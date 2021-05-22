Dont watch enough to know about the rest of them but thought Upecamano had been struggling at Bayern? And Kimpembe isnt all that is he? Mind you with Konate, Daliba and Fofana theyre pretty stacked there for years to come arent they?



They are stacked for the future and I think Upamecano is massively overrated, we got the better defender in Konate when they sold both of them.Personally think there best CB duo is Kounde and Konate currently with Saliba not far behind but we all know coaches like experience and are super loyal hence why hes prolly on the outskirts, Deschamps is fiercely loyal to players he probably shouldnt be stillI don't think youll see alot of these french players in the squad after this WC as supposedly Deschamps is going to be replaced possibly by Zidane regardless if they win itI think if Konate didnt just come back from injury and had been putting in these performances over the last month or two he would get called up