Dear Daisy,



I watched on with horror yesterday as it was confirmed that absolutely no-one connected to the worst sports disaster in the UK would face a single second of jail time. Only one of those involved in the proven unlawful killings of 96 men, women and children has been found guilty of any crime.



It appears that the defendants got off (rightfully) on a technicality and that the laws surrounding inquiries currently and back then, are not fit for purpose. Doctoring well over 100 police statements to aid in influencing the decision that Lord Justice Taylor came to in the original Hillsborough inquiry cannot be 'perverting the course of justice' because the inquiry itself didn't have a criminal remit.



This is clearly and unquestionably wrong and unfair. A Hillsborough law has been mooted in the past and I would hope to count on your support for such a bill if it came before the house. This would provide more rights to bereaved families and place a 'duty of candour' on public officials.



Such a bill would ensure that a public servant or official would commit an offence if he or she intentionally or recklessly misled the general public or media or misled court proceedings at any inquiry or investigation.



In 2012, the then Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron said at the dispatch box after the publishing of the Hillborough Independent Panel report: "The new evidence that we are presented with today makes clear that these families have suffered a double injustice. The injustice of the appalling events - the failure of the state to protect their loved ones and the indefensible wait to get to the truth. And the injustice of the denigration of the deceased - that they were somehow at fault for their own deaths".



I proffer that yesterday the families were dealt a third and crippling triple injustice. The total lack of proper accountability for those that committed offences with impunity despite the overwhelming amount of evidence regarding what ultimately happened before and after that terrible day in 1989 coming to light over the years. A gut wrenching scenario, but one that happened as the day felt like it was engulfed in darkness irrespective.



The spectre of Grenfell looms large. Help demonstrate that the Hillsborough families did not fight the establishment over every blade of grass over the last 3 decades for nothing and please contribute the best way you can in determining that through their clearly unwanted but unrelenting sacrifice, dedication and tenacity, that at the very least everything possible will be enacted so that people across our country that befall tragedy in the future can not possibly be subject to the same subterfuge from those with a duty of care, or of proper conduct in public office with no criminal offence having been committed.



This much is clear. In a fair and just world, doctoring statements to mislead any inquiry involving the deaths of our fellow citizens should clearly and patently be a criminal offence.



We used to sing 'Justice for the 96' passionately on the Kop over the long years since 1989, but other than the truth finally being exposed in black and white in 2012, it appears there won't be any tangible justice incoming. This is a further tragedy.



At the very least, please help ensure that their legacy is the greatest possible chance for justice for others in future.



Justice for Grenfell.



I hope I can count on your support in the House of Commons should anything related to this topic come forward in the future.



Yours,



Tom Higham

Bricket Wood





I will catch up with the entire thread shortly.It might not help anything, but it has helped me to do something.I have written the following to my MP. I think we need to look around trying to get the Hillsborough Law back in front of the Commons. It would be good I think if we could engage others across the country to write to their various MPs regarding the Hillsborough Law and try to whip up support possibly via a Government petition to ensure it gets heard.I wonder if the likes of Spirit of Shankly could help us further this to more people.