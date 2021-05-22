Poll

Author Topic: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.  (Read 2057 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,422
  • Asterisks baby!
Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« on: May 22, 2021, 10:19:30 am »
Been swanning about some Everton forums and I'm in tears laughing.

People losing their shit about a crap shirt with a kind-of 'not quite blue' motif

Fucking hell. Covid, people losing their jobs, people dying, the world in turmoil, global warming and these dickheads going bananas about a shirt.

And we're not even talking kids.  I know a couple of Evertonians in their 60s that literally hate the colour red.

I mean what the fuck has a colour got to do with the world? Yeah your rivals might wear it - but to deny yourself a colour for your whole life?

Ah-hahahahhahahahahahah
« Last Edit: May 22, 2021, 01:16:24 pm by Camping in a pub in Allerton »
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,755
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Hetty hetty!! Grrrr!! Grrrrr!! Urrrrk!! Wooof!! Hetty!! Grrrr
« Reply #1 on: May 22, 2021, 10:37:12 am »
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,422
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Hetty hetty!! Grrrr!! Grrrrr!! Urrrrk!! Wooof!! Hetty!! Grrrr
« Reply #2 on: May 22, 2021, 10:47:36 am »
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,712
Re: Hetty hetty!! Grrrr!! Grrrrr!! Urrrrk!! Wooof!! Hetty!! Grrrr
« Reply #3 on: May 22, 2021, 11:45:34 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on May 22, 2021, 10:37:12 am


I hereby declare you king of the gifs.
Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,268
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #4 on: May 22, 2021, 06:49:03 pm »
The woman (in her 60s I'd say) on the till in Asda clocked my LFC mask yesterday then asked if I'd seen the new Bitters' shirt. She said she's a Blue and gets all the shirts if they are nice. She was raging about this one though. Said it was red and there was no way she was buying it. She even got her phone out to show me a picture of it. I said the Gwladys will be fuming about it, and she agreed.

I absolutely love the way a colour can run their lives for them.  :lmao

Anyway, I'm off to complain on the main board about our own new kit...  ;)
« Last Edit: May 22, 2021, 06:50:46 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,347
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #5 on: May 22, 2021, 06:57:36 pm »
My next door neighbour when I was a kid would not have anything red near him, he went mental when the council painted the front door red and repainted it himself.
Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,932
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #6 on: May 22, 2021, 07:14:00 pm »
What colour are the socks?
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,673
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #7 on: May 22, 2021, 07:17:53 pm »
To be honest, Hummel have really fucked up there :lmao
Offline Linudden

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #8 on: May 22, 2021, 07:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on May 22, 2021, 10:19:30 am
Fucking hell. Covid, people losing their jobs, people dying, the world in turmoil, global warming and these dickheads going bananas about a shirt.

Not to mention their future stadium to be under water soon  ;D
Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,444
  • JFT 96
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #9 on: May 22, 2021, 07:22:30 pm »
Haven't they seen their accounts, they have been in the Red for decades.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,889
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #10 on: May 22, 2021, 08:04:49 pm »
Everton were playing in red kits before we were even formed.





http://www.historicalkits.co.uk/Everton/Everton.htm

It's modeled off an old Everton kit, but yet all they can think about is Liverpool.

'if yer no ya history', 'we don't care what the red shite say'.
« Last Edit: May 22, 2021, 08:08:32 pm by Fromola »
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,324
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #11 on: May 22, 2021, 08:13:02 pm »
But it's a BLACK kit with a red stipe, just like the one from the 1800s. What exactly are they getting their knickers in a twist about?
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,977
  • SPQR
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #12 on: May 22, 2021, 08:31:26 pm »
I'd love it if they get a kit sponsorship from Nike or Adidas in the next few years and they did something ridiculous like add a red collar or sleeves or something.
Online Juan Kerr

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #13 on: May 22, 2021, 09:14:55 pm »
Whats yer wife think off it andy?
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,449
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #14 on: May 22, 2021, 10:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on May 22, 2021, 08:13:02 pm
But it's a BLACK kit with a red stipe, just like the one from the 1800s. What exactly are they getting their knickers in a twist about?

You answered your own question.  ;D

These plebs have become so tribal they don't even realise they were the first club in Liverpool to wear read. Funny how that's one first they don't remember!
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,333
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #15 on: May 22, 2021, 10:10:01 pm »
It's not even an actual red, more something on the reddish spectrum.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,971
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #16 on: May 22, 2021, 10:29:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 22, 2021, 10:10:01 pm
It's not even an actual red, more something on the reddish spectrum.

Sounds like a Manchester super computer.
Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,247
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #17 on: May 22, 2021, 11:34:44 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 22, 2021, 10:29:30 pm
Sounds like a Manchester super computer.
It certainly does chuckie.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,422
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #18 on: May 23, 2021, 12:24:24 am »
Quote from: Juan Kerr on May 22, 2021, 09:14:55 pm
Whats yer wife think off it andy?


She is somewhat nonplussed :)
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,422
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #19 on: May 23, 2021, 12:25:27 am »
Quote from: Morgana on May 22, 2021, 08:13:02 pm
But it's a BLACK kit with a red stipe, just like the one from the 1800s. What exactly are they getting their knickers in a twist about?

Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,797
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #20 on: May 23, 2021, 02:08:47 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on May 23, 2021, 12:25:27 am


I was thinking it when I read the typo, but finding a photo like that is really going the extra mile. Nice one!
Offline Andy @ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,422
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #21 on: May 23, 2021, 02:10:49 am »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on May 23, 2021, 02:08:47 am
I was thinking it when I read the typo, but finding a photo like that is really going the extra mile. Nice one!

:)
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,347
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #22 on: May 23, 2021, 09:50:38 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 22, 2021, 10:29:30 pm
Sounds like a Manchester super computer.

There's fuck all super about Manchester
Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,462
  • Scrubbers
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #23 on: May 23, 2021, 10:40:59 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 22, 2021, 10:29:30 pm
Sounds like a Manchester super computer.

VAR?
Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,763
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:06:10 pm »
Is this the actual Everton thread, or does that no longer exist. My searches for it only showed it had been recycle binned on RAWK.
Edit: EG
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
An Error Has Occurred!
The topic or board you are looking for appears to be either missing or off limits to you.
Back
« Last Edit: Today at 08:07:43 pm by markedasred »
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,932
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:07:49 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 08:06:10 pm
Is this the actual Everton thread, or does that no longer exist. My searches for it only showed it had been recycle binned on RAWK.

I'm guessing there was some silliness with possible legal repercussions going on in the other thread, I'd say just stand by.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,087
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:08:34 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 08:06:10 pm
Is this the actual Everton thread, or does that no longer exist. My searches for it only showed it had been recycle binned on RAWK.

It's been taken offline for now with the news today:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348971.msg17863917#new
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
