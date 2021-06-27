Most people will be fucked to some extent with France and the Dutch going out
Unless Shaqiri gets a double hat trick in the next 45 minutes I think I'm done (I was anyway)
8 points from 4 italians, 6 points from 4 dutch players, 1 point from 2 spanish players and Kevin '48 mins' DB. Takes some doing that.Update
24 goals in 6 games, 3 clean sheets in total, selected players from 4 of the 6 winning teams and....
virtually nothing from all that, not a goal, an assist or a clean sheet. Just a booking.