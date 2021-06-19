IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Sorry Pete, I've been busy with work over the last couple of days and just forgot all about this I will do today just for fun:
No worries Gregor. Even though you missed 2 days You can come back in mate You'll still beat Ziltoid.
Never know what can happen today and tomorrow.
Non runners so far 3:05 Gloucestershire, Yibir3:40 Supremacy, St Lawrence, Diligent Harry, Sacred, Method, Miss Amulet4:20 Primo Bacio, Oodnadatta5:00 Beheld, Illykato, Lucid Dreamer, Mamba Wamba, Riknnah, Rising Star, Ready to Venture, Companionship5:35 Grand Bazaar, Pirate King, Lost Eden, Tyson Fury, Valyrian Steel, 6:10 Get It, Noorban, Charlie FellowsImagine therell be more as the day goes on, could well be heavy ground in the end
First 3 races14:30 Royal AscotSandrine 16/1...........................10+15 = 25Hello You (IRE) 5/1................................10Oscula (IRE) 10/1...............................715:05 Royal AscotAlenquer (FR) 13/8 f.................15Tasman Bay (FR) 10/1..............1015:40 Royal AscotDragon Symbol 4/1..........................15Campanelle (IRE) 5/1.......................10Measure Of Magic (IRE) 11/1.............7
