Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,097
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #920 on: December 17, 2021, 01:00:21 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 17, 2021, 12:57:06 am


Fred starting a barney, against someone whose hard as flint or stone
"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,666
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #921 on: December 17, 2021, 01:02:11 am »
Man vs Toddler  ;D
Offline Tony19:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,275
  • Born and Bred
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #922 on: December 17, 2021, 01:16:47 am »
Quote from: Samie on December 16, 2021, 11:36:56 pm
Erm he is quick. Maybe not Gomez fully fit quick but he is quick.
Agree he is quick.
Also Ill never understand the he's quick / got good acceleration for a big guy shouts.
Usain Bolt is 6'5...
Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #923 on: December 17, 2021, 01:34:40 am »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on December 17, 2021, 01:16:47 am
Agree he is quick.
Also Ill never understand the he's quick / got good acceleration for a big guy shouts.
Usain Bolt is 6'5...

Usain Bolt is a one off though to be fair, quite literally, most top sprinters are between the height of 510-61 normally.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #924 on: December 17, 2021, 02:28:57 am »
Quote from: royhendo on December 16, 2021, 10:05:42 pm
Isaac Hayden dropped the knee on him. Was a naughty little challenge worthy of a Diego Costa or a Sergio Ramos, the dirty c*nt.

That's what i thought too. He did that on purpose just to hurt Ibou. Fucking sore loser.
Online Dim Glas@xmas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,045
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #925 on: December 17, 2021, 02:57:01 am »
Quote from: SamLad on December 17, 2021, 12:57:57 am
Love that photo. :)

His response to it when asked about it was great too, said he was just protecting his family  8)
Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,697
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #926 on: December 17, 2021, 03:40:53 am »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on December 17, 2021, 01:16:47 am
Agree he is quick.
Also Ill never understand the he's quick / got good acceleration for a big guy shouts.
Usain Bolt is 6'5...

Usain Bolt was slow out of the blocks to be fair, hed often be behind for the first 30 to 40 metres, then blitz everyone after that.
Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #927 on: December 17, 2021, 10:41:50 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas@xmas on December 17, 2021, 02:57:01 am
His response to it when asked about it was great too, said he was just protecting his family  8)

I love this. The lad seems to have a really brilliant attitude and mental strength. Blessed with so many physical gifts too. He really could be something special. Learning from Virg and Matip gives him the best chance anyone could have to become a top CB.
Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,363
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #928 on: December 19, 2021, 06:34:22 pm »
Not sure you can really level any blame on him for the first, despite the Sky dimwits doing their upmost. Apart from that, thought he was imperious again.
Offline Copenred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #929 on: December 19, 2021, 06:35:03 pm »
Great sense of danger and not to be blamed for the first goal.
Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #930 on: December 19, 2021, 06:36:57 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on December 19, 2021, 06:34:22 pm
Not sure you can really level any blame on him for the first, despite the Sky dimwits doing their upmost. Apart from that, thought he was imperious again.

He really wasnt imperious. He has huge potential but looks far less assured than Gomez for me, of course matip was even worse today they both were pretty average.
Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #931 on: December 19, 2021, 06:37:49 pm »
He's boss. Three mistakes leading up to their first, Trent misplacing the pass, Keita timid in a 50 /50 and Robbo dropping too deep playing everyone on. Nothing Konate should've done differently.
Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #932 on: December 19, 2021, 06:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on December 19, 2021, 06:37:49 pm
He's boss. Three mistakes leading up to their first, Trent misplacing the pass, Keita timid in a 50 /50 and Robbo dropping too deep playing everyone on. Nothing Konate should've done differently.
Keita gets his Leg Broken if he doesnt get out of the way.
Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,545
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #933 on: December 19, 2021, 06:46:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 16, 2021, 11:36:56 pm
Erm he is quick. Maybe not Gomez fully fit quick but he is quick.

Excellent defender with so much potential but I wouldnt rate him as quick when I watched   him playing in Germany age 19 with Keita in the same team

Not sure is it because he has baulked up a lot
Offline elkun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #934 on: December 19, 2021, 07:05:50 pm »
I though he was fantastic today. I really felt Matip was very shaky and Ibou had to cover him a lot.
Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,086
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #935 on: December 19, 2021, 08:35:44 pm »
Really impressed with him today.
Offline Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,558
  • YNWA
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #936 on: December 19, 2021, 08:39:54 pm »
Quote from: rocco on December 19, 2021, 06:46:01 pm
Excellent defender with so much potential but I wouldnt rate him as quick when I watched   him playing in Germany age 19 with Keita in the same team

Not sure is it because he has baulked up a lot

Hes really quick. Who was the player he steamrolled in one of his first games for us from a good few yards behind?
Offline ep1987

  • Emiliano Insua head coach
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 423
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #937 on: December 20, 2021, 01:02:33 pm »
He's very gifted athletically but his decision making isn't close to being good enough. The first goal shouldn't be used against him as any sort of clear indictment, but Konate should have been closer to Kane. The pass to Son wasn't going to be there with Milner closing down that angle. Of course there were numerous errors that led to that goal and I no no problem in chalking that slight mistake down to inexperience while also understanding just how quick things happen at the highest level.
 
But it wasn't an isolated incident; far too often he makes some fairly baffling choices. In the 55th minute when Ali was played in (obviously Trent needs to be better there too) he decides not to track Kane even though the long pass means that Kane will be played onside by the ball and he then compounds the error by turning the wrong way and taking far too long to realise he needs to get his skates on.

In time he may be a top defender, but as things stand I'd be much more comfortable with Gomez being our 3rd choice once he's up to full match fitness, with Ibou rotating in for less challenging games against the bus parkers where his aerial prowess will be an asset.
Offline RedBlakey

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 633
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #938 on: Yesterday at 10:13:26 pm »
I know it gets said after each game he plays, but this lad is gonna be an absolute monster for us over the next few years.
Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #939 on: Yesterday at 10:15:23 pm »
His potential is frightening. Get his reading of the game up a level or two and get him used to our system and you've got an elite level CB
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,979
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #940 on: Yesterday at 10:17:05 pm »
Quote from: RedBlakey on Yesterday at 10:13:26 pm
I know it gets said after each game he plays, but this lad is gonna be an absolute monster for us over the next few years.
He has the attributes, but what seemed apparent to me was that his game reading and positioning was better in this game. That's an attribute he needs to improve on, and I saw an improvement. Maybe the tiring Leicester forwards made him look that way, but I'm not taking that away from him.
Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,281
  • JFT97
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #941 on: Yesterday at 10:18:17 pm »
Still so young and loads more to learn, but this lad is going to be immense. Going to learn so much playing alongside VVD over the next couple of years, definitely got ourselves someone who is going to be a top quality CB.
Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,059
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #942 on: Yesterday at 10:22:48 pm »
I like Albrighton pretending he was hurt - Ibou slid and actually pulled his foot behind him - albrighton kicked his knee and ended up the worse for wear.
Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #943 on: Yesterday at 10:26:28 pm »
More than good enough already but with a season or two under his belt he'll be immense.
Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,551
  • Bam!
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #944 on: Yesterday at 10:34:23 pm »
Unfortunate he came on when Vardy went off, would have liked to see him against someone with good movement and speed.
Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,363
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #945 on: Yesterday at 10:36:09 pm »
The lads a monster.
Offline ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,154
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #946 on: Yesterday at 10:49:03 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:17:05 pm
He has the attributes, but what seemed apparent to me was that his game reading and positioning was better in this game. That's an attribute he needs to improve on, and I saw an improvement. Maybe the tiring Leicester forwards made him look that way, but I'm not taking that away from him.

Yes he is increasingly showing he isn't just pace and power. I still prefer Matip due his superior positioning and quality on the ball but Konate is looking good
Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,426
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #947 on: Yesterday at 10:52:53 pm »
Is he the best signing of the summer in the entire league?  He's going to be an incredible player for us. 
Online Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #948 on: Yesterday at 10:53:01 pm »
Man Mountain.

He's gonna be a monster of a player for us in years to come.
Offline abs-ibs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,408
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #949 on: Yesterday at 10:53:14 pm »
What I like about this guy is his reading of situations and intercepting a possible dangerous pass etc. And his strength. And his forays forward. He is just awesome, and he should only get better. He does make the odd mistake, but that is coz he is only 22.

We have a player on our hands.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,307
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #950 on: Yesterday at 11:30:33 pm »
Was absolutely boss.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #951 on: Today at 12:12:46 am »
Only turned 22 recently so nowhere near his peak. Wow.
Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,474
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #952 on: Today at 02:34:29 am »
He has that wall like presence that we associate with Virgil. Its crazy how he's only 22 and already so good. The defense calmed down as soon as he cane on. Cut off everything on the ground and won everything in air. We need a dominant centre half to play the high line and he is someone who can actually be that when Virgil isnt. What a signing. Zlatan isnt wrong, he is on route to becoming the next greatest centre half on the planet for a decade.
Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
« Reply #953 on: Today at 03:00:34 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:17:05 pm
He has the attributes, but what seemed apparent to me was that his game reading and positioning was better in this game. That's an attribute he needs to improve on, and I saw an improvement. Maybe the tiring Leicester forwards made him look that way, but I'm not taking that away from him.
Yea he super talented and can learn from the best too.
He has got better about not sliding as much too.
He going to be very good
