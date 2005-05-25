His injury history is massively overstated. The 3 muscle fibre injuries were the same one recurring and he hasn't had am issue since surgery nearly a year go now. Then his ankle injury that kept him out for two months this season which I'm assuming is a sprain. People are basing him being 'injury prone' off two injuries only.
I be a lot more reassured if Ibrahim Konate goes next season with no long-term injury.
I disagree with your statement that "His injury history is massively overstated". The torn muscle fibres in October 2019, May 2020 and July 2020 (36 games) either indicates he may have a congenital weakness; a hip weakness which throws his running; that the injury was not healed properly when he returned; or his running gait needs to be examined and improved. The last 2 are easy fixes, the first 2 are not. Congenital weakness in the muscle is pretty difficult to pick up in an medical exam, as it is can be at a microscopic level.
The ankle injury was more than a "sprain", but I appreciate why you said that for simplicity. It was ligament damage that kept him out for 9 games - it would have been more but for the winter break. The injury was not "a year ago" it was in December 2020. So 5 months ago.
I just urge caution as there is no doubt that Ibrahim Konate looks a good player.