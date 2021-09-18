Early impressions obviously, but for me hes miles off coming to terms with the speed of the Prem game. Its true his physicals are immense and his technical's also appear pretty good, but he flat out dawdles on the ball in Prem terms, especially when he thinks hes got's lots of time but probably really doesn't. By no means the first guy to come into England and do that, obviously. Even Ali had that situation a couple of times. Hes so good physically only at the margins is this going to catch him out but it needs looking at for me.



We know Klopp generally likes to take several months or even a year to get newbies up to speed with both the system and the league, and adjusting to a higher tempo may take time but is a very doable thing, so we well may have an extraordinary defender on our hands before long. On physical ability hes some kind of a Gomez-Virgil love child.