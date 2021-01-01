I have sent my complaint to the BBC about Adrian Chiles allowing the Goldberg twat to lie without being challenged and the record put straight. I hope the Bar Council intervenes as how can we expect any justice when QCs can go on national radio and openly lie?



But thats literally his (Goldbergs) raison dêtre, to alter and subvert the narrative for the benefit of his paying client in criminal proceedings. Its basically putting the C in QC and I dont mean counsel.What is particularly arrogant and shameful is that, in a publicly broadcast interview (state sponsored media no less), hes directly and specifically contradicted an unquestionable finding of fact made by the 2016 inquest. If that were a court of law, hed likely be in deep shit with the Bar Standards board for disrepute, but I suspect because a coroner/inquest doesnt have the same process and thus weight of a judge/court, I think hes likely in the clear there. Of course, hed probably know that, the c*nt.