Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
The Indomitable Ibou
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The Indomitable Ibou (Read 110148 times)
Tobelius
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,637
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
«
Reply #1160 on:
Yesterday
at 06:11:12 am »
Quote from: acks on
Yesterday
at 02:49:59 am
Need a wider angle to fit Ibou in,what a picture!
DelTrotter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,254
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
«
Reply #1161 on:
Yesterday
at 04:45:19 pm »
Thought he was great yesterday, just looks so comfortable in this team already, played a lovely ball to put someone in too (might have been Bobby who fucked it up).
Sinyoro
Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
Kopite
Posts: 796
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
«
Reply #1162 on:
Today
at 12:24:02 am »
A bit of both Joel and Virg will make him some player- exciting times ahead with this guy
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
The Indomitable Ibou
