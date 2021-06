I was too caught up with Boardman in the last to back Subjectevist



My mate co-owns Boardman. Won an absolute fortune on it over the last few months. and it owes me nothing. But if it comes in today, it will be utopia



Was on the piss at Chester with the connections a few weeks ago and was told to get on it Ante Post for the Wokingham on Saturday but Tim Easterby pulled it for the race today



Got 11/1 earlier in the week and I'm in heavy.