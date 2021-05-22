« previous next »
He was fantastic today, all over the place.

Pray for Varane.
Could be anything he wants to be, this lad. He's heading to Virgil's level on this trajectory.
Van Dijk is his wingman.  Absolute beast of a defender, so important because Joe looks off the pace and Matip can't be relied upon.
So glad he's back.
Ibuu! What a player!
Best player on the pitch today, absolutely brilliant. Unlucky on the Kane goal, did hit his calf so got something on it
Is he World Cup bound?
No coincidence that his return leads to two excellent results
Depends on Varane injury. He's on standby list if Varane goes.
Cheers.
anything on that knock he took?  was limping for a bit, then seemed ok.
I thought it was one of those 'If I pretend I've taken a knock the ref won't give a penalty' type incidents, he seemed fine.
Ideal Klopp & Liverpool player, young, super talented, physical specimen, aggressive and on the front foot, let's find 5-6 more like him please

could be, but he was deffo limping for a minute or two afterwards, when the ball was nowhere near him.

hope to God there's no bad news coming.
Up in the air, hes on the fringe. I hope he doesnt go though for LFC selfish reasons
This guy will be important for us this season.
Player of the match for me.
Top talent and was great today.

Just needs to play with a bit more urgency. He has great pace but tends to saunter to the ball instead of sprinting and gaining himself extra time. Nitpicking.
MOTM, so good today.

It's a joke he's not nailed on for a World Cup spot.
If he stays injury free then he's going to be one of the very best in the world. He's got everything.
Who gets picked ahead of him for France?
Currently it is Varane, Upamecano, Kounde, L. Hernandez, Kimpembe. Saliba will prolly get called up though and I dont see Lenglet or Zouma getting calls so its prolly between Konate and Saliba for the last spot I would guess. Cant see him taking 7 CBs. Maybe he can push Kimpembe out but the first 4 are nailed on I think.
yeah.
Pogba ? ...  ;D .. just being facetious. ..

He's a Unit, with a release clause amounting to 98,400,000 (i may be wrong-dont quote me)  :scarf
Dont watch enough to know about the rest of them but thought Upecamano had been struggling at Bayern? And Kimpembe isnt all that is he? Mind you with Konate, Daliba and Fofana theyre pretty stacked there for years to come arent they?
is he a cb? or a DM?

or a beast.
They are stacked for the future and I think Upamecano is massively overrated, we got the better defender in Konate when they sold both of them.

Personally think there best CB duo is Kounde and Konate currently with Saliba not far behind but we all know coaches like experience and are super loyal hence why hes prolly on the outskirts, Deschamps is fiercely loyal to players he probably shouldnt be still

I don't think youll see alot of these french players in the squad after this WC as supposedly Deschamps is going to be replaced possibly by Zidane regardless if they win it

I think if Konate didnt just come back from injury and had been putting in these performances over the last month or two he would get called up
Hes fucking brilliant. I would say hes the most natural defender we have in that he loves doing the basics. He isnt as easy on the eye as Virgil but he just senses danger, his reading of the game is excellent and his physical attributes are a joke. He can outrun you, he can outmuscle you or he can out-think you. Sky is the limit.
motm.

Our best defender,  on current form.
When you put it like that... Look at that defence to choose from. Only a typical French meltdown can stop them retaining the World Cup for me.
First class today.
Sky is the limit for this lad. If he keeps fit he is as good as anyone.
Think its between them and Brazil but both are capable of collapsing

France is deeper at the back but Brazil is ridiculously deep up top
Yes
My MOTM, today.
He seems to be a running joke amongst French football pundits.
Completely off topic. Brazil attack is overated, nowhere near as good as Kaka/Ronaldo/Ronaldinho/Rivaldo time. Raphinha/Richarlison/Anthony is nothing. The Madrid young boys are good but they need a focal point like Benzema. Jesus is a good player but he does not score a lot. Firmino/Coutinho will not be in the team. Neymar is nowhere near what he was during his Barca days.
Big Virgil Energy!
