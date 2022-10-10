If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
On a positive note isn't it awesome seeing him back?Such a refreshing change, just what the defence needs right now.
Has he ever played right back?With Trent possibly injured and Joe fairly brittle it crossed my mind.
Fabinho, or obviously ramsay would be far better choices.
I do love Matip and his dribbling ability
Sounds like Matip should have a go at Right Back then
RB, CM, auxiliary striker, whatever 'problem' positions we have, no mountain is too steep for Matip
I think hell play on Wednesday. He may even start against City replacing, dare I suggest, VVD.
Slotted straight back in.
