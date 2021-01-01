« previous next »
Offline smutchin

  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1120 on: Yesterday at 07:38:50 pm »
I thought he was fantastic today. Antonio is a tricky customer but Ibou had his measure by the end of the game.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1121 on: Yesterday at 07:38:58 pm »
Antonio kicking it past him and running was never going to end well for him.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1122 on: Yesterday at 07:40:59 pm »
He was bullied by Antonio today but as expected for a young player, he'll have bad games.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1123 on: Yesterday at 07:42:39 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:40:59 pm
He was bullied by Antonio today but as expected for a young player, he'll have bad games.

Was he? I must have watched a different game.
Logged


Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1124 on: Yesterday at 07:43:45 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 07:42:39 pm
Was he? I must have watched a different game.
He lost many aerial duels and Antonio even had the audacity to push the ball past him on the halfway line and run on to it.
Logged

Offline aka_da_saus

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1125 on: Yesterday at 07:45:08 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 07:42:39 pm
Was he? I must have watched a different game.
agree thought he dominated antonio for long spells
Logged






Online Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1126 on: Yesterday at 07:46:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:43:45 pm
He lost many aerial duels and Antonio even had the audacity to push the ball past him on the halfway line and run on to it.
The one where Konate outpaced him??
Logged


Offline Clint Eastwood

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1127 on: Yesterday at 07:47:37 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:43:45 pm
He lost many aerial duels and Antonio even had the audacity to push the ball past him on the halfway line and run on to it.
Everyone was losing aerial duels against Antonio, hes a difficult to play against. Konate did a fine job.
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1128 on: Yesterday at 07:47:55 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:43:45 pm
He lost many aerial duels and Antonio even had the audacity to push the ball past him on the halfway line and run on to it.

He had a good game ,no idea what you were watching.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 07:48:12 pm »
My MoTM today, amazing performance.
Logged


Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 07:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:46:18 pm
The one where Konate outpaced him??
Antonio won a corner. Antonio just kept on winning aerial duels in the 2nd half which contributed to the nervy finish.

That said, he's a kid that has performed fantastically well for us and he has a lot of potential.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1131 on: Yesterday at 07:50:42 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 07:48:12 pm
My MoTM today, amazing performance.

Agreed.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1132 on: Yesterday at 07:51:09 pm »
Top game today.
Logged

Offline number 168

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1133 on: Yesterday at 07:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:46:18 pm
The one where Konate outpaced him??

Antonio deliberately decided to see what pace Konate had and put a marker down. His face when Konate simply moved up a gear and beat him comfortably was a pictre.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1134 on: Yesterday at 07:52:16 pm »
 Not his best game today.

Got caught in the wrong position a few times, and his passing wasnt at its best.

Hes also susceptible to a player cutting in form the left, he gets his body on the wrong shape and then gives them too much room as a result.

But West Ham are really good to be fair.
Logged




Online Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1135 on: Yesterday at 07:54:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:50:27 pm
Antonio won a corner. Antonio just kept on winning aerial duels in the 2nd half which contributed to the nervy finish.

That said, he's a kid that has performed fantastically well for us and he has a lot of potential.
No he didnt win a corner and he didnt bully him in that situation. Konate accelerated ahead of him and just blocked Antonio from getting the ball.

Antonio won 4 aerial duels all game, hardly winning aerials all game.
Logged


Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1136 on: Yesterday at 07:56:42 pm »
I thought he was brilliant today to be honest. Thought he managed Antonio well and had the best of him up until the 75th minute or so we're seemingly the whole team dropped a bit.

Thought he did a lot of good forward passes along the ground breaking the midfield lines - I remember one in particular where he shot it right to Diaz in the second half and set up a good counter
Logged

Offline smutchin

  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1137 on: Yesterday at 07:56:50 pm »
From some of the comments here, you'd think West Ham had scored a hatful. Instead of the ZERO they actually scored.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1138 on: Yesterday at 07:57:02 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 07:38:58 pm
Antonio kicking it past him and running was never going to end well for him.
:lmao
Logged

Offline RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1139 on: Yesterday at 07:57:26 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:43:45 pm
He lost many aerial duels and Antonio even had the audacity to push the ball past him on the halfway line and run on to it.
He won 4 out 6 aerial duels. and 2 out of 4 Ground duels?
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1140 on: Yesterday at 07:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:54:58 pm
No he didnt win a corner and he didnt bully him in that situation. Konate accelerated ahead of him and just blocked Antonio from getting the ball.

Antonio won 4 aerial duels all game, hardly winning aerials all game.
The numbers actually seem fewer. I was just nervous in the last 30 minutes
Logged

Offline RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1141 on: Yesterday at 07:58:54 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 07:54:58 pm
No he didnt win a corner and he didnt bully him in that situation. Konate accelerated ahead of him and just blocked Antonio from getting the ball.

Antonio won 4 aerial duels all game, hardly winning aerials all game.
Antonio won 4 out of 11 aerial. putting how many gives much better context then the raw number fyi.
Konate also won 4 aerial duels but only had 6 of them.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1142 on: Yesterday at 07:59:52 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:58:54 pm
Antonio won 4 out of 11 aerial. putting how many gives much better context then the raw number fyi.
Konate also won 4 aerial duels but only had 6 of them.
It looks better than I thought. It was torture watching us see it out.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1143 on: Yesterday at 07:59:56 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:58:54 pm
Antonio won 4 out of 11 aerial. putting how many gives much better context then the raw number fyi.
Konate also won 4 aerial duels but only had 6 of them.
Yeah definitely, I don't have access to that information at the minute but thanks for pointing that out.
Logged


Offline Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1144 on: Yesterday at 08:00:06 pm »
Thought he did very well against Antonio. How many times has he come up against a forward that has matched him physically? Thought he coped well. Definitely a learning experience for him.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1145 on: Yesterday at 08:05:06 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:50:27 pm
Antonio won a corner.
it was a throw in, actually.
Logged

Offline Beninger

  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1146 on: Yesterday at 08:05:28 pm »
Hes a young one in CB years. Antonio targeted him and is no slouch. He did well all things considered.
Logged


Online El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1147 on: Yesterday at 08:12:26 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:59:52 pm
It looks better than I thought. It was torture watching us see it out.

They didnt have a sniff once wed decided we were seeing it out
Logged


Offline MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1148 on: Yesterday at 08:13:33 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:12:26 pm
They didnt have a sniff once wed decided we were seeing it out
You are right. I can't remember them having a shot on target.
Logged

Offline SpaceDimensionController

  
  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1149 on: Yesterday at 08:14:55 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:43:45 pm
He lost many aerial duels and Antonio even had the audacity to push the ball past him on the halfway line and run on to it.

Looks like youve caught a few with this one
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  
  
  
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1150 on: Yesterday at 09:13:31 pm »
Quote from: ac on Yesterday at 07:34:54 pm
Antonio unsettled Konate with his cuteness
Each to their own and all that but he's definitely not my type
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  
  
  
  
  
Re
« Reply #1151 on: Today at 06:27:23 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:43:45 pm
He lost many aerial duels and Antonio even had the audacity to push the ball past him on the halfway line and run on to it.

This is the sort of post that really emphasises that any spectator sport is subjective. I'm flabbergasted that anyone could watch that game today and think Antonio came out on top. I'm not saying that Konate is better than Matip (horses for courses, and Matip overall has been better this season) but I strongly think if Matip was playing today instead of Konate, we would not have won the game. Or at least not won it to nil.

Konate's best performance for me, in all aspects of his game.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1152 on: Today at 07:45:03 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:59:52 pm
It looks better than I thought. It was torture watching us see it out.

cant blame you to be fair. i was shitting it as well

but we lost control of the midfield by then and west ham were just lumping it up. we didn't win much of the 2nd balls either which kind of compounded the pressure on our back line.

but that foot race with antonio was a good battle. conceded a corner but had the measure of him.

credit to moyes for making antonio a decent target man in his hammers set up. he gives teams a lot to think about.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,826
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1153 on: Today at 09:34:25 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 07:45:03 am
cant blame you to be fair. i was shitting it as well

but we lost control of the midfield by then and west ham were just lumping it up. we didn't win much of the 2nd balls either which kind of compounded the pressure on our back line.

but that foot race with antonio was a good battle. conceded a corner but had the measure of him.

credit to moyes for making antonio a decent target man in his hammers set up. he gives teams a lot to think about.
He didn't concede a corner.

Amazing how someone posts this once and it suddenly becomes the truth.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,641
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1154 on: Today at 10:20:58 am »
I thought Konate was excellent again yesterday. Not flawless but coming up against Antonio is a difficult task. Hes one of the best forwards in the league and offers a relatively unique challenge given his style of play.

Konate has had a pretty good season so far. You can see how he can contribute now but also grow into an absolute top tier CB. The last 6-7 months of Konate has probably show why the club wasnt willing to pull the trigger on an expensive 2nd or 3rd choice transfer target last January. assuming RBLwouldnt sell and his release clause couldnt be activated then you can understand why we wanted to wait get Konate
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1155 on: Today at 10:34:30 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:34:25 am
He didn't concede a corner.

Amazing how someone posts this once and it suddenly becomes the truth.

my bad. thought antonio won the corner ..

whats the issue that he was being bullied then..i am confused. or they have changed the definition of bullying

thought he handled the threat of antonio well enough and as with most of our front foot defending have this knack of knicking the problem in the bud. Not as exciting as last ditch sliding tackles but we have our high line for that ;D

Logged

Offline redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,099
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1156 on: Today at 11:28:24 am »
Konate did very well against a tough PL player who always reserves his best for Anfield.

I had a great view of the 30 yard sprint from row 6 where I sat in Lower SKD by the Kop corner flag.

I thought it was even money Konate winning the race. He beat Antonio by over a yard and after a tussle conceded a throw-in after a tangle of legs. Our guy wont lose many foot races in this league. Hes one of the few defenders Ive watched who wasnt bullied by the West Ham forward.

What do people think about him bending over in front of Allison when they took a corner in front of the Kop?
No rude comments!

Moss trotted over and must have said you cant do that. Ungentlemanly conduct?
Antonio took a dim view and harangued Moss for a fair amount of time.

Id have booked him for dissent but Moss bottled it.

Logged
We are definitely believers

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,671
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1157 on: Today at 11:55:42 am »
Antonio didn't bully him but I don't think Konate pocketed him either.  Was a fairly even battle between both of them.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,003
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1158 on: Today at 12:29:52 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:59:52 pm
It looks better than I thought. It was torture watching us see it out.

really?

Didnt get that yesterday.

I am a nervous LFC watcher at the best of times, but yesterday wasnt one of those games. They had 2 great chances 2nd half, but as the game wore on, I didnt really feel anxious.

Konate had one bad moment first half when Antonio cut by him. But other than that he dealt with one of his best tests very well for the most part.

At 22 in a new league, Ibou is doing sensationally well.  Yesterdays test vs that big whinging gobshite will help him no doubt.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #1159 on: Today at 12:52:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:29:52 pm
really?

Didnt get that yesterday.

I am a nervous LFC watcher at the best of times, but yesterday wasnt one of those games. They had 2 great chances 2nd half, but as the game wore on, I didnt really feel anxious.

Konate had one bad moment first half when Antonio cut by him. But other than that he dealt with one of his best tests very well for the most part.

At 22 in a new league, Ibou is doing sensationally well.  Yesterdays test vs that big whinging gobshite will help him no doubt.

It's one reason why I'll always re-watch matches after we've won. Once you take the nerves and emotion out of it, you can see it as a completely different game.

As someone said above, once we decided to close it out yesterday, we were very comfortable. Pretty much from Antonio's chance onwards (the one where Keita tracked back).
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
