Author Topic: From the Archives: Pre-match and in-game thread. May 25th 2005.  (Read 571 times)

Online Alan_X

From the Archives: Pre-match and in-game thread. May 25th 2005.
« on: Today at 12:39:41 pm »
16 years ago this was the thread for the Champions League Final.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=68112.0
20 pages (yes, twenty pages)
For those who want to jump ahead, it starts getting good again around page 8.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Fruity

Re: From the Archives: Pre-match and in-game thread. May 25th 2005.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:57:52 pm »
Whatever happened to Walshy's Mullet.
alf a pound of braeburns!

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: From the Archives: Pre-match and in-game thread. May 25th 2005.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:58:06 pm »
Ha Ha.
Just had a skim while having lunch. Seems the names change but the sentiments don't especially from pre game to HT  :)

Nice to see WHP still around and mention to AR66 for his support.

Nice reminder of a little day trip I took 16 years ago.....
Offline thaddeus

Re: From the Archives: Pre-match and in-game thread. May 25th 2005.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:03:33 pm »
Quote
This game certainly puts to bed the romantic notion that Gerrard is a "big game" player...No fire, no passion, mind doubtless elsewhere.

I won't name names as we all have terrible posts we'd rather not revisit.  That game, Dortmund, Barcelona... West Brom... never say never!
Online Dench57

Re: From the Archives: Pre-match and in-game thread. May 25th 2005.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:12:52 pm »
hah, some absolute corkers in there

"6=0 to Milan this. Fucking embarrasing. Gerrard, fuck off to Chelsea, you twat."
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Garrus

Re: From the Archives: Pre-match and in-game thread. May 25th 2005.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:20:10 pm »
Quote
I would chop my cock off if it meant we won it now................
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: From the Archives: Pre-match and in-game thread. May 25th 2005.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 01:12:52 pm
hah, some absolute corkers in there

"6=0 to Milan this. Fucking embarrasing. Gerrard, fuck off to Chelsea, you twat."
In a sea of shit that was the crowning turd.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: From the Archives: Pre-match and in-game thread. May 25th 2005.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:30:56 pm »
I don't know how people had the will to be posting on here when we were getting stuffed. I'd lost my head at 3-0  ;D

Big shout out to Disintegration. Absolutely fucking cried it in on their penalty takers  ;D

Unbelievable memories.
Online Alan_X

Re: From the Archives: Pre-match and in-game thread. May 25th 2005.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:39:58 pm »
How many pages would that be today?
Online DangerScouse

Re: From the Archives: Pre-match and in-game thread. May 25th 2005.
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:40:49 pm »
Well over a hundred!!
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: From the Archives: Pre-match and in-game thread. May 25th 2005.
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:42:25 pm »
Also nice to see both the West Ham and Newcastle Pauls going as nuts as us
Online FlashingBlade

Re: From the Archives: Pre-match and in-game thread. May 25th 2005.
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:49:23 pm »
About this time 16 years ago me mates head was purple and about to explode..he put his ticket in hotel safe and it was an old one with a key which snapped when they tried to open it....so they sent for a locksmith..we offered support to our mate by pissing ourselves laughing...which for some reason he didn't appreciate.

Anyway they found a guy and he opened it...which killed visions of me mate getting to turnstile and dumping a massive  100 year old cast iron safe on the counter " Its in there!"

so many great stories and experiences from that trip and the result wasn't
 bad either.
Online FlashingBlade

Re: From the Archives: Pre-match and in-game thread. May 25th 2005.
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:01:26 pm »
Man o' Man the memories are flooding back now..such a wonderful magical trip...from visiting the two mosques...a taxi ride across Istanbul with a crazy sabre rattling taxi driver....a stunning roof top lunch overlooking the Bosphorus...hearing a mullah calling the faithfull  at daybreak from the minarets whilst still celebrating on the ale ..plus so much more and the laughs...so many laughs....

This is why being a Red is the greatest
.
Online Alan_X

Re: From the Archives: Pre-match and in-game thread. May 25th 2005.
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:05:51 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 02:01:26 pm
...a mullah calling the faithfull  at daybreak from the minarets whilst still celebrating on the ale...

I'm not sure that's allowed.
Online FlashingBlade

Re: From the Archives: Pre-match and in-game thread. May 25th 2005.
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:05:51 pm
I'm not sure that's allowed.


 ;D  Everyone celebrating that night..morning..
Offline kesey

Re: From the Archives: Pre-match and in-game thread. May 25th 2005.
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:16:04 pm »
What a week we had in Kusadasi with a free bar  ;D . I reckon the hotel was glad to see the back of us . A gang of Dixons and a free bar . Do the math  :wave

I'll look through the match thread later.  :wave
Online Raid

Re: From the Archives: Pre-match and in-game thread. May 25th 2005.
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:15:29 pm »
Quote
Worked so hard and what? Couldnt even be bothered to turn up.

Gerrard?

You can fuck right off - sell the prick he has done NOTHING in that game. Not a tackle a run no surge, no fucken nothing.

Amazing
