotation...?
Offline kavah

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1694 on: Yesterday at 08:55:24 pm »
 8)
Offline I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1695 on: Yesterday at 08:56:31 pm »
Ibou is off to the world cup final! He had a fanastic game tonight, so much more composed and calm than the reckless Upamecano.

Fully expect hell be back on the bench for the final though  ::)
Offline SamLad

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1696 on: Yesterday at 08:59:53 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Yesterday at 08:56:31 pm
Ibou is off to the world cup final! He had a fanastic game tonight, so much more composed and calm than the reckless Upamecano.

Fully expect hell be back on the bench for the final though  ::)
fine with me.
Offline SinceSixtyFive

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1697 on: Yesterday at 09:03:10 pm »
Quote from: I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You on Yesterday at 08:56:31 pm
Ibou is off to the world cup final! He had a fanastic game tonight, so much more composed and calm than the reckless Upamecano.

Fully expect hell be back on the bench for the final though  ::)

Lets hope so.

Sorry Ibou - love ya.
Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1698 on: Yesterday at 09:04:37 pm »
Id like him to play in the final. Its not like well get him home any sooner if he doesnt play. He also quite clearly deserves to start.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1699 on: Yesterday at 09:05:55 pm »
He was incredible. Griezmann did everything in midfield and Ibou did everything at the back. Loves getting to a final.
Offline bravoco

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1700 on: Yesterday at 09:07:00 pm »
Fantastic game - deserves to start in the final. Probably won't.

So pleased he's a Red.
Offline Samie

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1701 on: Yesterday at 09:11:13 pm »
Ibou was a monster tonight.  ;D
Offline KloppCorn

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1702 on: Yesterday at 09:20:36 pm »
Varane didnt play like a veteran. Thought Ibou was guiding a kid (Varane). Congrats chap.
Offline JackWard33

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1703 on: Yesterday at 09:35:23 pm »
No chance he doesnt play the final after Upemecano tried to cost them the tie vs England about 6 times

There are better ball playing centre backs in football but its very difficult to think of a better defensive center back right now
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1704 on: Yesterday at 09:45:27 pm »
Was Upamecano injured? No chance Ibou gets dropped after tonight's performance if he was picked on merit.
Offline Samie

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1705 on: Yesterday at 09:45:49 pm »
Was ill.  :D
Offline G Richards

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1706 on: Yesterday at 09:49:28 pm »
Konate had a great game against Morocco. A real leader on that pitch. Won his headers. Got his tackles and blocks in. A real colossus at the back for France.

If Deschamps reverts to Upamecano, who was bamboozled by an average Harry Kane a couple of times, and was lucky not to concede more goals and penalties, then he deserves everything coming his way if he puts him in to try to stop Messi.

Konate is the way to go. All day long.
Offline TepidTurkey2OES

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1707 on: Yesterday at 09:56:53 pm »
Harry Kane may be an ugly fucker but hes an exceptional player


Upamencano? Seems to struggle against British sides
Offline G Richards

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1708 on: Yesterday at 10:05:03 pm »
Harry Kane is definitely better than average. I was being unfair to him.

My more considered assessment is that he is some way below exceptional. He is actually a mystery to me. No great pace. No great skill or trick to speak of. Decent shot. Decent in the air. Decent strength. The parts are there to be a solid striker, but the mystery is that he scores a lot of goals. I don't know why! 

If I am being cruel to him (cruel because it is a team game) then over the course of his professional career so far, he has entered almost 50 competitions and has zero trophies to show for it.

When he swore on his newborn child's life about getting a touch on a goal he scored, and when he talked about himself in the third person, after being awarded a second spot kick against us, and patted himself on the back for getting one of them (just like his match the other day) I decided I cannot warm to him.
Offline Classycara

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1709 on: Yesterday at 10:11:45 pm »
Thought he was easily man of the match. Marshalled everything and shut them down. Only exposed once when a cross went past him, but that was only cos he was dragged out of position to cover for others. Pundits had zero to say about him. Good composed defending seems to be something they can't spot
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1710 on: Yesterday at 10:13:21 pm »
Offline dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!)

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1711 on: Yesterday at 10:18:05 pm »
That's four major finals he's reached this year now, pretty incredible really. Played a massive part in the run in to reaching all of them too. Hopefully he's back for the new year ready to help see us in to a few more.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1712 on: Yesterday at 10:28:43 pm »
Absolutely unbelievable tonight, hard to choose between him Griezmann and Mbappe for MoM. Can't wait to have him back in our defence.
Offline HeartAndSoul

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1713 on: Yesterday at 10:36:02 pm »
Our best centre back. Should be one of the first names on the team sheet. France are spoilt with the amount of centre backs theyre blessed with.
Offline MH41

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1714 on: Yesterday at 11:17:19 pm »
Quote from: dis glazed moist 'n fruity chrimbo cake (yummy!) on Yesterday at 10:18:05 pm
That's four major finals he's reached this year now, pretty incredible really. Played a massive part in the run in to reaching all of them too. Hopefully he's back for the new year ready to help see us in to a few more.

Some year, and some achievement. And only 1 point ( or a Emiliano Martinez cry off) away from winning the PL as well!
So close to winning the lot.
I personally would like him to score the winning goal on Sunday past Martinez
Offline Coolie High

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1715 on: Today at 12:03:41 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 10:05:03 pm
Harry Kane is definitely better than average. I was being unfair to him.

My more considered assessment is that he is some way below exceptional. He is actually a mystery to me. No great pace. No great skill or trick to speak of. Decent shot. Decent in the air. Decent strength. The parts are there to be a solid striker, but the mystery is that he scores a lot of goals. I don't know why! 

If I am being cruel to him (cruel because it is a team game) then over the course of his professional career so far, he has entered almost 50 competitions and has zero trophies to show for it.

When he swore on his newborn child's life about getting a touch on a goal he scored, and when he talked about himself in the third person, after being awarded a second spot kick against us, and patted himself on the back for getting one of them (just like his match the other day) I decided I cannot warm to him.

Youre just talking  for the sake of it, Kane is a world class striker, no arguments.

Konate would have fared much better against him though, what a CB!!
Offline G Richards

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1716 on: Today at 02:01:08 am »
What do you like about Kanes game? Obviously the goals are nice.

But what do you see in his game? I dont see it!

Pace? Nah
Skill? Not especially

Decent strength. Decent in the air. Decent shot. But world class? Not for me. World class goal tally though, if thats what settles it. 

And talking for the sake of it? Hahaha! Its a football forum, with - mostly - grown men chatting shit about their favorite sport, to pass the time of day.

Im looking forward to the season proper starting up again
Offline I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1717 on: Today at 02:52:59 am »
Kane is a really good passer, which may not get the attention it should!

Anyway this is Ibous thread! What a player  ;D
Offline G Richards

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1718 on: Today at 03:01:26 am »
Fair dos. The Konate thread. Top player. He looked imperious today. Won his headers, got his tackles and blocks in. Morocco are a big side, and he stood tall and defended well.
