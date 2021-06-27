Ok so heres my predictions for the quarters



Switzerland 2-2 Spain. Spain 3-2 win after et.

Belgium 1-2 Italy

Czech rep 0-1 Denmark

Ukraine 0-2 England



Ive used my wildcard and filled the defence with England and Denmark players.

Mids and forwards are from Italy and Spain, thrown in Sterling Shaqiri and had a go on Dolberg too.



Obviously it can all go wrong here with only having 5 transfers for the semis but Im more confident Denmark and England go through so they make up the majority. For the final Ill probs be screwed. I dont have the brain power to do the math and try to even out the risk.