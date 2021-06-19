« previous next »
Author Topic: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021  (Read 2943 times)

Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 11:01:53 am »
2:30 Eve Lodge
3:05 Gear Up
3:40 Dragon Symbol
4:20 Mother Earth (NAP)
5:00 Teodolina
5:35 Valyrian Steel
6:10 Popmaster
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 11:03:34 am »
Quote from: gregor on Yesterday at 10:33:26 am
Sorry Pete, I've been busy with work over the last couple of days and just forgot all about this  :-[

I will do today just for fun:


No worries Gregor.  Even though you missed 2 days You can come back in mate.  Never know what can happen today and tomorrow.
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 11:18:26 am »
Here's todays mudbath candidates

2:30 - Cachet
3:05 - Alenquer
3:40 - Campenelle
4:20 - Mother Earth (NAP)
5:00 - Belief
5:35 - Quickthorn
6:10 - BoomShalaa
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 11:30:55 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:03:34 am
No worries Gregor.  Even though you missed 2 days You can come back in mate You'll still beat Ziltoid. 

This is what Pete was thinking
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 11:47:16 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:03:34 am
No worries Gregor.  Even though you missed 2 days You can come back in mate.  Never know what can happen today and tomorrow.

Cheers, that's why I've picked some at bigger prices today in the hope of hitting some decent points!
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 11:54:42 am »
2.30 Flotus
3.05 Alenquer  (nap)
3.40 Campanelle
4.20 Empress Josephine
5.00 Teodolina
5.35 Tritonic
6.10 Significantly

Good luck, all.
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 12:48:32 pm »
2.30 Hello You
3.05 Title
3.40 Campanelle
4.20 Empress Josephine
5.00 Kestenna (NAP)
5.35 Zabeel Champion
6.10 Popmaster
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 01:16:50 pm »
2:30 - Cachet
3:05 - Alenquer
3:40 - Suesa NAP
4:20 - Pretty Gorgeous
5:00 - Create Belief
5:35 - Sam Cooke
6:10 - Mo Celita
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 01:40:36 pm »
Day 4

2.30 - Flotus
3.05 - Belloccio
3.40 - Suesa (NAP)
4.20 - Empress Josephine
5.00 - Create Belief
5.35 - Tritonic
6.10 - Dream Composer
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 01:43:46 pm »
14.30   Prettiest
15.05   Gear Up   
15.40   Suesa
16.20   Novemba (nap)
17.00   Professional Widow
17.35   Aaddeey   
18.10   Shalaa Asker
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 01:50:25 pm »
2.30 Flotus
3.05 Alenquer (NAP)
3.40 Suesa
4.20 Potapova
5.00 Create Belief
5.35 Sam Cooke
6.10 Mo Celita
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 02:02:44 pm »
2.30 Eve Lodge
3.05 Alenquer (NAP)
3.40 Suesa
4.20 Mother Earth
5.00 Create Belief
5.35 Zabeel Champion
6.10 Dream Composer
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 02:04:17 pm »
Just about to PM Chromed before he posted

Full house again today lads.  Nice one and good luck.
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 02:14:57 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 09:30:56 am
Non runners so far

3:05 Gloucestershire, Yibir
3:40 Supremacy, St Lawrence, Diligent Harry, Sacred, Method, Miss Amulet
4:20 Primo Bacio, Oodnadatta
5:00 Beheld, Illykato, Lucid Dreamer, Mamba Wamba, Riknnah, Rising Star, Ready to Venture, Companionship
5:35 Grand Bazaar, Pirate King, Lost Eden, Tyson Fury, Valyrian Steel,
6:10 Get It, Noorban, Charlie Fellows

Imagine therell be more as the day goes on, could well be heavy ground in the end

Updated
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:17:10 pm by duvva »
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 03:20:11 pm »
Think Alenquer is very, very smart but I'm not sure how often he'll get his ground.
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 03:51:09 pm »
First 3 races

14:30 Royal Ascot

Sandrine 16/1...........................10+15 = 25
Hello You (IRE) 5/1................................10
Oscula (IRE) 10/1...............................7

15:05 Royal Ascot

Alenquer (FR) 13/8 f.................15
Tasman Bay (FR) 10/1..............10

15:40 Royal Ascot

Campanelle (IRE) 5/1..........................15
Dragon Symbol 4/1.......................10
Measure Of Magic (IRE) 11/1.............7
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:07:11 pm by Buck Pete »
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 03:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 03:51:09 pm
First 3 races

14:30 Royal Ascot

Sandrine 16/1...........................10+15 = 25
Hello You (IRE) 5/1................................10
Oscula (IRE) 10/1...............................7

15:05 Royal Ascot

Alenquer (FR) 13/8 f.................15
Tasman Bay (FR) 10/1..............10

15:40 Royal Ascot

Dragon Symbol 4/1..........................15
Campanelle (IRE) 5/1.......................10
Measure Of Magic (IRE) 11/1.............7
Reckon this one will get changed round
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 05:15:31 pm »
16:20 Royal Ascot

Alcohol Free (IRE) 11/2.................15
Snow Lantern 14/1.......................10
Mother Earth (IRE) 9/2...................7

17:00 Royal Ascot

Create Belief (IRE) 6/1...............15
Samoot (IRE) 5/1 f......................10
Messidor (IRE) 14/1.................7
She Do 28/1................4+5 = 9
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 07:01:32 pm »
Saturday:

14:30 Point Lonsdale NAP
15:05 Creative Force
15:40 Broome
16:20 Dream of Dreams
17:00 Chil Chil
17:35 Alfaadhel
18:10 Stratum
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 08:33:33 pm »
Big finish a-coming - look on my works ye mighty and despair!  ;D ;D ;D

2.30 New Science NAP
3.05 Creative Force
3.45 Broome
4.20 Art Power
5.00 Rohaan
5.35 Fantastic Fox
6.10 Stratum

RP Pros:
2.30 Point Lonsdale
3.05 Creative Force
3.45 Hukum
4.20 Dream of Dreams
5.00 Fresh NAP
5.35 King Frankel
6.10 Stag Horn

Good Luck All - always a pleasure  :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 07:39:12 am by Mag Hull »
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 08:35:45 pm »
Scores will up later tonight before I hit the sack lads.
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 08:52:06 pm »
Saturday

14:30 New Science
15:05 Khartoum
15:40 Wonderful Tonight
16:20 Nahaar
17:00 Pendleton
17:35 Visualisation (Nap)
18:20 Stag Horn
« Last Edit: Today at 09:50:42 am by gary75 »
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 08:57:49 pm »
Hail Mary selections for Saturday
2.30 Masekela
3.05 Light Refrain
3.40 Broome
4.20 Glen Shiel
5.00 Rohaan NAP
5.35 Seasett
6.10 Stag Horn
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 10:17:09 pm »
Many thanks Pete - loved the week

Saturday

230: Point Lonsdale (NAP)
300: Light Refrain
340: Wonderful tonight
430: Glen Shiel
500: Pendleton
535: King Frankel
610: Stratum
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 11:29:40 pm »
Saturday;

2.30 - Sweeping
3.05 - Light Refrain
3.40 - Japan
4.20 - Glen Shiel (NAP)
5.00 - Pendleton
5.35 - Seasett
6.10 - Stratum
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm »
17:35 Royal Ascot

Quickthorn 7/2 f..................................15
Raymond Tusk (IRE)25/1..........10+5 = 15
Zabeel Champion 17/2........................7

18:10 Royal Ascot

Significantly 10/1.........................15+5 = 20
Boomshalaa 9/2......................................10
Fantasy Master 16/1......................7+5 + 12
Dream Composer (FR) 13/2....................4
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 11:42:32 pm »
Lots of NR's today but the only ones that were picked that got replaced by a favourite that scored points were as follows.

Yibir - Mikitez (15 points)
Ready to Venture  - Rubber Soul (10 points)
Grand Bizarre - Oldfordie (15 points)
Valyrian Steel - Buck Pete (15 points)
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 11:45:20 pm »
2:30 Great Max
3:05 Creative Force NAP
3:40 Ilaraab
4:20 Sonaiyla
5:00 Rohaan
5:35 Seasett
6:10 The Grand Visir

Thanks for organising Pete, been good fun.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:41:09 am by duvva »
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #188 on: Today at 12:03:58 am »
Gerry lands a potential 844/1 four-fold and is todays top scorer with a wonderful 80 points.  That's a great score on another very tough day.

And what a score of 72 from Ziltoid, who may very well end up regretting missing Day 1

And what about two of our competition veterans, Fazak and ACLE?   Oh dear lads.

Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #189 on: Today at 12:16:50 am »
Gerry's DAY4 heroics see him barrel his way into the lead and open up a healthy 16 point gap going into the final day

Day 3 leader Mag Hull drops back but is by no means out of it.  This isn't a done deal yet and I'd say any one of the top 10 could potentially reel Gerry in tomorrow.

Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #190 on: Today at 12:23:18 am »
We are taking our Grandson away for the weekend tomorrow guys, so no updates from me until the evening at least.

I'm sure it will be reasonably easy for anyone who's knocking around to see who is leading at any given time and post an update on here should you wish to do so.

I'll post the official final day scores and tables on Sunday afternoon when I get home.

Good luck tomorrow and have a good weekend folks  :wave
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #191 on: Today at 12:30:39 am »
My Day 5 selections done on a random generator for a laugh :)

14:30 Sharp Combo
15:05 Nando Parrado
15:40 Japan (NAP)
16:20 Final Song
17:00 Lampang
17:35 River Alwen
18:10 Table Mountain
« Last Edit: Today at 12:46:38 am by Buck Pete »
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #192 on: Today at 07:23:21 am »
Early non runners

3:40 Bangkok, Mogul, Tiger Moth, Logician
4:20 Starman, Emaraaty Ana
5:00 Chil Chil, Count Otto, Edraak, Great Ambassador, Repartee
5:35 Tamborrada
6:10 Lethal Steps, Scaramanga, Withhold


« Last Edit: Today at 08:33:36 am by duvva »
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #193 on: Today at 07:59:14 am »
Saturday

14.30 New Science
15.05 Light Refrain
15.40 Wonderful Tonight
16.20 Glen Shiel
17.00 Fresh
17.35 Seasett
18.10 Kloud Gate (NAP)

Cheers Pete.


Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #194 on: Today at 08:32:39 am »
14.30 Point Lonsdale ( nap)
15.05 Creative Force
15.40 Logician
16.20 Glen Shiel
17.00 Desert safari
17.35 Alfaadhel
18.10 Stag horn

Lets try to break the 40pt barrier.
Good luck everyone
Have a good weekend Pete
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #195 on: Today at 09:27:30 am »
Saturday

2.30 Point Lonsdale (Nap)
3.05 Mutasaabeq
3.40 Highest Ground
4.20 Dream of Dreams
5.00 Punchbowl Flyer
5.35 King Frankel
6.10 Falcon Eight.
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #196 on: Today at 10:35:01 am »
Day 5

2.30 - Masekela
3.05 - Mutasaabeq (NAP)
3.40 - Albaflora
4.20 - Dream Of Dreams
5.00 - Ropey Guest
5.35 - Seasett
6.10 - Stratum
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #197 on: Today at 11:20:22 am »


2.30 - Point Lonsdale (Nap)
3.05 - Storm Damage
3.40 - Broome
4.20 - Dream Of Dreams
5.00 - Pendleton
5.35 - King Frankel
6.10 - Stag Horn
Re: The inaugural Royal Ascot RAWK Tipping contest - 15-19th June 2021
« Reply #198 on: Today at 11:27:44 am »
Saturday:-

2.30 Point Lonsdale
3.05 Creative Force
3.40 Broome
4.20 Glen Shiel
5.00 Rohaan
5.35 Alfaadhel
6.10 Falcon Eight (nap)
