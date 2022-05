He is immense at defending.

At this point, I would prefer him to Matip against Real.

Pace and strength to spare, would be vital against the pace on the wings of Real.



Then again, maybe Matip might still have that little bit of nous against Benzema.....

Not sure, but a great problem to have for Jurgen for the final.



In the very worst case, even if Virgil were not available, I would still not be shitting it if Matip and Konate started the final.