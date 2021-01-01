I have sent my complaint to the BBC about Adrian Chiles allowing the Goldberg twat to lie without being challenged and the record put straight. I hope the Bar Council intervenes as how can we expect any justice when QCs can go on national radio and openly lie?
But thats literally his (Goldbergs) raison dêtre, to alter and subvert the narrative for the benefit of his paying client in criminal proceedings. Its basically putting the C in QC and I dont mean counsel.
What is particularly arrogant and shameful is that, in a publicly broadcast interview (state sponsored media no less), hes directly and specifically contradicted an unquestionable finding of fact made by the 2016 inquest. If that were a court of law, hed likely be in deep shit with the Bar Standards board for disrepute, but I suspect because a coroner/inquest doesnt have the same process and thus weight of a judge/court, I think hes likely in the clear there. Of course, hed probably know that, the c*nt.