Indeed mate, I was one of them a month or so ago. It was gone as far as I was concerned.



Then, Jurgen, the team, The collective Reds, everything pulled us in the direction I doubted.



Amazing in the end.



I don't think anyone can be blamed for having doubts when the season was panning out as it did. Even the team appeared to doubt themselves at times, so no surprise that fans looking on felt the same too at times.One thing is certain with our club these days though, and that is we always learn from mistakes and setbacks, and come out stronger for that very reason. The whole club has had to process a hell of a lot of negatives this season, but now seems to have done that remarkably well. The run-in has been sensational from a manager and team that must be running on empty.They all deserve a good break now. I'm sure they need it.Well done Reds. In the worst season in football history, you still managed to make us proud and thankful we follow such a magnificent club.