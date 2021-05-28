After the case collapsed last week I saw on the BBC that the CPS had gone against the recommendations of the IPCC when they brought these charges, bringing much more narrow charges than those recommended.



It made me think, isn't it time that we did a petition for a discussion in parliament about the role of the DPP and CPS in these types of cases. You cannot sit on a jury if you know someone involved in the case due to impartiality so shouldn't there be an option for people that want to bring cases against the police to use someone else but the DPP and CPS, especially as they work with the police day in day out to bring criminal cases.Who knows what information they have on each other or how their personal relationships impact their ability to be impartial.



I mean, for arguments sake, if the money could be found for the legal fees and the families decided to prosecute these 3 guys under the charges recommended by the IPCC shouldn't it be their basic right to be allowed to do that using their own selected team? If they fail, so what?

As I see it the CPS have made plenty of bad decisions and so just because they don't believe you could get a prosecution it doesn't mean you should not be allowed to try or cannot. Plus they have wasted £100m of tax payers money anyway so I would think in the middle of a pandemic the argument to take the DPP and CPS out of the decision making and equation would be quite well received financially.



For me, through a huge crowd funding campaign they could probably raise the finances to cover all legal costs. Just think it maybe worth a shot!