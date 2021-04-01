« previous next »
PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74

Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #360 on: Today at 07:13:25 pm
I thought Pawson was decent today to be fair, even gave Mané a few free kicks
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #361 on: Today at 07:14:17 pm
Quote from: vicar on Today at 07:12:13 pm
Yeah that became pretty obvious. You could seem him near the end talking to Ayew pointing at his head, saying calm down.

Apart from the two potential sending offs, he had a good game - I was surprised!

Glad I'm not the only one! It was nice to actually enjoy a game and know it was being well managed. No ego either, which is a bit weird for an English ref.
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #362 on: Today at 07:15:29 pm
Klopp: "From outside you cannot understand it. In the hardest moments you can learn the most. We really stuck together all the time, no arguments. We had to improve but football is based about confidence and we didn't have that chance, we had to sort problems constantly."
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #363 on: Today at 07:15:53 pm
Am drunk but a happy one ???
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #364 on: Today at 07:18:10 pm
One way traffic after 15mins. A few weeks ago I doubted that wed get top 4. The last 10 games have been an amazing run. Get in  ;D
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #365 on: Today at 07:21:44 pm
It was a disastrous season until it wasnt. Really happy to end the season with a positive note. We go again next year.
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #366 on: Today at 07:21:47 pm
Chelsea's last 10: P10 W5 D2 L3 F14 A11 GD+3 Pts17 (PPG 1.7)

Leicester's last 10: P10 W4 D1 L5 F20 A18 GD+2 Pts13 (PPG 1.3)

They both had cup distractions, but that is terrible form at the business end of the season. West Ham and Spurs must be kicking themselves they didn't capitalise.
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #367 on: Today at 07:23:48 pm
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 07:13:25 pm
I thought Pawson was decent today to be fair, even gave Mané a few free kicks

The crowd definitely helps. Mané has been getting nothing all season.
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #368 on: Today at 07:25:54 pm
Thank you Klopp. Thank you to all our players. Special thank you to Gini!
Great to see momentum once again. Belief is returning.
I don't bet but if I did I would put money on Thiago getting player of the year next season.
Well done Philips and Williams, who would have thought we'd play a significant portion of the season with these two in defence.
I love this club.
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #369 on: Today at 07:28:59 pm
Quote from: alvaro on Today at 07:21:44 pm
It was a disastrous season until it wasnt. Really happy to end the season with a positive note. We go again next year.

It's all relative. If someone said we'd finish 4th and trophyless at the start of the season, you'd tell them to get their heads read. If you'd offered me 4th five games ago, I'd have ripped your hand off. Third was as good as we could have hoped for after after that run of 6 home defeats.

Happy to be in the CL and to wipe this one from memory to be honest.
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #370 on: Today at 07:34:34 pm
Took control after 10 min, only a matter of time till we scored, never let them back in the game after that. great end to the season considering the CL looked a long shot a few weeks back.
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #371 on: Today at 07:40:50 pm
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Today at 06:27:46 pm
A bunch of us challenged the neigh sayers who said it was over several games ago.  We need to all remember that we have special special players in this team, even though there are special players injured. Congrats to our team, club and fans
Indeed mate, I was one of them a month or so ago. It was gone as far as I was concerned.

Then, Jurgen, the team, The collective Reds, everything pulled us in the direction I doubted.

Amazing in the end.
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #372 on: Today at 07:45:45 pm
Kitman Graham Carter getting a guard of honour too..

https://streamable.com/fshhwl
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #373 on: Today at 07:47:17 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 07:05:54 pm
Ali's goal defined our late season surge and the club's indefatigable spirit. Another moment in LFC folklore that will echo through eternity. 
Mad fuckers aren't we mate.
Christ on a fucking bike, they'll kill us those pricks.
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #374 on: Today at 07:47:29 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:45:45 pm
Kitman Graham Carter getting a guard of honour too..

https://streamable.com/fshhwl

Did he hate the new home shirt that much?
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #375 on: Today at 07:47:35 pm
Huzzah.
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #376 on: Today at 07:48:34 pm
Lightening performance.
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #377 on: Today at 07:49:10 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:45:45 pm
Kitman Graham Carter getting a guard of honour too..

https://streamable.com/fshhwl

Lovely stuff.  :D
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #378 on: Today at 07:49:37 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:47:17 pm
Mad fuckers aren't we mate.
Christ on a fucking bike, they'll kill us those pricks.

They will John..but the memories we'll have as we go out!  ;D
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #379 on: Today at 07:50:37 pm
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 07:13:25 pm
I thought Pawson was decent today to be fair, even gave Mané a few free kicks

Haha really? Aside from the two reds they should've had that he fannied out of giving. Thought he was the usual standard of absolute shite myself.
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #380 on: Today at 07:52:21 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 06:45:22 pm
Klopp asked to pick his worst moment of the season.

I dont want to pick one. It would be unfair to all the other shit moments.  :lmao
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #381 on: Today at 07:52:43 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:47:17 pm
Mad fuckers aren't we mate.
Christ on a fucking bike, they'll kill us those pricks.

We're different. There is no other club like this. It's fucking brilliant but Christ I must have 5 years off my life at least so far :D
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #382 on: Today at 07:54:09 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 06:45:22 pm
Klopp asked to pick his worst moment of the season.

I dont want to pick one. It would be unfair to all the other shit moments.  :lmao
;D ;D
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #383 on: Today at 07:58:04 pm
Tremendous character and mentality from the players and manager, hopefully that's the last time people question their mental fortitude, they've overcome every obstacle over the last several years.

As proud as I was of their previous achievements, I'm just as proud after this nightmare of a season.

Well done. See you boys next season God willing

Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #384 on: Today at 08:01:51 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:40:50 pm
Indeed mate, I was one of them a month or so ago. It was gone as far as I was concerned.

Then, Jurgen, the team, The collective Reds, everything pulled us in the direction I doubted.

Amazing in the end.
I don't think anyone can be blamed for having doubts when the season was panning out as it did. Even the team appeared to doubt themselves at times, so no surprise that fans looking on felt the same too at times.

One thing is certain with our club these days though, and that is we always learn from mistakes and setbacks, and come out stronger for that very reason. The whole club has had to process a hell of a lot of negatives this season, but now seems to have done that remarkably well. The run-in has been sensational from a manager and team that must be running on empty.

They all deserve a good break now. I'm sure they need it.

Well done Reds. In the worst season in football history, you still managed to make us proud and thankful we follow such a magnificent club.
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #385 on: Today at 08:04:57 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:02:29 pm
People scoffed but I always said we'd qualify for the Champions League whilst Hodgson was managing at Anfield.
Love it  ;D
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #386 on: Today at 08:06:53 pm
Probably been posted already, but



Earned it. You c*nts.
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #387 on: Today at 08:13:20 pm
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 07:13:25 pm
I thought Pawson was decent today to be fair, even gave Mané a few free kicks
Agreed. When I saw who was reffing I thought what have we done to deserve this? A very un-Pawson-like performance, all told. Didn't over-react, called it fairly evenly. No ref ever gets 10 out of 10, but at least he didn't decide the game's outcome, which is about as much as you can ask from a ref.
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #388 on: Today at 08:21:08 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:47:29 pm
Did he hate the new home shirt that much?

"Fucking Orange. Cant get Orange clean it always looks like mud no matter what. That's it-I'm off."

I believe was the direct quote....
Re: PL:Liverpool 2 v 0 Crystal Palace Sadio 35 74
Reply #389 on: Today at 08:25:52 pm
To finish third in this shitshow of a season is a staggering achievement by Klopp and the lads. Well in anyone who was in the ground, you made it sound like far more than 10,000 were there. Glad this season is done, hope the lads get a good break. Heres to next season, hopefully with full stadiums.

Thanks for everything Gini, youll be missed.
