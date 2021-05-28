« previous next »
Hillsborough trial collapses

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
May 28, 2021, 06:46:14 am
Quote from: 12C on May 27, 2021, 11:20:26 pm

When the lads were pulling down a hoarding, sergeant.
Did you try to stop them?

Did you try to stop them,
From a making a makeshift stretcher?
When the lads asked you to help,
Did you fucking help or did you fuck off?
You were a sergeant, stripes and a staff.
Did you think we were doing it for a laugh?
When you fucked off
Did you rush to the scene,
Or did you fuck off to protect the canteen?
You got the stewards and hid upstairs
And wrote your statement,
That made you a hero in your twisted mind,
And made us out vandals, hooligans and drunks.
But we know what you did.
You ran and hid.
You ran from your duty lied about it.
You ran and are running, still running yet
You coward, you liar, South Yorkshires best.


Not up to MikeB standard but...


Superb that, thanks, great to read.....
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
May 28, 2021, 06:52:10 am
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
May 28, 2021, 08:34:49 am
The circling of wagons is depressingly familiar and predictable. It almost appears that the powers that be put an extraordinary amount of effort into ensuring that nobody is held accountable for Hillsborough, but in reality the entire system is set up to make it all-too-easy. I despair of this country, and increasingly so.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
May 28, 2021, 10:04:34 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on May 26, 2021, 07:50:47 pm
Spot on.

This is the reason the fuzzy-headed fat c*nt Bojo is absolutely confident about letting an inquiry go ahead into his handling of Covid. They know they can't be touched and there will be no one held accountable. I mean, this is a man who (allegedly my bollocks) said he'd have "bodies stacked high" rather than locking down again. The same reason why the victims of Ballymurphy didn't accept his pathetic excuses of an apology. These people don't care about the working class and never have done. They see crimes like Hillsborough and Grenfell as an inconvenience that they just want to go away and bat it off like they're swatting away an annoying fly. 72, 11, 96 people? What does it matter to them? It's just a number.

This man, who is not who people think he is, will be going down.  As will all the other cockroaches that infest the British government and populate British governing elite.

US, Canada, Britain, Australia, NZ: all infiltrated with evil in the highest echelons.

But there is big change coming. It has already started in US and Canada. The other three countries will follow suit.

Now is not the time to give up.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
May 28, 2021, 10:08:58 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on May 27, 2021, 10:21:13 pm
Huge thanks. "They all knew!"

Also worth looking at is the superb summary by Ade Tempany on Twitter. CPS fucked massively re the role of WMP.

And here's the worst part of it, folks....

The CPS were given it all on a fucking plate by RAWK! The connections were drawn up and given to them!!

Let that sink in a moment....

And am I right in remembering that the CPS recommended against the chief RAWK researchers sharing this with journalists at the time?
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
May 28, 2021, 01:22:30 pm

'In November 2018 South Yorkshire Police revealed it had found 1,900 police notepads at Snig Hill, its HQ at time of Hillsborough.
Hundreds were deemed relevant to the tragedy. Story can only be told now due to ending of reporting restrictions.'

^ https://twitter.com/joe_thomas18/status/1398205458230489090


link to the story...

'1,600 Hillsborough notepads found in police basement on eve of disaster trials' (by Joe Thomas):-

Discovery almost 5 YEARS after force directed to search for relevant material

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/1600-hillsborough-notepads-found-police-20695496
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
May 28, 2021, 05:54:50 pm
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Yesterday at 09:32:17 am
Nothing I can add that hasnt been said or written

Disgusted & disappointed with whats happened

Can only feel for all those families involved who can hold their heads up with pride .

JFT RIP 96

YNWA
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Yesterday at 12:31:04 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on May 28, 2021, 05:54:50 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/28/hillsborough-mayors-accuse-qc-of-repeating-lies-about-liverpool-fans

Absolutely seething at that, just vile.
Goldilocks QC has put up a statement on his website.
Basically having a go at Rotherham and Burnham for not appreciating his legal knowledge and wizardry.
Comes across as a privileged arrogant how dare you question me sort of tepid rant.
His you werent listening carefully enough you thick oik shtick really falls flat when you consider he did the media round and said it again and again.
He must have had that response prepared ready to go as it was cut and pasted/auto response into several replies.
He soon changed his tone when I politely didnt let it pass.
Telling everyone and anyone  that the only knowledge he has of the tragedy came from his involvement with his clients and he had now wider knowledge seems to me to be either
A) indicative he is totally out of touch and I believed the lies repeated by the crooked cops
B) he is pretty much rattled by the responses from people and again it shows how he never considered the impact of his fine words.

As for his weasel words about building a hospital with the money spent on the legal challenges, his total lack of awareness given his fees and costs, and the fact that Id he was so concerned he could donate them, as he is already richer than most people, is disgusting.

The fact is he did the media round
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Yesterday at 12:31:51 pm
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 09:32:17 am
Nothing I can add that hasnt been said or written

Disgusted & disappointed with whats happened

Can only feel for all those families involved who can hold their heads up with pride .

JFT RIP 96

YNWA

Cheers mate.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Yesterday at 12:35:22 pm
Quote from: oojason on May 28, 2021, 01:22:30 pm
'In November 2018 South Yorkshire Police revealed it had found 1,900 police notepads at Snig Hill, its HQ at time of Hillsborough.
Hundreds were deemed relevant to the tragedy. Story can only be told now due to ending of reporting restrictions.'

^ https://twitter.com/joe_thomas18/status/1398205458230489090


link to the story...

'1,600 Hillsborough notepads found in police basement on eve of disaster trials' (by Joe Thomas):-

Discovery almost 5 YEARS after force directed to search for relevant material

www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/1600-hillsborough-notepads-found-police-20695496

Meanwhile, Mr Goldberg QC says the fans were to blame and the police gave all their evidence as they saw fit.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Yesterday at 12:58:28 pm
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Yesterday at 09:32:17 am
Nothing I can add that hasnt been said or written

Disgusted & disappointed with whats happened

Can only feel for all those families involved who can hold their heads up with pride .

JFT RIP 96

YNWA
Thank you for your support Paul - believe me, it is appreciated.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Yesterday at 02:47:24 pm
Very well said.
Justice  for the 96.
Families and survivors need our support.
Support the fight against these bent bastards and the lies they so unashamedly try to pass off.
Ill be messaging my news organizations letting them know they cannot publish the twisted lies
And need to reveal the real truth.

Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Yesterday at 07:21:29 pm
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on Yesterday at 02:47:24 pm
Very well said.
Justice  for the 96.
Families and survivors need our support.
Support the fight against these bent bastards and the lies they so unashamedly try to pass off.
Ill be messaging my news organizations letting them know they cannot publish the twisted lies
And need to reveal the real truth.


Thanks Reds, that's great......if you don't mind me asking, are you a journalist then ?
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Today at 09:09:12 pm
No not a journo thankfully I work in construction.
When something like last week happens my anger boils to the point of writing emails to those who
I think should get  a message .. not a campaigner either just someone who can send an email in the hopes others do too and together they get noticed. I wrote to ESPN as I live here in Boston... they did a great piece on ESPN 360 I think its called on Hillsborough and I asked if they would highlight what has happened since and maybe continue the story with another programme. Also pointed out what happened last week.
May be in vain but doesnt take long to write an email and hope it does some good.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
Today at 11:32:57 pm
After the case collapsed last week I saw on the BBC that the CPS had gone against the recommendations of the IPCC when they brought these charges, bringing much more narrow charges than those recommended.

It made me think, isn't it time that we did a petition for a discussion in parliament about the role of the DPP and CPS in these types of cases. You cannot sit on a jury if you know someone involved in the case due to impartiality so shouldn't there be an option for people that want to bring cases against the police to use someone else but the DPP and CPS, especially as they work with the police day in day out to bring criminal cases.Who knows what information they have on each other or how their personal relationships impact their ability to be impartial.

I mean, for arguments sake, if the money could be found for the legal fees and the families decided to prosecute these 3 guys under the charges recommended by the IPCC shouldn't it be their basic right to be allowed to do that using their own selected team? If they fail, so what?
As I see it the CPS have made plenty of bad decisions and so just because they don't believe you could get a prosecution it doesn't mean you should not be allowed to try or cannot. Plus they have wasted £100m of tax payers money anyway so I would think in the middle of a pandemic the argument to take the DPP and CPS out of the decision making and equation would be quite well received financially.

For me, through a huge crowd funding campaign they could probably raise the finances to cover all legal costs. Just think it maybe worth a shot!
