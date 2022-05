Remember when people wanted us to buy Caleta-Car last January at the expense of getting our primary long term centre back target.



Can understand why the club were willing to wait until the summer to activate Konate’s release clause.



Started his Liverpool career pretty well and has gotten better and better as the season has progressed. Immense talent for a 22 year old.



There was always some discussion about whether Konate or Upamecano was the best Leipzig centre back. At this point it feels like we got the better player though Konate needs to keep working hard, learning off the other players and coaches to continue his upward trajectory.