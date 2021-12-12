« previous next »
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 10:00:25 pm »
Congrats to Roma. Really surprised they were able to hold out as that's definitely not been the case this season where they could sit and defend. Feyenoord I don't think were terrible, they had 13 shots but for as long as they were behind that's probably just not enough.
Offline Paul_h

Re: The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 10:00:46 pm »
thought that was our anthem  :D
Offline Dim Glas

Re: The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 10:00:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:58:40 pm
The players faces, from both sides, show that none of them look down on this competition.

teams never do when they get this far in it!

And a first European title for them too, so a big deal.
 
Offline Red Berry

Re: The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 10:01:03 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 09:57:49 pm
I would like to retract this statement.

I liked Mourhino as a pundit. He's knowledgable, even affable. And his love for the game comes through very strongly. He doesn't seem to hold any bias or prejudice.

As a manager, though, he's a complete dick. He often looks like a washed up junkie and seems to hate everyone.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:02:09 pm »
Fucking hell. Joe Cole saying "The great Francesco Totti couldn't do this."

Competition has been going for 10 months  ;D
Offline OOS

Re: The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 10:02:24 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:00:48 pm
teams never do when they get this far in it!

And a first European title for them too, so a big deal.

When they first announced the conference league, I was like, another competition... but its been alright. Clubs that don't go far in Europe, given a chance to go on a European Cup run.
Online Kashinoda

Re: The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 10:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Paul_h on Yesterday at 10:00:46 pm
thought that was our anthem  :D

Yeah we need to lock down Freed from Desire and One Kiss. ;D
Offline rob1966

Re: The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 10:04:32 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 10:02:24 pm
When they first announced the conference league, I was like, another competition... but its been alright. Clubs that don't go far in Europe, given a chance to go on a European Cup run.

That's why I like it.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 09:59:25 pm
Levels though. Couldn't imagine our lads getting on like that over it.

If that's all we could qualify for I bet they would - they danced about enough when they won the league cup.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 10:06:39 pm »
Crap game. Roma Merde.
Offline LFCEmpire

Re: The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 10:09:33 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:06:39 pm
Crap game. Roma Merde.

Horrible final once again involving that c*nt Mourinho.

Online oojason

Re: The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 10:10:00 pm »
.
Ugh. Was hoping Feyenoord would find a way to win that.


'Roma fans at the Stadio Olimpico' (at half-time) - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1529558266287636481

Rui Patricio great save onto the post against Feyenoord 50' - https://streamff.com/v/f586d2 & https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1529557309147467778

Full-Time scenes - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1529568299708731392

'The moment the full-time whistle went at the Olimpico' - https://twitter.com/ASRomaEN/status/1529572764016943105

'De Kuip applauds Feyenoord after hurtful defeat' - https://twitter.com/RikReporter/status/1529567735721644034

'Roma's first trophy since they won the Coppa Italia in 2008!' (with video) - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1529569974569803777



The trophy lift: https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1529573151264460801 (with video)





Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 10:12:46 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:10:00 pm

Full-Time scenes - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1529568299708731392


Was the Fairs Cup not considered a major European trophy at the time? Or are BT taking the Sky route of football only started when they say so?
Online oojason

Re: The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 10:18:25 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:12:46 pm
Was the Fairs Cup not considered a major European trophy at the time? Or are BT taking the Sky route of football only started when they say so?

Probably so mate. Joe Cole in the pre-match said that 'Albania is a new place on earth'  ???

If there is a brain cell at BT it likely fell down the back of the couch from when they had James Richardson, Julien Laurens, Rafa Honigstein and James Horncastle doing quality tv shows there (seems so long ago now).



'Roma v Feyenoord (1-0) | Europa Conference League - 5 minute highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2YoXGJMX9Ng" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2YoXGJMX9Ng</a>

Offline Dim Glas

Re: The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 10:20:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:04:32 pm
That's why I like it.

If that's all we could qualify for I bet they would - they danced about enough when they won the league cup.

Defo.

And after the league cup win, Kloppo said the celebrations with the team and fans felt just like the CL ones to him!

Theres a snobbishness about some cup competitions, but like you say - if that was the one you qualify for and you get to the final, its huge.

Look at Leicester, Rodgers made a bit of a prick of himself saying he didnt even know what the conference league was. But once they started playing the games, he went all out to try and win it. 
Offline Alan B'Stard

Re: The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 10:23:42 pm »
So do the winners qualify for the europa league next season then?
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 10:24:11 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 10:02:24 pm
When they first announced the conference league, I was like, another competition... but its been alright. Clubs that don't go far in Europe, given a chance to go on a European Cup run.
They desperately need another name for it. Conference League just sounds cheap and subpar. Something like Euro League would sound better.
Offline Morgana

Re: The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 11:48:49 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May 24, 2021, 02:19:22 pm
Roma vs Spurs final, nailed on.
You were almost spot on with this!

Quote from: scouseman on Yesterday at 08:08:22 pm
is anyone else watching the final?
Completely forgot about it until I switched on the computer and saw something pop up on MSN. Haven't turned the tele on since Sunday.
Offline Morgana

Re: The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread
« Reply #137 on: Today at 12:14:40 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:02:09 pm
Fucking hell. Joe Cole saying "The great Francesco Totti couldn't do this."

Competition has been going for 10 months  ;D
Dumb as a box of rocks that one.
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread
« Reply #138 on: Today at 12:22:13 am »
Not getting the dislike here.  I thought tonights game was far more watchable than that shyte of a Europa final last week.

Some of the Feyenoord approach play was decent but final ball was dogshit all night.
Online telekon

Re: The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread
« Reply #139 on: Today at 02:30:20 am »
The BBC is licking Shitcoats balls saying he's a "serial winner". He's a serial c*nt. Winning this is like finishing 4th in your CL group.
