« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Under-21 EURO  (Read 617 times)

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
Under-21 EURO
« on: May 27, 2021, 08:37:55 pm »
The knock-out stages of the UEFA Under-21 EURO to start on Monday ...

https://www.uefa.com/under21/

Some great talent on display, including "our" Ibrahima Konate ...

https://www.uefa.com/under21/news/0269-125c4badf165-44b8a9f7e0f4-1000--u21-euro-knockout-squads/

The games to be broadcasted at:

https://www.uefa.tv/

And:

https://www.uefa.com/under21/news/0264-110e49f1b1ac-64c62545ceb5-1000--where-to-watch-u21-euro/
« Last Edit: May 27, 2021, 08:49:08 pm by PeterTheRed »
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,611
  • BoRac
Re: Under-21 EURO
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:51:57 am »
IIIIIGOOOOOOR!!!! ;D

This might actually be better to watch than the pointless friendlies leading up to the Euros.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,013
  • Bam!
Re: Under-21 EURO
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:43:14 am »
How England didn't get through is hilarious.

France probably favourites, but there is some serious talent in the Dutch team, including a very strong looking defence.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,878
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Under-21 EURO
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:54:44 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 11:43:14 am
How England didn't get through is hilarious.

France probably favourites, but there is some serious talent in the Dutch team, including a very strong looking defence.
Hilarious = Aidy Boothroyd. Probably in the top 3 most talented squads and they couldn't get through a mediocre group.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,481
Re: Under-21 EURO
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:01:27 pm »
The French Under 21 squad is ridiculous level of talent.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,878
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Under-21 EURO
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:01:27 pm
The French Under 21 squad is ridiculous level of talent.
I like it more than I like the senior squad I think.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,013
  • Bam!
Re: Under-21 EURO
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:11:11 pm »
thought I would look at who won it 10 years ago.... some recognisable names

Switzerland
GK   1   Yann Sommer (c)
RB   2   Philippe Koch
CB   15   Timm Klose
CB   5   Jonathan Rossini
LB   23   Gaetano Berardi   Yellow card 61'
DM   6   Fabian Lustenberger   Yellow card 16'
RM   10   Xherdan Shaqiri
CM   14   Granit Xhaka      Substituted off 67'
CM   9   Fabian Frei      Substituted off 54'
LM   7   Innocent Emeghara      Substituted off 53'
CF   11   Admir Mehmedi
Substitutions:
FW   19   Mario Gavranović      Substituted in 53'
MF   18   Amir Abrashi      Substituted in 54'
MF   4   Pajtim Kasami      Substituted in 67'
Manager:
Pierluigi Tami

SPAIN
GK   13   David de Gea   Yellow card 90+4'
RB   12   Martín Montoya
CB   20   Alberto Botía
CB   3   Álvaro Domínguez
LB   17   Dídac Vilà
DM   4   Javi Martínez (c)   Yellow card 77'
RM   10   Juan Mata
CM   19   Thiago
CM   18   Ander Herrera      Substituted off 90'
LM   22   Iker Muniain      Substituted off 85'
CF   7   Adrián      Substituted off 80'
Substitutions:
FW   6   Jeffrén      Substituted in 80'
MF   8   Dani Parejo      Substituted in 85'
MF   11   Diego Capel      Substituted in 90'
Manager:
Luis Milla


Even plenty I haven't picked out have had good careers at top teams.

The 2009 final is an odd one. 6 of Germans starting line up then featured heavily in their World Cup win a few years later. Most of Englands team never even made a full international debut.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:12:48 pm by Elzar »
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,878
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Under-21 EURO
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:18:37 pm »
Innocent Emeghara, that's a blast from the past. He was really highly rated at the time, similarly to Shaqiri and Xhaka. Just looked him up to see where he's at - FC Winterthur of the Swiss second division.

I remember him being very decent for Siena in Serie A not long after he emerged - that seems to be his only notable season to date before touring the world with stints in Kazakhstan, USA, Turkey, Cyprus then back to Switzerland.

Always strange when a player looks so good in their early 20s then just completely drops off to a much lesser level.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,481
Re: Under-21 EURO
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:20:12 pm »
Diego Capel was meant to be the next great Left Winger. Such a shame that didn't pan out.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,878
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Under-21 EURO
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:27:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:20:12 pm
Diego Capel was meant to be the next great Left Winger. Such a shame that didn't pan out.
He was! That whole defence had respectable but pretty average careers - the midfield though have had stellar careers packed with trophies at the highest level.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,004
Re: Under-21 EURO
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:19:34 pm »
Think we were linked with Iker Muniain a few times as well.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,530
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Under-21 EURO
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:06:38 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 01:19:34 pm
Think we were linked with Iker Muniain a few times as well.

He destroyed United in the UEFA Cup around that time too didnt he. Was great white hope Dani Pacheco in this squad too?
Logged

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,544
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Under-21 EURO
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:10:32 pm »
Ryan Gravenbach is playing for the Senior team, and not the U21? (Holland team, by the way, for those who have not noticed this Ajax youngster).
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,296
Re: Under-21 EURO
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:12:31 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:06:38 pm
He destroyed United in the UEFA Cup around that time too didnt he. Was great white hope Dani Pacheco in this squad too?

He was in and around the squad at the time but wasn't part of that Euro championship squad.

Cesar Azpilicueta was in that squad too (he had a long-term injury that year and probably why he didn't start ahead of Montoya).
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,544
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Under-21 EURO
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:17:31 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:06:38 pm
He destroyed United in the UEFA Cup around that time too didnt he. Was great white hope Dani Pacheco in this squad too?
That Bielsa team with Munian was fabulous!!!
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,296
Re: Under-21 EURO
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:22:31 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 02:10:32 pm
Ryan Gravenbach is playing for the Senior team, and not the U21? (Holland team, by the way, for those who have not noticed this Ajax youngster).

Looking it up, he's had a few appearances recently for the senior team and is part of the provisional squad, so I'd guess he's going to the Euros.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:06:04 pm
I like it more than I like the senior squad I think.

France is absurd.  Konate, Upamecano, and Fofana (had to withdraw due to injury) as CBs.  No room for Lacroix even in the U-21s.  Aouar and Camavinga in midfield.   ;D

But their failures in this competition in the past are well-noted.  They didn't qualify for the championships from 2007 to 2017, missing out on numerous occasions with incredible squads.  I noted some in the Euro thread:
-They failed to qualify for the 2013 Euro U21s after losing a playoff to Norway (won the first leg 1-0 before losing the second leg 5-3).  That side had Griezmann, Lacazette, and Ben Yedder in attack with Varane and Mangala at the back and M'Vila (when he was still highly-rated) in the midfield.
-They failed to qualify for the 2015 Euro U21s after losing a playoff to Sweden (won the first leg 2-0 before losing the second leg 4-1).  That side had Umtiti and Laporte at CB with Tolisso and Kondogbia at CM and Thauvin in attack (with Fekir and Coman coming off the bench).
-They failed to qualify for the 2017 Euro U21s, finishing 2nd behind North Macedonia (they drew them both times) in qualifying.  In their 3-2 loss to Iceland, their squad featured Pavard, Kimpembe, Laporte, Mendy, Rabiot, Bakayoko, Lemar, Coman, and Haller.  In their crucial 1-1 draw against North Macedonia, Pavard and Kimpembe started at the back, the midfield three was Tolisso, Rabiot, and Bakayoko, and the forwards were Ousmane Dembele, Lemar, and Haller.

So, maybe this year they'll get it done and make up for past failures.  All depends on how the manager makes use of their squad and their chemistry (isn't that always the question with France.  Senior team too)
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,013
  • Bam!
Re: Under-21 EURO
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 02:26:34 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 02:22:31 pm
Looking it up, he's had a few appearances recently for the senior team and is part of the provisional squad, so I'd guess he's going to the Euros.


Yep

Gravenbach and Koopmeiners both gone to the senior team, so their midfield have been weakened massively. Still that front line for the dutch is the best of the lot for me.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,913
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Under-21 EURO
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:31:03 pm »
It mustn't just be an English thing to employ awful coaches at youth level then!

That 2013 squad is crazy, just having a look now. Like you say, Griezmann, Laca, Ben Yedder, Varane and Mangale. But also a few youngsters like Niang and Saivet who were expected to become proper monster players.

2015 though....from what I can see they could have lined up with:

Areola
Sidibe Umtiti Laporte Digne
Rabiot Tolisso
Thauvin Fekir Coman
Martial

And had Zouma, Mendy, Kurzawa, Imbula, Lemina, Bakoyoko, Kondogbia, Benzia, Maupay, Haller and Plea in reserve.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
Re: Under-21 EURO
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:25:17 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:51:57 am
This might actually be better to watch than the pointless friendlies leading up to the Euros.

To be honest, I have always loved watching the U-21 Euros and the U-20 World Cups ...
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,797
  • Seis Veces
Re: Under-21 EURO
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:15:30 pm »
Start Konate or I don't watch, it's really that simple!

On the topic of past finals, the one last time between Spain and Germany had lots of good players in their line ups, specifically Spain who won it
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,830
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Under-21 EURO
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:32:37 pm »
When the u-20 tourney was held in toronto way back in 2007 i went to a lot of the games including the final, argentina won they had aguero and di maria in that squad. Sergio walked the golden boot with like 8 or something.  Juan Mata and Pique played for the Spanish and the duck was all the talk for the Brazilians at the time.  Chile had a great team had Sanchez and Vidal spanked canada lol. They lost to argentina in the semi which was a great game and also hugely violent the ref was under pressure from the off and then argentina went 3-0 in 93rd min they had a huge brawl at the end. highly memorable for the quality, the crazy tackling throughout and ending. Safe to say those teams didn't like each other  ;D

Generally speaking the whole thing was awesome. summer tourney great weather really cheap tickets good quality games, quite a few future superstars and more regular players on show. well worth it.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,000
Re: Under-21 EURO
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:00:31 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:32:37 pm
When the u-20 tourney was held in toronto way back in 2007 i went to a lot of the games including the final, argentina won they had aguero and di maria in that squad. Sergio walked the golden boot with like 8 or something.  Juan Mata and Pique played for the Spanish and the duck was all the talk for the Brazilians at the time.  Chile had a great team had Sanchez and Vidal spanked canada lol. They lost to argentina in the semi which was a great game and also hugely violent the ref was under pressure from the off and then argentina went 3-0 in 93rd min they had a huge brawl at the end. highly memorable for the quality, the crazy tackling throughout and ending. Safe to say those teams didn't like each other  ;D

Generally speaking the whole thing was awesome. summer tourney great weather really cheap tickets good quality games, quite a few future superstars and more regular players on show. well worth it.

Was that the U-20 World Cup when Suarez and Cavani played upfront for Uruguay?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 