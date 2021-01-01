« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hillsborough trial collapses  (Read 4090 times)

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,691
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #120 on: Today at 06:08:42 pm »
Quote from: hansen6 on Today at 06:05:15 pm
Did the CPS throw this on purpose?

Who knows. The fact they havent appealed is gross.
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,068
  • Sound
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #121 on: Today at 06:09:35 pm »
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,763
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #122 on: Today at 06:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 05:59:16 pm
Good statement that.

As for what to say about all this... words fail me to be honest. I wish I could say I was surprised, but I'm not. My heart goes out to all of the families and friends of the 96, and I hope that one day there'll be a reckoning for those responsible, whether it's in this life or the next.

I've already said that we should do whatever it takes to put this front and centre of any plans for the Euros - the FA have not felt anything yet. They need to - and if that upsets the small-club in-ger-land brigade - then fuck em.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,567
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #123 on: Today at 06:11:28 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 05:37:58 pm
I have sent my complaint to the BBC about Adrian Chiles allowing the Goldberg twat to lie without being challenged and the record put straight. I hope the Bar Council intervenes as how can we expect any justice when QCs can go on national radio and openly lie?
But thats literally his (Goldbergs) raison dêtre, to alter and subvert the narrative for the benefit of his paying client in criminal proceedings. Its basically putting the C in QC and I dont mean counsel.

What is particularly arrogant and shameful is that, in a publicly broadcast interview (state sponsored media no less), hes directly and specifically contradicted an unquestionable finding of fact made by the 2016 inquest. If that were a court of law, hed likely be in deep shit with the Bar Standards board for disrepute, but I suspect because a coroner/inquest doesnt have the same process and thus weight of a judge/court, I think hes likely in the clear there. Of course, hed probably know that, the c*nt.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online The-Originals

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • ******
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #124 on: Today at 06:12:05 pm »
@BrianReade
·
7h
Despite 164 police statements being significantly amended the judge believes the evidence was not strong enough to prove two ex-police officers and an ex-police solicitor perverted the course of justice.

when will this end
Logged
Allez Allez Allez.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,381
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #125 on: Today at 06:14:17 pm »
Quote from: hansen6 on Today at 06:05:15 pm
Did the CPS throw this on purpose?

Apparently not mate - they were quite forthright (for them) in their statement earlier - www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/cps-statement-hillsborough-ruling


Other statements and news here - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=312985.msg17776291#msg17776291
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,691
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #126 on: Today at 06:18:08 pm »
Quote from: The-Originals on Today at 06:12:05 pm
@BrianReade
·
7h
Despite 164 police statements being significantly amended the judge believes the evidence was not strong enough to prove two ex-police officers and an ex-police solicitor perverted the course of justice.

when will this end

Call me a conspiracy theorist - but this judgement is as much about Grenfell, Covid and Manchester Arena enquiries and protecting people as it is about this. Shameful precedent and fuck the whole legal establishment.
Logged

Online RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,119
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #127 on: Today at 06:20:19 pm »
that QC in his statement bringing up the cost of the Hillsborough inquest and saying it could've been spent on hospitals or schools is so incredibly crass. I would strongly encourage all to raise that and his Radio interview with the Bar Standards Board.

The other lawyer calling it "lies, half truths, myths and rumours" with "no critical analysis or research" is equally nauseating. What an absolute knob.

Disgusting.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:22:05 pm by RainbowFlick »
Logged
YNWA.

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,763
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #128 on: Today at 06:21:36 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:18:08 pm
Call me a conspiracy theorist - but this judgement is as much about Grenfell, Covid and Manchester Arena enquiries and protecting people as it is about this. Shameful precedent and fuck the whole legal establishment.

It absolutely is, and I have no doubt that they will do whatever it takes to make sure that the bastards in the corridors of power never see a prison cell.

That is what we're fighting against. If you weren't sure before now, now you have your answer.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,499
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #129 on: Today at 06:26:34 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:18:08 pm
Call me a conspiracy theorist - but this judgement is as much about Grenfell, Covid and Manchester Arena enquiries and protecting people as it is about this. Shameful precedent and fuck the whole legal establishment.

You're not wrong.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,436
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #130 on: Today at 06:26:40 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 03:10:41 pm
I must admit I've emailed him directly. Absolutely furious. We can't let that go.

Edit:

Just got this back:

Going to send something to the Bar Standards Board. We may need to decipher that word for word - because I get the impression he's a bit of a bastard.

Something weird's going with the BBC Sounds App.

I heard his interview on the App late this afternoon (about an hour ago). I've tried to go into it right now and the shows not available? Don't know if it's related.

BBC now on Five Live saying that they've had so many complaints about it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,411
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #131 on: Today at 06:26:49 pm »
I dont know what to say.

All I can say is that my heartfelt sorrow goes out to all of those who have suffered from Hillsborough and who have been failed time and time again
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online HomesickRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 203
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #132 on: Today at 06:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:18:08 pm
Call me a conspiracy theorist - but this judgement is as much about Grenfell, Covid and Manchester Arena enquiries and protecting people as it is about this. Shameful precedent and fuck the whole legal establishment.

It will certainly be noted by all involved. Outrageous.
The law as written seems pretty clear on this, hence no appeal.
But there is no denying the stench surrounding this miscarriage.
No duty of candour, my arse.

Heartfelt best wishes to the families involved.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:33:10 pm by HomesickRed »
Logged

Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #133 on: Today at 06:31:55 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 06:20:19 pm
that QC in his statement bringing up the cost of the Hillsborough inquest and saying it could've been spent on hospitals or schools is so incredibly crass. I would strongly encourage all to raise that and his Radio interview with the Bar Standards Board.

The other lawyer calling it "lies, half truths, myths and rumours" with "no critical analysis or research" is equally nauseating. What an absolute knob.

Disgusting.

I have now sent my complaint to the Bar Council. Apparenty they promote "The highest standards of ethics, equality and diversity across the profession". My arse, I guess they will ignore it as he is one of their own.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,436
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #134 on: Today at 06:32:51 pm »
BBC on Five Live now saying Jonathan Goldberg's comments on Adrian Chiles's about fan behaviour were wrong.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,256
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #135 on: Today at 06:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:26:40 pm
Something weird's going with the BBC Sounds App.

I heard his interview on the App late this afternoon (about an hour ago). I've tried to go into it right now and the shows not available? Don't know if it's related.

BBC now on Five Live saying that they've had so many complaints about it.

What part are you looking for? The interviews outside Anfield were just after 3pm, it was on the Nihal Arthanyake show.

Edit: Just seen above post. So the stupid c*nt blurted that shit out on National Radio as well...
« Last Edit: Today at 06:35:58 pm by Broad Spectrum »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,410
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #136 on: Today at 06:33:48 pm »
BBC should pull that clip from Chiles's show.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,897
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #137 on: Today at 06:34:00 pm »
The sad thing is thjat I'm sure we all expected this kind of outcome.

Justice is not for everyone in this counry.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,436
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #138 on: Today at 06:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 06:33:01 pm
What part are you looking for? The interviews outside Anfield were just after 3pm, it was on the Nihal Arthanyake show.

Nah, it was on Adrian Chiles' show, the actual interview with Jonathan Goldberg was around 12.30. I've heard it already but the app isn't little play it anymore.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 