« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Indomitable Ibou  (Read 135587 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,345
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 10:17:45 am »
Konate is why we didn't panic buy in Jan 2021.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,274
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 11:54:14 am »
Quote from: BeingJohnMarkovic on Today at 09:49:55 am
He's just very....big. That's all you can say. He's absolutely massive. And speedy to boot. Fantastic signing.

and he loves Anime which makes him all that much more awesome.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 01:47:18 pm »
Haha left out of the France squad. Even Varane is ahead of him ffs.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,949
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 01:57:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:17:45 am
Konate is why we didn't panic buy in Jan 2021.

Without knowing for certain I'd say this is probably correct.

Couldn't get him in Jan 2021 and waited for him rather than buying someone further down our 'wanted' list for centre back in Jan 2021.

People were hugely critical of the centre back business in January 2021. Even Klopp was frustrated. Looking back with hindsight, the club probably got the decision right in the long term. We almost certainly weren't winning the league or the CL by buying Caleta-Car or someone of that ilk and dropping them into the team in January 2021.

Still managed to get CL in 2020/21 and we now have a 22 year old centre back who looks like he could turn into 1 of the best in the World if he progresses accordingly.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,893
  • 🇺🇦
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 02:16:37 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:47:18 pm
Haha left out of the France squad. Even Varane is ahead of him ffs.

Deschamps reasoning:

"Since hes been at Liverpool, hes mostly played in a 4-man defence. And there is competition [in the France team].

I brought William [Saliba] last time and he always plays in a back 3. Its either one or the other, its very competitive, and thats very good  it allows for the veterans to not get too comfortable.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 02:18:46 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:47:18 pm
Haha left out of the France squad. Even Varane is ahead of him ffs.
That's Deschamps for you.  He drove Laporte into changing his nationality by picking Zouma instead (a slight simplification of the sequence of events ;D).

I think Varane is also their vice-captain so he'll probably always be selected unless injured.  I'm disappointed for Konate but I'm never too bothered when our players get overlooked internationally - less opportunity for something bad to happen.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:16:37 pm
Deschamps reasoning:

"Since hes been at Liverpool, hes mostly played in a 4-man defence. And there is competition [in the France team].

I brought William [Saliba] last time and he always plays in a back 3. Its either one or the other, its very competitive, and thats very good  it allows for the veterans to not get too comfortable.
Unless the "veteran" is Varane who's also played in a 4-man defence this season and, unlike Konate, has been dreadful.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:21:25 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,274
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 02:28:07 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:18:46 pm
That's Deschamps for you.  He drove Laporte into changing his nationality by picking Zouma instead (a slight simplification of the sequence of events ;D).

I think Varane is also their vice-captain so he'll probably always be selected unless injured.  I'm disappointed for Konate but I'm never too bothered when our players get overlooked internationally - less opportunity for something bad to happen.
Unless the "veteran" is Varane who's also played in a 4-man defence this season and, unlike Konate, has been dreadful.

Varane has been dreadful? How? He plays for the Might Man United? Surely that's just unpossible?
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,949
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 02:42:25 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:18:46 pm
I think Varane is also their vice-captain so he'll probably always be selected unless injured.

When it comes to experienced players, a lot of international managers will pick players based on what they have done for them rather than their club form. As long as they are playing then I think most managers of a national team go with what they know.

I think that changes with younger players and those on the periphery of the squad. I think a lot of national managers pick and choose based on club form in this scenario.

Varane probably fits in that 1st category and Deschamps will view his form this season as a function of United's woes and not necessarily directly linked to Varane's ability or his ability to perform at a high level in a different system with different players for France.

Feel sorry for Konate but it's always going to be hard to break into this French team.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 