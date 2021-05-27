Ryan Gravenbach is playing for the Senior team, and not the U21? (Holland team, by the way, for those who have not noticed this Ajax youngster).



I like it more than I like the senior squad I think.



Looking it up, he's had a few appearances recently for the senior team and is part of the provisional squad, so I'd guess he's going to the Euros.France is absurd. Konate, Upamecano, and Fofana (had to withdraw due to injury) as CBs. No room for Lacroix even in the U-21s. Aouar and Camavinga in midfield.But their failures in this competition in the past are well-noted. They didn't qualify for the championships from 2007 to 2017, missing out on numerous occasions with incredible squads. I noted some in the Euro thread:-They failed to qualify for the 2013 Euro U21s after losing a playoff to Norway (won the first leg 1-0 before losing the second leg 5-3). That side had Griezmann, Lacazette, and Ben Yedder in attack with Varane and Mangala at the back and M'Vila (when he was still highly-rated) in the midfield.-They failed to qualify for the 2015 Euro U21s after losing a playoff to Sweden (won the first leg 2-0 before losing the second leg 4-1). That side had Umtiti and Laporte at CB with Tolisso and Kondogbia at CM and Thauvin in attack (with Fekir and Coman coming off the bench).-They failed to qualify for the 2017 Euro U21s, finishing 2nd behind North Macedonia (they drew them both times) in qualifying. In their 3-2 loss to Iceland, their squad featured Pavard, Kimpembe, Laporte, Mendy, Rabiot, Bakayoko, Lemar, Coman, and Haller. In their crucial 1-1 draw against North Macedonia, Pavard and Kimpembe started at the back, the midfield three was Tolisso, Rabiot, and Bakayoko, and the forwards were Ousmane Dembele, Lemar, and Haller.So, maybe this year they'll get it done and make up for past failures. All depends on how the manager makes use of their squad and their chemistry (isn't that always the question with France. Senior team too)