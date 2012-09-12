He's very gifted athletically but his decision making isn't close to being good enough. The first goal shouldn't be used against him as any sort of clear indictment, but Konate should have been closer to Kane. The pass to Son wasn't going to be there with Milner closing down that angle. Of course there were numerous errors that led to that goal and I no no problem in chalking that slight mistake down to inexperience while also understanding just how quick things happen at the highest level.



But it wasn't an isolated incident; far too often he makes some fairly baffling choices. In the 55th minute when Ali was played in (obviously Trent needs to be better there too) he decides not to track Kane even though the long pass means that Kane will be played onside by the ball and he then compounds the error by turning the wrong way and taking far too long to realise he needs to get his skates on.



In time he may be a top defender, but as things stand I'd be much more comfortable with Gomez being our 3rd choice once he's up to full match fitness, with Ibou rotating in for less challenging games against the bus parkers where his aerial prowess will be an asset.