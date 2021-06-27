« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League  (Read 4465 times)

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,765
  • BoRac
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #200 on: June 27, 2021, 06:30:13 pm »
Having just three transfers before the QFs is about to become an issue for me. ;D
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,613
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #201 on: June 27, 2021, 07:05:31 pm »
De Ligt starting and Holes on the bench :duh :duh
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,793
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #202 on: June 27, 2021, 07:11:28 pm »
Having a mare here ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online ConqueredAllOfEurope

  • Shit, just realised I can have a custom title...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #203 on: June 27, 2021, 11:44:43 pm »
Yeah I'm fucked for the next round and probably this one.

Took the risk of having 4 Dutch players...

Oh and I have KDB in my team...
Logged
"We have to change from doubter to believer... now"

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,784
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #204 on: June 27, 2021, 11:46:10 pm »
Awful round.
Logged

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,774
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #205 on: June 28, 2021, 12:25:15 am »
Three players currently out now, though that could easily have been worse. Shit captaincy choices up to now too. As long as France and Sweden go through I don't think I have too much damage, just four players leaving the tournament (have 1 of each GER/ENG). At least Maehle did me proud.
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Online ConqueredAllOfEurope

  • Shit, just realised I can have a custom title...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #206 on: June 28, 2021, 03:51:14 pm »
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on June 27, 2021, 11:44:43 pm
Yeah I'm fucked for the next round and probably this one.

Took the risk of having 4 Dutch players...

Oh and I have KDB in my team...

Annnnnd Pau Torres is not starting as well  :butt

Wow what a terrible round.
Logged
"We have to change from doubter to believer... now"

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #207 on: June 28, 2021, 07:15:30 pm »
Goals scored in extra time dont count?
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,765
  • BoRac
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #208 on: June 28, 2021, 07:15:55 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on June 28, 2021, 07:15:30 pm
Goals scored in extra time dont count?

They do.
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #209 on: June 28, 2021, 07:56:45 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on June 28, 2021, 07:15:55 pm
They do.

Yes, just seen. I think they just took their time adding them on.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,765
  • BoRac
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #210 on: June 28, 2021, 08:34:23 pm »
Four Dutchmen, four Frenchmen in my team, wild card played already. That's me done if France don't overturn this. And even if they do, I'm getting a pathetic total for this round.
Logged

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,774
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #211 on: June 28, 2021, 08:49:40 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on June 28, 2021, 08:34:23 pm
Four Dutchmen, four Frenchmen in my team, wild card played already. That's me done if France don't overturn this. And even if they do, I'm getting a pathetic total for this round.

Most people will be fucked to some extent with France and the Dutch going out
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,006
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #212 on: June 28, 2021, 09:02:03 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on June 28, 2021, 08:49:40 pm
Most people will be fucked to some extent with France and the Dutch going out
Unless Shaqiri gets a double hat trick in the next 45 minutes I think I'm done (I was anyway)

8 points from 4 italians, 6 points from 4 dutch players, 1 point from 2 spanish players and Kevin '48 mins' DB. Takes some doing that.

Update

24 goals in 6 games, 3 clean sheets in total, selected players from 4 of the 6 winning teams and....
virtually nothing from all that, not a goal, an assist or a clean sheet. Just a booking.

« Last Edit: June 28, 2021, 11:31:29 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,765
  • BoRac
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #213 on: June 28, 2021, 09:25:34 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on June 28, 2021, 08:49:40 pm
Most people will be fucked to some extent with France and the Dutch going out

At least I have Benzema as captain and Lloris in goal (saved a penalty). Those two are currently getting me more points than the other nine put together.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,765
  • BoRac
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #214 on: June 28, 2021, 10:01:40 pm »
Pavard suspended, Benzema injured, even if France make it through I won't have eleven players for the next round.
Logged

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,774
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #215 on: June 28, 2021, 11:03:21 pm »
Oops . . .

That's me done. Roll on FPL
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,765
  • BoRac
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #216 on: June 28, 2021, 11:16:04 pm »
Same here. Must be really sure about a player to pay four points for a transfer. On the other hand, playing with eight men is not much fun either. ;D
Logged

Online ConqueredAllOfEurope

  • Shit, just realised I can have a custom title...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #217 on: June 29, 2021, 12:43:35 am »
Benzema being my captain might have saved me from having an absolutely terrible round of 16.

Though people like me who have already played both chips for defo fucked for the next round  ;D
Logged
"We have to change from doubter to believer... now"

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,576
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #218 on: June 29, 2021, 10:38:21 pm »
Every prediction in the bottom half of the draw wrong.  :(
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,765
  • BoRac
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #219 on: June 29, 2021, 10:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on June 29, 2021, 10:38:21 pm
Every prediction in the bottom half of the draw wrong.  :(

One point for me in these last three games, but at least I'm still top. :)

Just four players left in my fantasy team, though. ;D
Logged

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,774
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #220 on: June 29, 2021, 11:03:45 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on June 29, 2021, 10:45:48 pm
One point for me in these last three games, but at least I'm still top. :)

Just four players left in my fantasy team, though. ;D

Lucky me, I have 7!
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,006
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #221 on: June 30, 2021, 12:25:51 am »
Some sort of all time low in my football prediction ability, in a team entirely selected for these games, the whole squad managed 22 points, 1 player managed 3 points (somehow), even though 10 players were in winning teams and every player played.

I think I will just try and enjoy myself and get my confidence back.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,645
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #222 on: June 30, 2021, 11:22:29 am »
Ok so heres my predictions for the quarters

Switzerland 2-2 Spain. Spain 3-2 win after et.
Belgium 1-2 Italy
Czech rep 0-1 Denmark
Ukraine 0-2 England

Ive used my wildcard and filled the defence with England and Denmark players.
Mids and forwards are from Italy and Spain, thrown in Sterling Shaqiri and had a go on Dolberg too.

Obviously it can all go wrong here with only having 5 transfers for the semis but Im more confident Denmark and England go through so they make up the majority. For the final Ill probs be screwed. I dont have the brain power to do the math and try to even out the risk.
« Last Edit: June 30, 2021, 11:24:06 am by red1977 »
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,765
  • BoRac
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #223 on: June 30, 2021, 11:42:52 am »
Shrewd of you to still have a wildcard. I still have limitless, which I'll probably use now, but then I'll be back to having four (or fewer) players for the semis. ;D
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,636
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #224 on: June 30, 2021, 11:57:34 am »
Think ill go Limitless for the QF

Then wildcard for the semis
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,765
  • BoRac
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #225 on: June 30, 2021, 05:27:57 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on June 30, 2021, 11:57:34 am
Think ill go Limitless for the QF

Then wildcard for the semis

I think my money's on you if you still have both.
Logged

Online ConqueredAllOfEurope

  • Shit, just realised I can have a custom title...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #226 on: July 2, 2021, 11:47:39 am »
Think I'll take an 8 point hit for transfers. Just going to wait for the Spain line up to be released before confirming everything.
Logged
"We have to change from doubter to believer... now"

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,765
  • BoRac
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #227 on: July 2, 2021, 11:09:43 pm »
Played my limitless when the teams were announced for the first game. Bought Morata, Sarabia and Ferran Torres, who got four points between them. ;D

And now Spinazzola is injured, I'm down to three players for the semis. Not sure about paying for transfers, very rarely can you be sure someone will get more than four points.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,006
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #228 on: July 2, 2021, 11:58:36 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on July  2, 2021, 11:09:43 pm
Played my limitless when the teams were announced for the first game. Bought Morata, Sarabia and Ferran Torres, who got four points between them. ;D

And now Spinazzola is injured, I'm down to three players for the semis. Not sure about paying for transfers, very rarely can you be sure someone will get more than four points.

Did the same with Morata and Sarabia (neither of whom managed the 60 minute 2nd point), Berardi and Spinazzola, swapped out Shaqiri as well. I had Alba as well who had the goal stripped off him and managed to concede from Shaqiri, I bring bad luck on all I choose.

At least I had Insigne for captain, first bit of fortune I've had in 10 games.
« Last Edit: July 3, 2021, 12:00:23 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,765
  • BoRac
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #229 on: July 3, 2021, 11:38:28 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July  2, 2021, 11:58:36 pm
Did the same with Morata and Sarabia (neither of whom managed the 60 minute 2nd point), Berardi and Spinazzola, swapped out Shaqiri as well. I had Alba as well who had the goal stripped off him and managed to concede from Shaqiri, I bring bad luck on all I choose.

At least I had Insigne for captain, first bit of fortune I've had in 10 games.

Can't believe the bastards didn't give him the goal, the shot was clearly on target.
Logged

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,774
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #230 on: July 3, 2021, 09:43:13 pm »
72 points. Expected nothing much either given I have no subs at all, only had three non-returnees
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,793
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #231 on: July 3, 2021, 10:51:49 pm »
A fair few points for me from England, I have no shame ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,765
  • BoRac
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #232 on: July 6, 2021, 07:35:45 pm »
Paid 8 points for transfers, and I still have just nine players (plus Berardi if he comes on at some stage).
Logged

Online ConqueredAllOfEurope

  • Shit, just realised I can have a custom title...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #233 on: Today at 12:04:04 am »
Currently 8th. If I finish in the top ten, I'll be more than happy!
Logged
"We have to change from doubter to believer... now"
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 