I think Varane is also their vice-captain so he'll probably always be selected unless injured.



When it comes to experienced players, a lot of international managers will pick players based on what they have done for them rather than their club form. As long as they are playing then I think most managers of a national team go with what they know.I think that changes with younger players and those on the periphery of the squad. I think a lot of national managers pick and choose based on club form in this scenario.Varane probably fits in that 1st category and Deschamps will view his form this season as a function of United's woes and not necessarily directly linked to Varane's ability or his ability to perform at a high level in a different system with different players for France.Feel sorry for Konate but it's always going to be hard to break into this French team.