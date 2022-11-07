« previous next »
The Indomitable Ibou

lamonti

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1640 on: November 7, 2022, 09:15:24 am
Excellent performance.
The Final Third

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1641 on: November 7, 2022, 09:32:51 am
Indomitable..won 11 of his 13 duels..made 8 clearances..regained possession 11 times.
has gone odd

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1642 on: November 7, 2022, 09:39:24 am
Think he was my MoTM yesterday, what a difference 2 decent CBs make!
AndyMuller

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1643 on: November 7, 2022, 09:42:41 am
Our best defender at the minute.
BigCDump

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1644 on: November 7, 2022, 10:29:43 am
What a defender. Making VvD look ordinary despite him also having a good game. Question is can he stay fit regularly? Heart says please, for God's sake. But head says probably not.
plura

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1645 on: November 7, 2022, 10:36:43 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on November  7, 2022, 09:42:41 am
Our best defender at the minute.

Yep. He now sets the standard for our defence and hopefully Van Dijk can get inspired and raise his game.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1646 on: November 7, 2022, 10:39:05 am
Quote from: plura on November  7, 2022, 10:36:43 am
Yep. He now sets the standard for our defence and hopefully Van Dijk can get inspired and raise his game.

Itll be interesting to see how VVD and other players like Trent and Fabinho perform after the WC as I wonder if thinking about that has affected their form.

Bit Ibou - great performance.
Smudge

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1647 on: November 7, 2022, 11:04:38 am
Immense yesterday. Will be a monster if kept fit. No doubt be chipping in with goals at the other end too. A real handful from set pieces.
Alan B'Stard

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1648 on: November 7, 2022, 11:05:47 am
I love him. Looks so assured and composed. What a bargain for £35m!!!
Ghost Town

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1649 on: November 7, 2022, 01:22:08 pm
At times I forgot Virgil was playing as this lad seemed to be dealing with everything.
CanuckYNWA

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1650 on: November 7, 2022, 04:52:05 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  7, 2022, 10:39:05 am
Itll be interesting to see how VVD and other players like Trent and Fabinho perform after the WC as I wonder if thinking about that has affected their form.

Bit Ibou - great performance.

VVD %100 has imo, Trent dunno cause its not like he was gauranteed to go or start before the season anyways. Fabinho perhaps.
Clint Eastwood

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1651 on: November 7, 2022, 04:55:49 pm
Such a great player, but hope we bin off the 'IBOU' every time he makes a tackle. Cringey Arsenal fan behaviour.
Wilmo

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1652 on: November 7, 2022, 05:27:35 pm
Reminds me a bit of Agger in terms of his ability on the ball and reading of the game. Such an absolute unit as well, he'll be world class soon.
KirkVanHouten

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1653 on: November 8, 2022, 12:37:00 am
This guy is a special defender.
gerrardisgod

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1654 on: November 9, 2022, 06:34:45 pm
Sounds like hes been called up by France.
Caston

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1655 on: November 9, 2022, 06:46:46 pm
Buzzing for him!
CanuckYNWA

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1656 on: November 9, 2022, 06:47:20 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November  9, 2022, 06:34:45 pm
Sounds like hes been called up by France.

Thats the rumour, not %100 confirmed but sure sounds like it

I am conflicted as I am annoyed but also very happy for him as he deserves it, curious who they dropped. Deschamps maybe changed his ways a bit this world cup and isn't showing as much blind loyalty as he once did
leinad

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1657 on: November 9, 2022, 07:00:06 pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on November  9, 2022, 06:47:20 pm
Thats the rumour, not %100 confirmed but sure sounds like it

I am conflicted as I am annoyed but also very happy for him as he deserves it, curious who they dropped. Deschamps maybe changed his ways a bit this world cup and isn't showing as much blind loyalty as he once did

They have a few injuries, Kimpembe, Varane, Kounde.
anandg_lfc

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1658 on: November 9, 2022, 07:44:35 pm
Very happy for him. Well deserved.
CanuckYNWA

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1659 on: November 9, 2022, 07:45:47 pm
Quote from: leinad on November  9, 2022, 07:00:06 pm
They have a few injuries, Kimpembe, Varane, Kounde.

All 3 going along with Konate, hes bringing 7 centre backs which is crazy. Guess he sees some of them as capable of filling in at RB or LB...
gazzalfc

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1660 on: November 9, 2022, 07:47:18 pm
leinad

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1661 on: November 9, 2022, 08:16:22 pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on November  9, 2022, 07:45:47 pm
All 3 going along with Konate, hes bringing 7 centre backs which is crazy. Guess he sees some of them as capable of filling in at RB or LB...

Mad that! Can see this being one of those dodgy tournaments for the French, 7 CBs only one fullback with any sort of offensive threat and not much creativity in the middle.
killer-heels

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1662 on: November 9, 2022, 08:24:48 pm
Gutted.
sminp

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1663 on: November 9, 2022, 08:41:44 pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on November  9, 2022, 07:45:47 pm
All 3 going along with Konate, hes bringing 7 centre backs which is crazy. Guess he sees some of them as capable of filling in at RB or LB...

Kounde has played a fair bit at RB for Barca so maybe hes seen as an option for there.
CanuckYNWA

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #1664 on: Today at 01:00:43 am
Quote from: sminp on November  9, 2022, 08:41:44 pm
Kounde has played a fair bit at RB for Barca so maybe hes seen as an option for there.

Deschamps has played him at RB 3 times too, thats %100 his intention. Not sure its such a great plan as Kounde struggles there, yes he can play it but hes half the player there. Hes one of their best CBs. But its typical Deschamps
