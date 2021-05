If there's a possibility we're "going to the mattresses" again, then this free course could be useful. https://corporatewatch.org/courses/knowyourenemy/ New Online Course with Corporate WatchCorporate Watch has just launched its first online course! The Know Your Enemy Online Course is a self-paced, online training, that teaches people practical research skills through a series of video tutorials and examples. Interested? Enrol here for free.About the CourseDo you have a problem with a company or industry and want to know more about it? Do you feel frustrated not knowing how to find the info you need? Do you want to fight back more effectively but get overwhelmed trying to find things online? Do you wish you could get a step ahead and finally find contracts and government plans before they hit the headlines?The Know Your Enemy online course is designed for you. Whether you are a single mum fighting a landlord, a worker challenging your boss, part of a grassroots movement or campaign, a student campaigner or a freelance writer – this course is designed to give you the practical skills you need to ‘Know Your Enemy’.What will I learn?This self-paced, online training, through a series of video tutorials, gives you practical skills to be able to:Get clear and organised – know what you need to research and howResearch securely – learn simple tactics for online securityUse search engines effectively – prevent overwhelm and find the info you need fasterBuild a company profile – mapping its ownership to the highest levelFind directors, board members and other key players – find out who pulls the stringsFind shareholdersRead company accounts – learn simple strategies for cutting through the jargon and finding the information you need quicklyFind government contractsConnect the dots between lobbyists, companies and politicians – know how to find donations to political parties and moreWrite and submit a Freedom of Information requestMap out company supply chains and get industry insight about risks and vulnerabilitiesUndertake offline research – from speaking to workers to physical surveillance of factoriesWrite up and share your research with the worldInterested? Enrol here for free.Please share this email with your networks!