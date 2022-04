Konate is an outrageous talent, a lot is made of his physical prowess but his intellegence is what strikes me most in all honesty and it isn't praised enough in players of his type.



It's all good and well being big, strong and quick but the reading of the game is what seperates the good from the elite. So often he steps out of defence at the perfect time to intercept a pass, close an opposition attacker right off their first touch or picks the perfect time to see the ball out/shield the ball and ensure we retain possession. Brilliant football player and the mistake is one of those that happens unfortunately, no different to say Alisson coming out and miskicking while sweeping up in behind the defence, Konate will learn from it and he's in a very good position to have someone as dominant as Virgil to learn from.



Yeah, it's easy to look at him and just think 'big and strong' and he is but you can't just be that in our defence and he's come in and pretty much looked comfortable from the first game. If he was going to make a mistake, it's good that it's the type he made yesterday where he just missed his kick - like you say, he's already adept at pretty much everything you'd want from a defender.