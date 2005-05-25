« previous next »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:17:20 pm
Deals got done pretty quick last season..

Lets offload a couple of players and put the money towards another goalscorer next

What we normally seem to do these days is get our targets in first, then spend the summer offloading.  I guess it's a bit of a gamble in that there's no guarantee you can sell players, but at the same time we can't afford to play things safe either. 

As others have said, if we don't continue to evolve the side then stagnation sets in, and the next thing you know you have a complete overhaul on your hands.
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:53:18 pm
I've just watched that 15 min compilation, fucking hell it was delicious.

If Klopp produces his generic % improvement of every player, even 2% will be ridiculous.
Have you got the link please, John?
Welcome lad .hope you are as good as everyone thinks )
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 09:23:28 pm
What about Nat? Deserves a chance too

He got it this season and we scrapped to 3rd in the last match of the season. Call me spoilt but I think we can do better.
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:56:25 pm
He got it this season and we scrapped to 3rd in the last match of the season. Call me spoilt but I think we can do better.

I take it this was meant tongue in cheek. The lad was immense at a vital moment in our traumatized season.
He looks like a young kolo toure.)
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:04:41 pm
Have you got the link please, John?

Don't know if he watched the one I watched but it's making me very excited:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuYrGOC-Pgg
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:00:48 pm
"It looks like we're looking at Fabinh - aaannnd he's done." :D
Konate has been rumoured for ages though
Top signing, absolutely the kind of player we needed.
Fingers crossed he's not made of balsa wood🤞
All you Klopp doubters, eat shit and die, why dont you??
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:03:09 pm
Don't know if he watched the one I watched but it's making me very excited:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuYrGOC-Pgg
Saved me time searching back for that :)
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:03:09 pm
Don't know if he watched the one I watched but it's making me very excited:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuYrGOC-Pgg

Looks like a man amongst boys there, which is exactly what I first thought of Virgil. Big Ibu, Alisson, Fabinho, VVD sounds ominous.
Quote from: mickl on Yesterday at 11:56:55 pm
All you Klopp doubters, eat shit and die, why dont you??
Perhaps because there is not enough for all of them?  ;D
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:03:09 pm
Don't know if he watched the one I watched but it's making me very excited:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuYrGOC-Pgg
15 minutes 20 seconds of pure awesome, that. I'm probably far more excited about this than is warranted, but he does seem almost like the ultimate centre half, especially for how we play. Could maybe be a bit smoother technically but that's more an aesthetic thing and he seems really good at carrying the ball forward, and looking at his stats his passing may not be the best (though it's in no way bad, just not top drawer), but physically he looks like a Van Dijk clone, proactive, anticipates situations, seems like a really intelligent lad too, both on and off the pitch.

Now obviously I'm just getting this from Youtube, articles and interviews and have no real personal knowledge of the guy at all but still, I'm 110% certain he'll be the best signing we've ever made, even better than Ben Davies.
Many of those interceptions in the box are stone-wall penalties for United, mate...
Welcome to the best club in the world 😊
Not to sound like an FSG/Edwards apologist (something I have been accused of being), but the club clearly wanted Konate in January but couldn't get him  (due to injury or just Leipzig playing hardball) and the Davies/Kabak deals were done in the short term which helped us to finish 3rd, so fair play to them I say!
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:03:09 pm
Don't know if he watched the one I watched but it's making me very excited:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuYrGOC-Pgg
Thanks Hazell.  :thumbup

*Goes off to watch it*


EDIT:

Just watched. He looks the part, doesn't he?

I do like his Inspector Gadget-style extendable legs.  :)
Bit gargled here but just wanted to say I'm delighted with this. Anytime I've seen this fella hes been dominant in every aspect.

I knew you all wanted to read thjat so I provided it. Well done me and yous are great aswell
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:56:25 pm
He got it this season and we scrapped to 3rd in the last match of the season. Call me spoilt but I think we can do better.
Go back and look at our record when he was playing. Granted, there are many variables to a win/loss record, and you win/lose as a team, but our failures in the games this season had little to do with him.
He's obviously at a very good level for a 22 year old centre back. A physical specimen, with pace, strength and decent feet, who plays with his head up and seems to read the game very well.

Imagine how he's going to improve, training and playing alongside Virgil. Surely that's a dream for any young centre back who wants to learn the art of being one of the best centre backs in the world? I'm sure it's helped Gomez
Love this singing.  An inch taller than VVD means we're going to have two aerially dominant center backs.  Given his age, and a chance to play under Klopp and with VVD I can see him maturing into a fantastic player for us.

Attacking Midfielder next please.

Looks good in those videos. Love the aggression. The young Kolo shoots are good. Carries the ball beautifully like Kolo and his brother.  Only slight concern is how much last-ditch defending he does in those clips though that may be more to do with the way RBL play rather than his positional sense.
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 11:01:12 pm
He looks like a young kolo toure.)

More like Yaya i would say
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 07:21:19 am
Looks good in those videos. Love the aggression. The young Kolo shoots are good. Carries the ball beautifully like Kolo and his brother.  Only slight concern is how much last-ditch defending he does in those clips though that may be more to do with the way RBL play rather than his positional sense.
My thoughts exactly, but this is also the logic of highlights videos. A sliding tackle is more fun to watch than a clean interception.
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:19:27 am
My thoughts exactly, but this is also the logic of highlights videos. A sliding tackle is more fun to watch than a clean interception.

Thats a good point.
Quote from: cipher on Today at 06:21:33 am
Love this singing.  An inch taller than VVD means we're going to have two aerially dominant center backs.  Given his age, and a chance to play under Klopp and with VVD I can see him maturing into a fantastic player for us.

Attacking Midfielder next please.



The advantage of height for a singer cannot be understated. With greater height, one's voice projects further across a concert hall with less effort, meaning less strain on the lungs and throat. A trio of Konate, VVD and Matip makes me giddy at the thought of the harmonies they will produce.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:03:09 pm
Don't know if he watched the one I watched but it's making me very excited:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuYrGOC-Pgg

Looks ideal from that- interesting he can play both sides from the clips. Couple of months in gym club with Virgil and then start physically smashing strikers in the league
I can see why we decided to spend £35 million on him. He still has a lot to learn, but he will be learning from the best, so the future looks pretty exciting ...
Welcome to the best club in the world young man.

Just watched about 10 mins of highlights on the interwebz so now Im an expert.

Very impressed - 99.99 percent of his tackles were fair and won the ball.

Sadly... about 99.99 percent of those will be given as a foul by English refs  ::)

Leaving that aside - hes quick. agile, tall, great header of the ball and young.

Whats not to like? Great signing!
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 11:20:01 pm
Konate has been rumoured for ages though

Well I did say "almost as fast". ;)
Great signing. Looks like the perfect CB for us. Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip and Konate is an outrageously good group of CBs.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:03:09 pm
Don't know if he watched the one I watched but it's making me very excited:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuYrGOC-Pgg

My favorite is the one where he tackles the guy with his @ss and then takes possession with both legs whilst seated on the ground and still completes the pass off down the line.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:08:09 pm
Great signing. Looks like the perfect CB for us. Van Dijk, Gomez, Matip and Konate is an outrageously good group of CBs.
Assuming they all stay fit. I hope we got some witch doctors in to cleanse the place up after the season we've just had.
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 12:44:36 pm
Assuming they all stay fit. I hope we got some witch doctors in to cleanse the place up after the season we've just had.

Just as long as Virgil is back to his former self, the others can fill in for each other, as and when.
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 12:44:36 pm
Assuming they all stay fit. I hope we got some witch doctors in to cleanse the place up after the season we've just had.

Which witch doctors are there which would make it ok? I said, as I munched on my sandwitch.
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 01:43:07 pm
Which witch doctors are there which would make it ok? I said, as I munched on my sandwitch.

I'm confused. You want us to switch which witch doctors?
Not going to pretend like I really know anything about this lad. I am suspicious of anyone who says they have enough time to watch all this foreign footy on top of our own. :D

But if Klopp says he´s good, and the transfer committee say he´s good, then I trust it.

How many flops have we had over the last 5 years? Not many is the answer.

Looking forward to watching him play.
