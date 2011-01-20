its decision making and it will probably take the best part of 12 months to get right. He is finding himself in no mans land stepping out and other times he's dropping off when he should be engaging. Look at the Southampton game straight from kick off that ball is hoofed into our half in that space he is responsible for and he is 5 yards away from the striker and should be engaging but dropped off and caused us a problem that led to a dangerous attack.



Our system is mental for CB's the same as City's you are asking players to play fearless on the front foot with a high line so you cant be tentative you have to be aggressive and decisive. It takes some time unless your a unicorn like VVD. I wouldnt have him anywhere near the team tonight not in that cauldron then again he stepped in at Old Trafford and did well. I would start Matip and would give Konate the full game against Milan next week