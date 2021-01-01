Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Liverpool FC Forum
Topic:
The Indomitable Ibou
Author
Topic: The Indomitable Ibou (Read 96981 times)
SpaceDimensionController
Kemlynite
Posts: 36
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
«
Reply #1040 on:
Today
at 10:35:19 pm »
I wonder what he gets fed at home, 6 foot 4 and full of muscle.
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Liverpool FC Forum
Topic:
The Indomitable Ibou
