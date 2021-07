Weird how it changes through the years, I've always liked 4 for the holding mid but now everyone refers to it as the 6.



I used to play centre back and every team I played for I rejected the no. 5 jersey for either 4 or 6. Number 5 is midfield I'd say. I even took the no. 11 at one point because Jocky spent a few months wearing it. (I think for a while there used to be a principle at Anfield that you took the number of the player who got injured, so infrequent were the changes to the first team).