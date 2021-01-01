« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp  (Read 3938 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 06:32:18 pm »
Quote from: drmick on Yesterday at 06:17:38 pm
Phil Thompson was caretaker for a good few months, and IIRC had a pretty high win percentage.

And Ronnie took over twice.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline AmanShah21

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,304
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
« Reply #81 on: Today at 06:21:50 am »
I wasnt around for most of them so only listing the ones i did watch -
Klopp
Rafa
Houllier
Dalglish
Rodgers
Hodge
Logged

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,547
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
« Reply #82 on: Today at 08:05:31 am »
Putting Rodgers above Evans and Souness is pure madness. :lmao
Rodgers never won any trophy with Liverpool. Never.
Logged

Offline blago

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • Oh when the reds...........
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
« Reply #83 on: Today at 08:27:56 am »
Paisley
Shankly
Klopp
Rafa
Fagan
Houllier
Dalglish
Evans
Rodgers
Souness
Hodgson

I have loved most of our managers and some had a much tougher job than others. I've put Benitez fourth, but if he had been backed financially and not been stabbed in the back by boardroom members I think he would have won us at least one title and probably another European Cup as well.
Klopp has done amazingly well and is such a wonderful positive person on top of his management skills. It took someone with tremendous mental strength and character to come in and shoulder the burden of us having not won a league for so long and also cope with challenging a rival with much greater resources.  I really wanted Evans to succeed and I loved the football when it went well but he was too soft on the players and didn't make them act like professionals at all times. Kenny during his first time in charge was imperious but he took over a successful legacy so doesn't earn as many points as others for his achievements.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,032
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:16:00 am »
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 08:05:31 am
Putting Rodgers above Evans and Souness is pure madness. :lmao
Rodgers never won any trophy with Liverpool. Never.

You can argue Souness set us back years with his transfer dealings, so his FA Cup win doesn't hold as much weight in the bigger picture?
Logged

Offline drmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,663
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
« Reply #85 on: Today at 09:29:31 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 09:16:00 am
You can argue Souness set us back years with his transfer dealings, so his FA Cup win doesn't hold as much weight in the bigger picture?

And did so at the worst possible time in football in terms of TV revenue and English clubs back in Europe.
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 366
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
« Reply #86 on: Today at 11:09:44 am »
If you win a league or European cup/champions league as Liverpool manager then you deserve legendary status.  I also think Houllier deserves that as well for winning a cup treble.  Absolutely mad season that.

Anyway just a few thoughts.   For me Paisley and Shankly will always be the top two very closely followed by kenny.  Shankly is the man that started it all and went on to have fantastic success.  Not only that but his personality and how charismatic he was elevated him above all managers at the time and he became a messiah like figure to Liverpool fans.  We really where a second division second rate team when he took over and in the space of 5 years he had had us promoted and then made us champions.  He also became the first manager in England to win a league and European double in 73.

Then we come to Paisley.  For me Bob will always be the greatest manager that ever lived.  The amount If trophies he won in the space of 9 years is unbelievable.  13 major trophies in that time and there was 5 doubles included in that.  People will say he inherited a successful team from Shankly but he was Bills right hand man and helped that team be successful.  Not only that he had the hardest job in world football replacing a manager as revered as Shankly who was a god like figure to Liverpool fans.  The pressure he must have been under must have been immense.

So just to put that into context, United have had two very successful managers in their history Busby and Ferguson who are revered by their fans.  The managers who replaced them all crumbled under the pressure and the weight of expectation trying to live up to their legacy.  United where relegated just 6 seasons after winning the European cup under Busby, always brings a smile to my face that, Paisley was onto his fourth league title with 3 European trophies under his belt as well 6 years after replacing Shankly.  Then since Ferguson left United have gone 8 years without getting anywhere near to winning the title and have now gone 4 years without a trophy despite spending more money than anyone else in world football apart from the cheats and also employing a couple of managers with proven track records so that shows how hard it is to replace a legend and Paisley not only thrived under the pressure of replacing Shankly he went on to surpass him.

Now onto Dalglish.  Kenny was a 34 years old footballer with not a single days managerial experience behind him when he was given the Liverpool managers job.  Not only that he took over in the aftermath of the darkest period in our clubs history.  To the outside world we where the pariahs of football, and even though football hooliganism was rife with all English clubs playing in Europe every other team blamed us for getting English clubs banned so the pressure Kenny was under from the off must have been massive.  Then on top of that Everton, yes thats right for the younger readers, Everton had just won a league and European double.  So that team of no marks from across Stanley park who havent won a trophy in 26 years back then where top dogs and had taken our crown from us.  Again the pressure on Kenny shoulders to redress that must have been immense. 

In his first season he became the first player manager to win the league, the first player manager to win the FA cup and the only player manager in the history of English football to do a league and cup double.  In his 5 full seasons He went on to win 3 titles and was runner up twice, two FA cups and was also runner up in another one and a league cup final.  Also if it wasnt for the ridiculous pressure the  FA put us under to finish the season on time after Hillsborough he would have won another league and cup double.  It was fuckin scandalous the amount of games we had to play to finish the season on time.  He also led this club with absolute class and dignity after the hillsborough disaster and will forever get my eternal gratitude for doing so.

Anyway I think what Klopp has done has been unbelievable and I think he will deserve to be in the same company when he wins his next title or champions league or both which I have no doubt whatsoever that he will do. 


Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,251
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Ranking of manager from Shankly to Klopp
« Reply #87 on: Today at 01:00:39 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 11:09:44 am
If you win a league or European cup/champions league as Liverpool manager then you deserve legendary status.  I also think Houllier deserves that as well for winning a cup treble.  Absolutely mad season that.

Anyway just a few thoughts.   For me Paisley and Shankly will always be the top two very closely followed by kenny.  Shankly is the man that started it all and went on to have fantastic success.  Not only that but his personality and how charismatic he was elevated him above all managers at the time and he became a messiah like figure to Liverpool fans.  We really where a second division second rate team when he took over and in the space of 5 years he had had us promoted and then made us champions.  He also became the first manager in England to win a league and European double in 73.

Then we come to Paisley.  For me Bob will always be the greatest manager that ever lived.  The amount If trophies he won in the space of 9 years is unbelievable.  13 major trophies in that time and there was 5 doubles included in that.  People will say he inherited a successful team from Shankly but he was Bills right hand man and helped that team be successful.  Not only that he had the hardest job in world football replacing a manager as revered as Shankly who was a god like figure to Liverpool fans.  The pressure he must have been under must have been immense.

So just to put that into context, United have had two very successful managers in their history Busby and Ferguson who are revered by their fans.  The managers who replaced them all crumbled under the pressure and the weight of expectation trying to live up to their legacy.  United where relegated just 6 seasons after winning the European cup under Busby, always brings a smile to my face that, Paisley was onto his fourth league title with 3 European trophies under his belt as well 6 years after replacing Shankly.  Then since Ferguson left United have gone 8 years without getting anywhere near to winning the title and have now gone 4 years without a trophy despite spending more money than anyone else in world football apart from the cheats and also employing a couple of managers with proven track records so that shows how hard it is to replace a legend and Paisley not only thrived under the pressure of replacing Shankly he went on to surpass him.

Now onto Dalglish.  Kenny was a 34 years old footballer with not a single days managerial experience behind him when he was given the Liverpool managers job.  Not only that he took over in the aftermath of the darkest period in our clubs history.  To the outside world we where the pariahs of football, and even though football hooliganism was rife with all English clubs playing in Europe every other team blamed us for getting English clubs banned so the pressure Kenny was under from the off must have been massive.  Then on top of that Everton, yes thats right for the younger readers, Everton had just won a league and European double.  So that team of no marks from across Stanley park who havent won a trophy in 26 years back then where top dogs and had taken our crown from us.  Again the pressure on Kenny shoulders to redress that must have been immense. 

In his first season he became the first player manager to win the league, the first player manager to win the FA cup and the only player manager in the history of English football to do a league and cup double.  In his 5 full seasons He went on to win 3 titles and was runner up twice, two FA cups and was also runner up in another one and a league cup final.  Also if it wasnt for the ridiculous pressure the  FA put us under to finish the season on time after Hillsborough he would have won another league and cup double.  It was fuckin scandalous the amount of games we had to play to finish the season on time.  He also led this club with absolute class and dignity after the hillsborough disaster and will forever get my eternal gratitude for doing so.

Anyway I think what Klopp has done has been unbelievable and I think he will deserve to be in the same company when he wins his next title or champions league or both which I have no doubt whatsoever that he will do.

top post mate - totally agree

klopp is magnificent so is a king in waiting for me



Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 