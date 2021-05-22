The woman (in her 60s I'd say) on the till in Asda clocked my LFC mask yesterday then asked if I'd seen the new Bitters' shirt. She said she's a Blue and gets all the shirts if they are nice. She was raging about this one though. Said it was red and there was no way she was buying it. She even got her phone out to show me a picture of it. I said the Gwladys will be fuming about it, and she agreed.I absolutely love the way a colour can run their lives for them.Anyway, I'm off to complain on the main board about our own new kit...