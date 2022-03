I thought Konate was excellent again yesterday. Not flawless but coming up against Antonio is a difficult task. He’s one of the best forwards in the league and offers a relatively unique challenge given his style of play.



Konate has had a pretty good season so far. You can see how he can contribute now but also grow into an absolute top tier CB. The last 6-7 months of Konate has probably show why the club wasn’t willing to pull the trigger on an expensive 2nd or 3rd choice transfer target last January. assuming RBLwouldnt sell and his release clause couldn’t be activated then you can understand why we wanted to wait get Konate