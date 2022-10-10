« previous next »
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1520 on: October 10, 2022, 02:31:49 pm »
On a positive note isn't it awesome seeing him back?

Such a refreshing change, just what the defence needs right now.
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1521 on: October 10, 2022, 03:35:39 pm »
October 10, 2022, 02:31:49 pm
On a positive note isn't it awesome seeing him back?

Such a refreshing change, just what the defence needs right now.

Yes. One of the few positives at the moment.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1522 on: October 10, 2022, 03:40:06 pm »
Has he ever played right back?
With Trent possibly injured and Joe fairly brittle it crossed my mind.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1523 on: October 10, 2022, 03:41:15 pm »
October 10, 2022, 03:40:06 pm
Has he ever played right back?
With Trent possibly injured and Joe fairly brittle it crossed my mind.

Fabinho, or obviously ramsay would be far better choices.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1524 on: October 10, 2022, 03:43:01 pm »
Get him back in the starting line up as soon as possible
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1525 on: October 10, 2022, 03:45:00 pm »
October 10, 2022, 03:41:15 pm
Fabinho, or obviously ramsay would be far better choices.

Fabinho is in dire form and yet still needed for midfield.  Was forgetting Ramsey but have no idea if he's even good enough yet.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1526 on: October 10, 2022, 03:50:02 pm »
This is the season he becomes 1st choice
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1527 on: October 10, 2022, 04:31:30 pm »
He will be starting Wednesday for sure.

I do love Matip and his dribbling ability - but I think we need a beast of CB back there while Virgil is in this current poor form. Ibou also hasn't played due to the injury so he should be fresh. 
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1528 on: Yesterday at 12:28:22 am »
Fresh, but short on game time. This his can go either way.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1529 on: Yesterday at 03:21:12 am »
October 10, 2022, 04:31:30 pm
I do love Matip and his dribbling ability

Sounds like Matip should have a go at Right Back then ;)
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1530 on: Yesterday at 04:44:39 am »
Yesterday at 03:21:12 am
Sounds like Matip should have a go at Right Back then ;)

RB, CM, auxiliary striker, whatever 'problem' positions we have, no mountain is too steep for Matip
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1531 on: Yesterday at 09:47:07 am »
Yesterday at 04:44:39 am
RB, CM, auxiliary striker, whatever 'problem' positions we have, no mountain is too steep for Matip

He did play defensive mid for Schalke early in his career. :D

But would love to see Konate one of the first names on the team sheet.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1532 on: Yesterday at 09:52:23 am »
I think hell play on Wednesday. He may even start against City replacing, dare I suggest, VVD.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1533 on: Yesterday at 12:05:53 pm »
Yesterday at 09:52:23 am
I think hell play on Wednesday. He may even start against City replacing, dare I suggest, VVD.

No - VVD and Ibou from here until Matip is recovered.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 09:29:16 pm »
Slotted straight back in.   8)
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 09:33:14 pm »
Ibou and Bobby have been different gravy tonight
Today at 09:29:16 pm
Slotted straight back in.   8)
Ibou and Bobby have been different gravy tonight.

Ibou is as good as any defender in world football.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 09:39:38 pm »
Top job Ibou, if Bobby wasnt so ridiculous :wellin :
 it would have been man of the match
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1537 on: Today at 10:15:05 pm »
So happy to have him back. Going to be some battle between him and he-who-shall-not-be-named.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1538 on: Today at 10:15:38 pm »
Hes unreal. Just a big unit back there
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1539 on: Today at 10:18:08 pm »
Looked a class above everyone else around him, you could sense nerves in all those around him tonight, especially in the first half, but this guy looked rock solid. Indomitable indeed.
