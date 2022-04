We are fucking boss in the transfer market, matip has been outstanding but this kid is now already pushing him to the limit for a starting spot in the biggest of games. If we had a champions league final next game, I'm not sure who I'd pick.



Joel gets the nod due to his body of work over the years but as I've said long ago on this thread, Ibou is as good as any 22 year old centre back I've ever seen. Klopp has first world problems in picking defenders and attackers these days.Loved how he ignored the bodies in front of him for the goal yesterday, just ploughed through.