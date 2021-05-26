« previous next »
Hillsborough trial collapses

Hillsborough trial collapses
« on: Today at 11:08:18 am »
What next?

https://www.rhyljournal.co.uk/news/national/19329252.hillsborough-disaster-trial-collapses-judge-rules-no-case-answer/?ref=twtrec

The trial had heard statements were amended to remove criticism of the force.

But expert witness Sir Robert Francis QC told the jury there was no legal duty of candour for police at a public inquiry.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:11:30 am »
Prob worth mentioning it's best to watch what is said in here.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:15:01 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:11:30 am
Prob worth mentioning it's best to watch what is said in here.

Craig is right, let's keep our powder dry for now.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:11:30 am
Prob worth mentioning it's best to watch what is said in here.

Legally speaking no one is on trial any more. The CPS will not appeal todays decision.

Duckenfield was acquitted. From a criminal perspective, every avenue has now been exhausted.

There could now be civil claims but this is highly unlikely.

96 people were found to be unlawfully killed to a criminal standard.

As of today, only Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell was convicted of failing to ensure the health and safety of fans arriving at the ground on the day of the disaster. He was fined £6,500 and ordered to pay £5,000 costs.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:07:13 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:01:01 pm
Legally speaking no one is on trial any more. The CPS will not appeal todays decision.

Duckenfield was acquitted. From a criminal perspective, every avenue has now been exhausted.

There could now be civil claims but this is highly unlikely.

96 people were found to be unlawfully killed to a criminal standard.

As of today, only Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell was convicted of failing to ensure the health and safety of fans arriving at the ground on the day of the disaster. He was fined £6,500 and ordered to pay £5,000 costs.

96 people unlawfully killed to a criminal standard.

1 person held accountable, if you can even call it that.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:14:01 pm »
Its a cover up.
Its a disgrace
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:16:59 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 12:14:01 pm
Its a cover up.
Its a disgrace
Margaret Aspinall called it "the cover up of the cover up of the cover up". She's not wrong.

Gloves are off, gags are removed. With nobody on trial (and no realistic prospect of there ever being anybody else brought to trial) I'd say the days of keeping our powder dry ARE FUCKING OVER!!!!!
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:17:25 pm »
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:20:25 pm »
What an absurd, broken system to come to that outcome
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:20:49 pm »
What A Joke!
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:24:25 pm »
awful

just awful
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:25:31 pm »
Taylor report an  'administrative exercise' ...Unfuckinbelievable
the institutionalised corruption / self preservation that runs through the establishment like a fuckin cancer - on show for all to see... ....the families must be absolutely devastated.. JFT96
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:28:02 pm »
No words......
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:30:05 pm »
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:30:24 pm »
They just want the whole thing to go away and be swept under the rug. Typical
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:31:16 pm »
Devastating news.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:33:13 pm »
That's that then? To say I am devastated would be an understatement.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:33:46 pm »
Just a coincidence that this ruling was made when Dominic Cummins is hogging the headlines.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:34:02 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 12:28:02 pm
No words......
He was entitled to lie.
There you see the criminal cover up in one sentence.
Re: Hillsborough trial collapses
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 12:33:46 pm
Just a coincidence that this ruling was made when Dominic Cummins is hogging the headlines.

Good day to bury bad news
