Author Topic: The Indomitable Ibou

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,501
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #680 on: September 18, 2021, 08:09:48 pm
I just loved how he measured himself from the beginning, and got the angles on Zaha eventually. One of the most ineffectual games from him Ive ever seen, going against with the Konate / Milner axis.

And how he handled Edouard was pretty good to see also. Very calm and positionally very well done.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,334
  • Follow the gourd
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #681 on: September 18, 2021, 08:11:26 pm
He handled the Benteke 1 v 1 perfectly too, looked totally in command of that situation.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,941
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #682 on: September 18, 2021, 08:19:45 pm
https://twitter.com/IbrahimaKonate_/status/1439285307757715462

This sums it up.

The day he goes Super Sayian God mode it's over for all. ;D
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #683 on: September 18, 2021, 09:29:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 18, 2021, 08:19:45 pm
https://twitter.com/IbrahimaKonate_/status/1439285307757715462

This sums it up.

The day he goes Super Sayian God mode it's over for all. ;D

Does that mean he will turn into Voronin?
« Last Edit: September 18, 2021, 09:36:07 pm by Ravishing Rick Rude »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,652
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #684 on: September 18, 2021, 09:37:39 pm

Someone of his age and attributes if English would easily be over £100M
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,847
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #685 on: September 18, 2021, 09:52:47 pm
Hes a beast physically and has all of the tools to grow into one of the worlds best. It felt like we might have to throw him into the fray with Virgil, Matip, and Gomez all coming back from injury, but its nice weve been able to ease him in.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #686 on: September 18, 2021, 10:12:44 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on September 18, 2021, 06:05:56 pm
Do you think he will start ahead of Matip and Gomez from here onwards?
No Matip should be starter till he leaves or somebody beats him out. Ibou was good today but he still getting up to pace with the style of football along with the speed of the english game.
They should rotate to keep Matip healthy considering there is 4 very good CBs at the club
Logged

Offline an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 02:29:15 pm
Watching him last night and he seems like that oversized hallion in an u14 game that can just physically bully all the wee lads around. Really excited by him. He will make mistakes as he settles but he really is a serious talent and also a man mountain.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,088
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 04:36:49 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Yesterday at 02:29:15 pm
Watching him last night and he seems like that oversized hallion in an u14 game that can just physically bully all the wee lads around.

 ;D

There were a few occasions where he got closed down and casually shrugged the defenders away in best Virgil mode, totally unconcerned.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 05:01:20 pm
Yeah he has that thing where he looks like hes a man playing against boys, same as VVD. Absolutely unfazed by midgets attempting to challenge him. Are there any others in Europe who profile like that? Weve done really well with this signing - hopefully we can replicate up top and in CM.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,224
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 05:14:46 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on September 18, 2021, 10:12:44 pm
No Matip should be starter till he leaves or somebody beats him out. Ibou was good today but he still getting up to pace with the style of football along with the speed of the english game.
They should rotate to keep Matip healthy considering there is 4 very good CBs at the club

I keep forgetting Gomez is only 24. Hes in Goal today talking with Neil Jones about him and Ibou learning from VVD and still improving. Its great we have the two older CBs of VVD and Matip with two young CBs who have good experience too. He talks about rotation also and how he thinks its important to protect against injuries and how it motivates them all to improve and earn their starts.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,350
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 05:15:27 pm
Early impressions obviously, but for me hes miles off coming to terms with the speed of the Prem game.  Its true his physicals are immense and his technical's also appear pretty good, but he flat out dawdles on the ball in Prem terms, especially when he thinks hes got's lots of time but probably really doesn't. By no means the first guy to come into England and do that, obviously. Even Ali had that situation a couple of times. Hes so good physically only at the margins is this going to catch him out but it needs looking at for me.

We know Klopp generally likes to take several months or even a year to get newbies up to speed with both the system and the league, and adjusting to a higher tempo may take time but is a very doable thing, so we well may have an extraordinary defender on our hands before long. On physical ability hes some kind of a Gomez-Virgil love child.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 05:26:01 pm
Just needs to stay switched on, very early days but a few times he looked very far from Gomez and in no mans land ballwatching. In terms of pace and strength he's pretty ridiculous and its good he isn't rash, he's stood his man up a lot instead of just stupidly diving in
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,224
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 06:02:33 pm
Yeah he played a few loose passes and dawdled on the ball a few times. Hes really young though and if he learns from those mistakes, well have an excellent CB   
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,959
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 07:38:21 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:15:27 pm
Early impressions obviously, but for me hes miles off coming to terms with the speed of the Prem game.  Its true his physicals are immense and his technical's also appear pretty good, but he flat out dawdles on the ball in Prem terms, especially when he thinks hes got's lots of time but probably really doesn't. By no means the first guy to come into England and do that, obviously.



 He's played one PL game. :lmao
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,431
  • JFT96
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 08:04:28 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:38:21 pm
He's played one PL game. :lmao

And even in that game he did well ;D
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,945
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 08:13:55 pm
All we can say is he looks promising. Between himself, Matip, Gomez and Phillips we probably have the best set of centre backs in the league..oh I left out the best one in the league..VVD.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,350
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #697 on: Today at 12:49:15 am
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:38:21 pm
He's played one PL game. :lmao

I know, i know.  ;D  wasn't trying to be harsh. He dallied a bit in pre season too. Just trying not to get over excited either because the guys a Total Unit physically speaking and fast af. Gotta remind myself hes young in a new league to keep my expectations in check. He could really be something.   
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,299
  • JFT96.
Re: The Indomitable Ibou
Reply #698 on: Today at 08:48:19 am
I've really liked what I've seen so far from Konate. We probably wont see the best of him until next season as he's a young centre back and they need time, but he's got absolutely everything. He played against Norwich in first gear for most of it.
Logged
