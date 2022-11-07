Our best defender at the minute.
Yep. He now sets the standard for our defence and hopefully Van Dijk can get inspired and raise his game.
Itll be interesting to see how VVD and other players like Trent and Fabinho perform after the WC as I wonder if thinking about that has affected their form.Bit Ibou - great performance.
Sounds like hes been called up by France.
Thats the rumour, not %100 confirmed but sure sounds like itI am conflicted as I am annoyed but also very happy for him as he deserves it, curious who they dropped. Deschamps maybe changed his ways a bit this world cup and isn't showing as much blind loyalty as he once did
They have a few injuries, Kimpembe, Varane, Kounde.
All 3 going along with Konate, hes bringing 7 centre backs which is crazy. Guess he sees some of them as capable of filling in at RB or LB...
Kounde has played a fair bit at RB for Barca so maybe hes seen as an option for there.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]