I thought Konate was excellent again yesterday. Not flawless but coming up against Antonio is a difficult task. Hes one of the best forwards in the league and offers a relatively unique challenge given his style of play.



Konate has had a pretty good season so far. You can see how he can contribute now but also grow into an absolute top tier CB. The last 6-7 months of Konate has probably show why the club wasnt willing to pull the trigger on an expensive 2nd or 3rd choice transfer target last January. assuming RBLwouldnt sell and his release clause couldnt be activated then you can understand why we wanted to wait get Konate