Pele is the guy that counts goals scored in 5 a side against Brazilian kids in his overall goal tally isnt he?



I know you're making a joke. But Pele was the Messi of his era and it's kind of sad how often people try to put him down. He revolutionised what it was to be a footballer. He was the complete footballer in fact, physically a phenom of that era and almost machine-like in how good he was at everything. And I really mean everything. Maybe that makes C. Ronaldo a more apt comparison. He was the best header of the ball, had the best shot, blistering pace, sublime close control, an incredible mentality, and perhaps most importantly of all he worked for it. These are my pa's words who saw him and Eusebio live (as in in a stadium) by the way. So not just things I've read. It's interesting that he also agreed that Garrincha was more spectacular and probably even more talented, but he was also hindered by physical disabilities and couldn't quite reach Pele's level for that reason alone.It's kind of fascinating how much adoration Maradona receives in comparison. Despite him being an extremely flawed human being. I love him as well by the way, but he was a cheat on the field (the hand of God) and of course banned for drug abuse. I think that makes him more human though and somehow more likeable. Like I say above Pele was very machine-like. My 'pa always said Pele wasn't a player you loved to watch, but one you knew was the best player on the field at all times and could win a match alone.