Prob worth mentioning it's best to watch what is said in here.



Legally speaking no one is on trial any more. The CPS will not appeal todays decision.Duckenfield was acquitted. From a criminal perspective, every avenue has now been exhausted.There could now be civil claims but this is highly unlikely.96 people were found to be unlawfully killed to a criminal standard.As of today, only Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell was convicted of failing to ensure the health and safety of fans arriving at the ground on the day of the disaster. He was fined £6,500 and ordered to pay £5,000 costs.