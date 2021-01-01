If you win a league or European cup/champions league as Liverpool manager then you deserve legendary status. I also think Houllier deserves that as well for winning a cup treble. Absolutely mad season that.



Anyway just a few thoughts. For me Paisley and Shankly will always be the top two very closely followed by kenny. Shankly is the man that started it all and went on to have fantastic success. Not only that but his personality and how charismatic he was elevated him above all managers at the time and he became a messiah like figure to Liverpool fans. We really where a second division second rate team when he took over and in the space of 5 years he had had us promoted and then made us champions. He also became the first manager in England to win a league and European double in 73.



Then we come to Paisley. For me Bob will always be the greatest manager that ever lived. The amount If trophies he won in the space of 9 years is unbelievable. 13 major trophies in that time and there was 5 doubles included in that. People will say he inherited a successful team from Shankly but he was Bills right hand man and helped that team be successful. Not only that he had the hardest job in world football replacing a manager as revered as Shankly who was a god like figure to Liverpool fans. The pressure he must have been under must have been immense.



So just to put that into context, United have had two very successful managers in their history Busby and Ferguson who are revered by their fans. The managers who replaced them all crumbled under the pressure and the weight of expectation trying to live up to their legacy. United where relegated just 6 seasons after winning the European cup under Busby, always brings a smile to my face that, Paisley was onto his fourth league title with 3 European trophies under his belt as well 6 years after replacing Shankly. Then since Ferguson left United have gone 8 years without getting anywhere near to winning the title and have now gone 4 years without a trophy despite spending more money than anyone else in world football apart from the cheats and also employing a couple of managers with proven track records so that shows how hard it is to replace a legend and Paisley not only thrived under the pressure of replacing Shankly he went on to surpass him.



Now onto Dalglish. Kenny was a 34 years old footballer with not a single days managerial experience behind him when he was given the Liverpool managers job. Not only that he took over in the aftermath of the darkest period in our clubs history. To the outside world we where the pariahs of football, and even though football hooliganism was rife with all English clubs playing in Europe every other team blamed us for getting English clubs banned so the pressure Kenny was under from the off must have been massive. Then on top of that Everton, yes thats right for the younger readers, Everton had just won a league and European double. So that team of no marks from across Stanley park who havent won a trophy in 26 years back then where top dogs and had taken our crown from us. Again the pressure on Kenny shoulders to redress that must have been immense.



In his first season he became the first player manager to win the league, the first player manager to win the FA cup and the only player manager in the history of English football to do a league and cup double. In his 5 full seasons He went on to win 3 titles and was runner up twice, two FA cups and was also runner up in another one and a league cup final. Also if it wasnt for the ridiculous pressure the FA put us under to finish the season on time after Hillsborough he would have won another league and cup double. It was fuckin scandalous the amount of games we had to play to finish the season on time. He also led this club with absolute class and dignity after the hillsborough disaster and will forever get my eternal gratitude for doing so.



Anyway I think what Klopp has done has been unbelievable and I think he will deserve to be in the same company when he wins his next title or champions league or both which I have no doubt whatsoever that he will do.





