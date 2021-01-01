Poll

Who wins?

Max
8 (47.1%)
Sheer
9 (52.9%)

Total Members Voted: 17

Voting closes: Today at 05:13:39 pm

Author Topic: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer  (Read 425 times)

Online tubby pls.

10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« on: Yesterday at 05:13:39 pm »
Who you got?

Max



vs

Sheer

Online AndyMuller

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:16:04 pm »
Maximillion got this one. Sheers arrows pissed me off.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:22:38 pm »
Pele, Best and Beckenbauer are top-10 all-time. De Bruyne and Keane are better than Max's midfielders. Defence is probably roughly equal but I've never heard of Bergqvist so I'm going to assume Reina is better. And the arrows are to show the team can merge into a 3-4-3 while counterattacking quite easily.

EDIT: Okay, I looked on Wikipedia. Bergqvist played pre-war and spent most of his career in the Swedish second division while playing ice hockey for half the year. He was voted Hammarby Fotboll club's fifth biggest profile of all time though, so its not all bad.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:26:41 pm by Sheer Magnetism »
Online AndyMuller

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:24:48 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:22:38 pm
Pele, Best and Beckenbauer are top-10 all-time. De Bruyne and Keane are better than Max's midfielders. Defence is probably roughly equal but I've never heard of Bergqvist so I'm going to assume Reina is better.

And the arrows are to show the team can merge into a 3-4-3 while counterattacking quite easily.

Pele is the guy that counts goals scored in 5 a side against Brazilian kids in his overall goal tally isnt he?
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:33:54 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:24:48 pm
Pele is the guy that counts goals scored in 5 a side against Brazilian kids in his overall goal tally isnt he?
Probably. Wikipedia dials his 1,280 goals to just over 700 professionally, so almost as many as Max's front three put together.
Online fucking appalled

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:45:49 pm »
Closer than I originally thought actually

Just Max though, not feeling Clichy and Viv Anderson at full back (and Clichy I think technically shouldnt have been allowed)
Online Betty Blue

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:45:56 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:24:48 pm
Pele is the guy that counts goals scored in 5 a side against Brazilian kids in his overall goal tally isnt he?

I know you're making a joke. But Pele was the Messi of his era and it's kind of sad how often people try to put him down. He revolutionised what it was to be a footballer. He was the complete footballer in fact, physically a phenom of that era and almost machine-like in how good he was at everything. And I really mean everything. Maybe that makes C. Ronaldo a more apt comparison. He was the best header of the ball, had the best shot, blistering pace, sublime close control, an incredible mentality, and perhaps most importantly of all he worked for it. These are my pa's words who saw him and Eusebio live (as in in a stadium) by the way. So not just things I've read. It's interesting that he also agreed that Garrincha was more spectacular and probably even more talented, but he was also hindered by physical disabilities and couldn't quite reach Pele's level for that reason alone.

It's kind of fascinating how much adoration Maradona receives in comparison. Despite him being an extremely flawed human being. I love him as well by the way, but he was a cheat on the field (the hand of God) and of course banned for drug abuse. I think that makes him more human though and somehow more likeable. Like I say above Pele was very machine-like. My 'pa always said Pele wasn't a player you loved to watch, but one you knew was the best player on the field at all times and could win a match alone.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:58:59 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 05:45:49 pm
Closer than I originally thought actually

Just Max though, not feeling Clichy and Viv Anderson at full back (and Clichy I think technically shouldnt have been allowed)
Wikipedia lists Clichy as retired from international football.
Offline Max_powers

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:33:54 pm
Probably. Wikipedia dials his 1,280 goals to just over 700 professionally, so almost as many as Max's front three put together.

I have goals all over the pitch. My CB has 200+goals. Ballack was 1 in 2 goal scorer in his prime. Salah is a goal scoring machine. Kempes won two consecutive picchci trophies and golden boot and golden ball in World Cup. My fullback has scored in European cup finals.

I also have a mean defence with no weakness. The weak links on team are obvious
Online AndyMuller

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:04:34 pm »
Your defence is boss Maxi.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 07:43:30 pm
I have goals all over the pitch. My CB has 200+goals. Ballack was 1 in 2 goal scorer in his prime. Salah is a goal scoring machine. Kempes won two consecutive picchci trophies and golden boot and golden ball in World Cup. My fullback has scored in European cup finals.

I also have a mean defence with no weakness. The weak links on team are obvious
I'd say the Z-list goalkeeper you have is a pretty huge weakness. You could have picked literally any other 30-cap goalkeeper in history and they'd be an upgrade. You also have no defensive midfielders which means De Bruyne's going to run rampage in that part of the pitch. All in all it's not a bad team for the most part, but you're missing a couple of key players and you can't match the star power on the other side.
Online fucking appalled

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:58:59 pm
Wikipedia lists Clichy as retired from international football.

Nah it doesnt, and hes not, but Tubbs has the final call which is fair enough
Online Hazell

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:58:55 pm »
To be fair, I don't think Clichy will be getting any more caps for France.
Online tubby pls.

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:07:57 pm »
Yeah I discussed with Sheer and was happy to let it go.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:08:26 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:57:20 pm
Nah it doesnt, and hes not, but Tubbs has the final call which is fair enough
Yes it does. At the bottom: "Players listed as active are players who haven't retired from international football."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_France_international_footballers
Offline Samie

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:09:37 pm »
Arguing over Clichy is an all time low for the rawk draft community.
Online fucking appalled

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:45:36 pm »
True. Being made to keep Clichy is punishment enough
Online Lastrador

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:13:39 pm »
I remember the day that Gaël Clichy announced his retirement from international football quite vividly. It was a real tearjerker, Ill tell you that. Memories of those epic Euro qualification games against Georgia and Bielorrusia kept flooding the mind, and who can forget his performance in a 0-0 against Belgium, where he kept a young Nacer Chadli on his pocket for the whole match? I stick up for that pick Sheer, well done.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:33:08 pm by Lastrador »
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:11:53 pm »
Clichy was in the Premier League team of the year at a time when Cole and Evra were at their peak. If that's the weak link in a team with Pele, Beckenbauer, Best, De Bruyne and Costacurta I'll take it.
Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:32:16 pm »
Clichy French is a Vliche or Vichy French is a cliche - one of those two. 
Online fucking appalled

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:01:32 pm »
Had Max as the favourite for the whole thing. Very surprising this!
Online Hazell

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:23:17 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:01:32 pm
Had Max as the favourite for the whole thing. Very surprising this!

The Clichy factor.
Online Lastrador

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:24:47 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:01:32 pm
Had Max as the favourite for the whole thing. Very surprising this!
Lobo's kiss of death.
Online fucking appalled

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:24:47 pm
Lobo's kiss of death.

He was losing before that, I take no responsibility
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:47:46 pm »
Biggest opening game shock since France v Senegal?
Online Betty Blue

Re: 10 Cap Split - Max vs Sheer
« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:24:47 pm
Lobo's kiss of death.

Well, I bet my house on him coasting to the final yesterday  :boxhead

To be fair, I hadn't looked closely at Sheer's team. It certainly has some glaring weaknesses, but I can see how Pele-Best-Beckenbauer would drive voters to go for them. Those 3 are comfortably in the top 3 in their position all time. Max has the better set up and no obvious weak points, but he doesn't have the same level of game changers. Far from over yet though, voting is still very much on a knife edge.
