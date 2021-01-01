« previous next »
Konate signs

Re: Konate signs
Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 10:03:30 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:17:20 pm
Deals got done pretty quick last season..

Lets offload a couple of players and put the money towards another goalscorer next

What we normally seem to do these days is get our targets in first, then spend the summer offloading.  I guess it's a bit of a gamble in that there's no guarantee you can sell players, but at the same time we can't afford to play things safe either. 

As others have said, if we don't continue to evolve the side then stagnation sets in, and the next thing you know you have a complete overhaul on your hands.
Re: Konate signs
Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 10:04:41 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:53:18 pm
I've just watched that 15 min compilation, fucking hell it was delicious.

If Klopp produces his generic % improvement of every player, even 2% will be ridiculous.
Have you got the link please, John?
Re: Konate signs
Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 10:05:31 pm
Re: Konate signs
Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 10:11:51 pm
Welcome lad .hope you are as good as everyone thinks )
Re: Konate signs
Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 10:56:25 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 09:23:28 pm
What about Nat? Deserves a chance too

He got it this season and we scrapped to 3rd in the last match of the season. Call me spoilt but I think we can do better.
Re: Konate signs
Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 11:00:25 pm
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:56:25 pm
He got it this season and we scrapped to 3rd in the last match of the season. Call me spoilt but I think we can do better.

I take it this was meant tongue in cheek. The lad was immense at a vital moment in our traumatized season.
Re: Konate signs
Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 11:01:12 pm
He looks like a young kolo toure.)
Re: Konate signs
Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 11:03:09 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:04:41 pm
Have you got the link please, John?

Don't know if he watched the one I watched but it's making me very excited:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuYrGOC-Pgg
Re: Konate signs
Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 11:20:01 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:00:48 pm
"It looks like we're looking at Fabinh - aaannnd he's done." :D
Konate has been rumoured for ages though
Re: Konate signs
Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm
Top signing, absolutely the kind of player we needed.
Fingers crossed he's not made of balsa wood🤞
Re: Konate signs
Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 11:56:55 pm
All you Klopp doubters, eat shit and die, why dont you??
Re: Konate signs
Reply #211 on: Today at 12:01:48 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:03:09 pm
Don't know if he watched the one I watched but it's making me very excited:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuYrGOC-Pgg
Saved me time searching back for that :)
Re: Konate signs
Reply #212 on: Today at 12:04:38 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:03:09 pm
Don't know if he watched the one I watched but it's making me very excited:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AuYrGOC-Pgg

Looks like a man amongst boys there, which is exactly what I first thought of Virgil. Big Ibu, Alisson, Fabinho, VVD sounds ominous.
