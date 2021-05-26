« previous next »
Just seen one of the QCs for the defendants on C4 news, Im paraphrasing but I have absolutely huge sympathy for the families but there is no sense in persecuting people who were just doing their jobs, justice is about finding the truth.

Just fuck off you horrible c*nt.

The absolute irony of that comment about the truth when the defendants have gotten off on a technicality is just utterly hateful. At least have the decency to shrink into the shadows and take your cheque for getting  criminals off the hook rather than justifying it on national tv.
Grim on so many levels. The legal set up in this country needs reform.
Just seen one of the QCs for the defendants on C4 news, Im paraphrasing but I have absolutely huge sympathy for the families but there is no sense in persecuting people who were just doing their jobs, justice is about finding the truth.

Just fuck off you horrible c*nt.

The absolute irony of that comment about the truth when the defendants have gotten off on a technicality is just utterly hateful. At least have the decency to shrink into the shadows and take your cheque for getting  criminals off the hook rather than justifying it on national tv.

I am also struggling to understand this. What is there to gain by going on the radio and repeating old lies about rioting fans ?  Why justify your criminal clients actions on TV ?
I am also struggling to understand this. What is there to gain by going on the radio and repeating old lies about rioting fans ?  Why justify your criminal clients actions on TV ?

Probably auditioning for a job for other high profile criminals - not only will I get you off but Ill protect your reputation by doubling down on the mantra on national TV.

I'm sure Andy will have a suitable response very soon........
[

He replied in the press conference from Anfield. He sounded angry on the radio.
There is no point in complaining to the BBC about Goldberg's comments. There is however a point in pointing out to Goldberg that his comments were wrong. Also that his interview with R5L went beyond his  defence of his clients. He didn't need to go on the radio.  I wrote to him on jonathan.goldberg@goldbergqc.com in order to complain about his attitude and spinning of lies about drunken fans . Others may want to do the same with dignity -  ie no threats.
Well I've complained to the beeb.....yes, for what it's worth. I've also emailed the QC - but, sorry, couldn't help myself and told him what I thought of the bellend. No posh wig is gonna tell me how our brothers and sisters behaved on that day - I was there....where was he ?
I was a 13 year old kid in the Leppings seats behind the terrace. For some reason, I'd had it in my head I had a terrace ticket and I'd arranged to meet two mates from school under the score board. I'd been looking down at the empty pen at the side, to shout to them that I was up in the seats. As the end pen was so obviously empty with 15 minutes to kick off, was it possible we hadn't sold our allocation? Me, a 13 year old kid knew something didn't seem right. I'd been looking at the empty pen for over an hour.

But the gag's off and I can now say that the person who was supposed to be monitoring the pens had been on the ale for three hours.

It's weird for me. I always feel that Hillsborough hasn't affected me as much as it should have done. But tonight I feel sick.
Is that his email to you on Twitter?

Nope. Kept it between selves. I put a respectful  question to him about the cover up asking him how, if there was no cover up, did my sworn statement disappear, especially as it contained criticism of a particular officer who was asked for assistance and chose to flee the scene.
He was somewhat more respectful than telling me I wasnt listening, as he appears to have put out an automated response.
Probably auditioning for a job for other high profile criminals - not only will I get you off but Ill protect your reputation by doubling down on the mantra on national TV.

Another Beggs QC. The Masonic coppers choice of brief.
Nope. Kept it between selves. I put a respectful  question to him about the cover up asking him how, if there was no cover up, did my sworn statement disappear, especially as it contained criticism of a particular officer who was asked for assistance and chose to flee the scene.
He was somewhat more respectful than telling me I wasnt listening, as he appears to have put out an automated response.

There's a lot on RAOTL who have had the same. His mobile number's been doing the rounds, don't worry, it wont get posted here (not by me anyway).
Sickening that after having to keep quiet for so long, this QC is able to get straight on the radio and push that absolute pack of lies.

Devastated but sadly not at all surprised.

Have already sent that helmet a piece of my mind (politely), and put complaints in at the Bar Standards Board and BBC. Is there anything else at this point we can do?
We know that in life, in this era when there is an incomprehensible turn of events that favour the establishment the bold suckers who do their dirty washing do not compromise in sticking it to the common person who had the audacity to take them to court. Its disgusting how the establishment have treated the Hillsborough families. Honestly whenever I travel I make sure I tell the truth about our corrupt c*nts in the legal system in this country. Any wonder we are not English we are scouse. JF96.
It stinks
There is no doubt, as the judge observed, that the amendment and alteration of the accounts has caused very considerable anxiety and distress amongst those most affected by the Hillsborough disaster. There are enduring feelings of justice having been denied, of culpability evaded and accountability hollowed, and this case will do little to assuage beliefs that the criminal justice system has failed to ascribe criminal responsibility in circumstances where plainly it should.

But, limited comfort though it may be, it is perhaps worth bearing in mind the very particular reasons for this ruling.

What was in Mr Metcalfs mind is not the issue, the judge said in reaching his decision. In other words, however improper or pure his motive may have been  and there was no finding on that front  his actions simply didnt carry a significant risk of perverting any proceedings that would, in law, amount to the course of justice. As a matter of law, the court found that the charges that the CPS had chosen to pursue could not be proved.

This was an acquittal. Not moral absolution.

https://thesecretbarrister.com/2021/05/26/the-hillsborough-judgment-what-just-happened/
This country is the fucking pits

As I'm understanding this, this trial has "broken down" because of a technicality regarding legally binding evidence and some judicial version of "you can't put a square peg in a round hole" type bullshit.....

Now that's ONE thing, and by god, that's going to need to be re-examined with this terrible outcome as a working precedent, but the really galling aspect of this is that the statements being uttered by the defendant's representatives have adopted the tone of a "victory" and "exoneration" in lieu of NOTHING but the technicality which caused the trial to break down.

They're using that technicality to assume a posture of victory and vindication, even to the point of being bold enough to re-engage some of the insult and slander that the 2016 inquiry categorically identified as fallacious and untrue.

Nobody here has been "cleared" of the evidence tampering claim that was brought to light in 2016.

All that's happened is a rather belated discovery that there exists no legally binding pathway for a prosecution to proceed.

The defendant's representatives have naturally tried to default to the "innocent until PROVEN guilty" narrative as one might expect, even in the wake of a broken down trial, and it smacks of the kind of bold push-back statements made in defence of John Gotti each time he was able to wriggle out of indictments back in the late eighties.

For defence councils, a trial's "breaking down" is essentially as good as a win in terms of what their brief is, and what they're trying to achieve for their client. They'll naturally try and spin this into an exoneration of sorts....basically because they know they CAN.

Some kind of change needs to be brought about in the wake of this IMHO.

This outcome utterly devalues everything which went into shedding light on these events, basically rendering those things as superfluous and inconsequential.

Hopefully, this will create one final chapter in this Justice Campaign that is yet to be written.

There needs to be accountability IN LAW for every single thing the police do (or don't do) as it pertains to their interactions with the general public, and whatever trail this leaves in it's wake needs to be viewed as an active file of "live" documents that can be legally scrutinised in connection with their accuracy and intent.

That's why they were crowing about the transparency of the inquiry and the fact that these statements were there to be re-read and dissected. They were basically saying that had there really been a "cover up"...these police statements would have all been shredded or "misplaced" a long time ago.

Well if that were even legally possible....THAT TOO needs to be made illegal, and/or....each witness (in future) ought to be given a faithful duplicate of what exists on file somewhere to prevent that.

The establishment have "loop-holed" this.

Those holes now need to be closed, even if it's the very last thing this justice campaign is able to achieve!!


 :(
My thoughts are with the families and survivors this evening. I cant imagine how it would feel to hold onto this grief for so long and repeatedly see no punishment handed out to those responsible. Why should the survivors and families be burdened with the grief and the lies while those responsible sleep soundly each night?

Again Im ashamed of the justice system and those in charge.
just hard to believe how such gross negligence and utter incompetence in regards policing and crowd control can go unpunished.

my heart goes out to the families who lost loved ones.

As I'm understanding this, this trial has "broken down" because of a technicality regarding legally binding evidence and some judicial version of "you can't put a square peg in a round hole" type bullshit.....

Now that's ONE thing, and by god, that's going to need to be re-examined with this terrible outcome as a working precedent, but the really galling aspect of this is that the statements being uttered by the defendant's representatives have adopted the tone of a "victory" and "exoneration" in lieu of NOTHING but the technicality which caused the trial to break down.

They're using that technicality to assume a posture of victory and vindication, even to the point of being bold enough to re-engage some of the insult and slander that the 2016 inquiry categorically identified as fallacious and untrue.

Nobody here has been "cleared" of the evidence tampering claim that was brought to light in 2016.

All that's happened is a rather belated discovery that there exists no legally binding pathway for a prosecution to proceed.

The defendant's representatives have naturally tried to default to the "innocent until PROVEN guilty" narrative as one might expect, even in the wake of a broken down trial, and it smacks of the kind of bold push-back statements made in defence of John Gotti each time he was able to wriggle out of indictments back in the late eighties.

For defence councils, a trial's "breaking down" is essentially as good as a win in terms of what their brief is, and what they're trying to achieve for their client. They'll naturally try and spin this into an exoneration of sorts....basically because they know they CAN.

Some kind of change needs to be brought about in the wake of this IMHO.

This outcome utterly devalues everything which went into shedding light on these events, basically rendering those things as superfluous and inconsequential.

Hopefully, this will create one final chapter in this Justice Campaign that is yet to be written.

There needs to be accountability IN LAW for every single thing the police do (or don't do) as it pertains to their interactions with the general public, and whatever trail this leaves in it's wake needs to be viewed as an active file of "live" documents that can be legally scrutinised in connection with their accuracy and intent.

That's why they were crowing about the transparency of the inquiry and the fact that these statements were there to be re-read and dissected. They were basically saying that had there really been a "cover up"...these police statements would have all been shredded or "misplaced" a long time ago.

Well if that were even legally possible....THAT TOO needs to be made illegal, and/or....each witness (in future) ought to be given a faithful duplicate of what exists on file somewhere to prevent that.

The establishment have "loop-holed" this.

Those holes now need to be closed, even if it's the very last thing this justice campaign is able to achieve!!


 :(
Nice post mate - very eloquently put. I agree completely - let's hope Burnham and others can push through a Hillsborough Law, which was curtailed last time because of the 2017 election. We need to pursue one last avenue.
Flabbergasted

Astonished.

Shameful

Seething


Just a few emotions.


For the families and other victims of the day...Shame that it came to this. But oh so proud of the JFT96 fight. Don't bow your heads to the injustice. Hold them high. Because they can't take away the truth of what happened that day.

Utterly appalling. I wish that I could say that I was shocked, but...
