Author Topic: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.

Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,125
  • Asterisks baby!
Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« on: Yesterday at 10:19:30 am »
Been swanning about some Everton forums and I'm in tears laughing.

People losing their shit about a crap shirt with a kind-of 'not quite blue' motif

Fucking hell. Covid, people losing their jobs, people dying, the world in turmoil, global warming and these dickheads going bananas about a shirt.

And we're not even talking kids.  I know a couple of Evertonians in their 60s that literally hate the colour red.

I mean what the fuck has a colour got to do with the world? Yeah your rivals might wear it - but to deny yourself a colour for your whole life?

Ah-hahahahhahahahahahah
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:16:24 pm by Camping in a pub in Allerton »
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,713
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Hetty hetty!! Grrrr!! Grrrrr!! Urrrrk!! Wooof!! Hetty!! Grrrr
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:37:12 am »
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,125
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Hetty hetty!! Grrrr!! Grrrrr!! Urrrrk!! Wooof!! Hetty!! Grrrr
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:47:36 am »
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,399
Re: Hetty hetty!! Grrrr!! Grrrrr!! Urrrrk!! Wooof!! Hetty!! Grrrr
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:45:34 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 10:37:12 am


I hereby declare you king of the gifs.
Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,852
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:49:03 pm »
The woman (in her 60s I'd say) on the till in Asda clocked my LFC mask yesterday then asked if I'd seen the new Bitters' shirt. She said she's a Blue and gets all the shirts if they are nice. She was raging about this one though. Said it was red and there was no way she was buying it. She even got her phone out to show me a picture of it. I said the Gwladys will be fuming about it, and she agreed.

I absolutely love the way a colour can run their lives for them.  :lmao

Anyway, I'm off to complain on the main board about our own new kit...  ;)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:50:46 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,200
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:57:36 pm »
My next door neighbour when I was a kid would not have anything red near him, he went mental when the council painted the front door red and repainted it himself.
Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,852
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:14:00 pm »
What colour are the socks?
PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,824
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:17:53 pm »
To be honest, Hummel have really fucked up there :lmao
Linudden

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 10:19:30 am
Fucking hell. Covid, people losing their jobs, people dying, the world in turmoil, global warming and these dickheads going bananas about a shirt.

Not to mention their future stadium to be under water soon  ;D
Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,394
  • JFT 96
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:22:30 pm »
Haven't they seen their accounts, they have been in the Red for decades.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,096
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:04:49 pm »
Everton were playing in red kits before we were even formed.





http://www.historicalkits.co.uk/Everton/Everton.htm

It's modeled off an old Everton kit, but yet all they can think about is Liverpool.

'if yer no ya history', 'we don't care what the red shite say'.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:08:32 pm by Fromola »
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,848
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:13:02 pm »
But it's a BLACK kit with a red stipe, just like the one from the 1800s. What exactly are they getting their knickers in a twist about?
Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,104
  • SPQR
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:31:26 pm »
I'd love it if they get a kit sponsorship from Nike or Adidas in the next few years and they did something ridiculous like add a red collar or sleeves or something.
Juan Kerr

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:14:55 pm »
Whats yer wife think off it andy?
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,228
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 08:13:02 pm
But it's a BLACK kit with a red stipe, just like the one from the 1800s. What exactly are they getting their knickers in a twist about?

You answered your own question.  ;D

These plebs have become so tribal they don't even realise they were the first club in Liverpool to wear read. Funny how that's one first they don't remember!
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,197
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:10:01 pm »
It's not even an actual red, more something on the reddish spectrum.
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,319
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:29:30 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:10:01 pm
It's not even an actual red, more something on the reddish spectrum.

Sounds like a Manchester super computer.
Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,664
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:34:44 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:29:30 pm
Sounds like a Manchester super computer.
It certainly does chuckie.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,125
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:24:24 am »
Quote from: Juan Kerr on Yesterday at 09:14:55 pm
Whats yer wife think off it andy?


She is somewhat nonplussed :)
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,125
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Everton fans complaining about their Red shirt.
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:25:27 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 08:13:02 pm
But it's a BLACK kit with a red stipe, just like the one from the 1800s. What exactly are they getting their knickers in a twist about?

Hardline Ultra Remainer.
