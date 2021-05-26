As I'm understanding this, this trial has "broken down" because of a technicality regarding legally binding evidence and some judicial version of "you can't put a square peg in a round hole" type bullshit.....Now that's ONE thing, and by god, that's going to need to be re-examined with this terrible outcome as a working precedent, but the really galling aspect of this is that the statements being uttered by the defendant's representatives have adopted the tone of a "victory" and "exoneration" in lieu of NOTHING but the technicality which caused the trial to break down.They're using that technicality to assume a posture of victory and vindication, even to the point of being bold enough to re-engage some of the insult and slander that the 2016 inquiry categorically identified as fallacious and untrue.Nobody here has been "cleared" of the evidence tampering claim that was brought to light in 2016.All that's happened is a rather belated discovery that there exists nofor a prosecution to proceed.The defendant's representatives have naturally tried to default to the "innocent until PROVEN guilty" narrative as one might expect, even in the wake of a broken down trial, and it smacks of the kind of bold push-back statements made in defence of John Gotti each time he was able to wriggle out of indictments back in the late eighties.For defence councils, a trial's "breaking down" is essentially as good as a win in terms of what their brief is, and what they're trying to achieve for their client. They'll naturally try and spin this into an exoneration of sorts....basically because they know they CAN.Some kind of change needs to be brought about in the wake of this IMHO.This outcome utterly devalues everything which went into shedding light on these events, basically rendering those things as superfluous and inconsequential.Hopefully, this will create one final chapter in this Justice Campaign that is yet to be written.There needs to be accountability IN LAW for every single thing the police do (or don't do) as it pertains to their interactions with the general public, and whatever trail this leaves in it's wake needs to be viewed as an active file of "live" documents that can be legally scrutinised in connection with their accuracy and intent.That's why they were crowing about the transparency of the inquiry and the fact that these statements were there to be re-read and dissected. They were basically saying that had there really been a "cover up"...these police statements would have all been shredded or "misplaced" a long time ago.Well if that were even legally possible....THAT TOO needs to be made illegal, and/or....each witness (in future) ought to be given a faithful duplicate of what exists on file somewhere to prevent that.The establishment have "loop-holed" this.Those holes now need to be closed, even if it's the very last thing this justice campaign is able to achieve!!