BoRed

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #160 on: June 17, 2021, 09:30:03 am »
I like the look of those standings this morning. :)

I hope I won't regret changing my captain today, somehow six points doesn't feel enough.
ConqueredAllOfEurope

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #161 on: June 17, 2021, 09:40:09 am »
Think I might take the risk and change my captain from Immobile (14 points with being captain) to Lukaku.
Sarge

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #162 on: June 17, 2021, 06:28:29 pm »
Thats it yes, take out Denayer for Boyata.
BoRed

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #163 on: June 18, 2021, 09:31:39 pm »
I knew I should have gone with Pandev rather than Kane. ;D
ConqueredAllOfEurope

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #164 on: June 19, 2021, 11:57:16 am »
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on June 17, 2021, 09:40:09 am
Think I might take the risk and change my captain from Immobile (14 points with being captain) to Lukaku.

Well that was dumb...
zimmie'5555

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #165 on: June 19, 2021, 03:24:40 pm »
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on June 19, 2021, 11:57:16 am
Well that was dumb...

Yes . . .

Going through something similar with Mbappé after I switched from Insigne. Probably shouldn't gamble on double figures though.
Sarge

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #166 on: June 19, 2021, 08:12:32 pm »
Mate in my friends League -2 for 6 players today ;D
zimmie'5555

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #167 on: June 19, 2021, 09:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on June 19, 2021, 08:12:32 pm
Mate in my friends League -2 for 6 players today ;D

Guessing they had a Portuguese triple up
Sarge

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #168 on: June 19, 2021, 11:12:28 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on June 19, 2021, 09:11:21 pm
Guessing they had a Portuguese triple up

Dias Captian, Gereirro, Neauer, Mbappe, Hernandez and Pavard I think it was.
Sarge

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #169 on: June 19, 2021, 11:45:17 pm »
100 points in total for me not great but 172 is leading the overall compitition, very low scoring in general so far.
zimmie'5555

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 08:12:21 am »
Might have been doing better in the prediction league had I not forgotten to predict first scorer and first team to score in the first match week.
BoRed

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 10:50:01 am »
Difficult to judge given that some have already used their limitless or wildcard, but I think I'm doing fine. :)

Happy with how the match predictor is going, too. :P
Bobinhood

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 03:31:13 pm »
Ran through 4 Captains on game 2 Insigne Lukaku Kane and Mbappe, turns out Insignes's 3 was the best score but ended up with Mbappes lowly appearance fee.  Booooooo

zimmie'5555

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 05:18:08 pm »
Great that Italy have decided to play a second string team. 3 players down already
Sarge

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 05:21:23 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 05:18:08 pm
Great that Italy have decided to play a second string team. 3 players down already

Panic mode and palyed my Wildcard ;D
zimmie'5555

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 05:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 05:21:23 pm
Panic mode and palyed my Wildcard ;D

I did too . . .
BoRed

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 05:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 05:21:23 pm
Panic mode and palyed my Wildcard ;D

Same here :). So far nothing from Belotti and Chiesa.
Sarge

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 06:10:47 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 05:57:52 pm
Same here :). So far nothing from Belotti and Chiesa.

Belotti, Bernie and Donna.
ConqueredAllOfEurope

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #178 on: Today at 10:25:58 am »
I'm stuck between choosing KDB or Malen as captain for today...
zimmie'5555

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #179 on: Today at 06:20:59 pm »
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Today at 10:25:58 am
I'm stuck between choosing KDB or Malen as captain for today...

I decided on Gini . . .
Sarge

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #180 on: Today at 06:22:07 pm »
Lukaku Captian and I have only Dumfries who was taken off at HT ;D
zimmie'5555

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #181 on: Today at 06:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:22:07 pm
Lukaku Captian and I have only Dumfries who was taken off at HT ;D

This was always the most difficult round I suppose with some teams resting players and whatnot
Sarge

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #182 on: Today at 06:33:48 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 06:24:01 pm
This was always the most difficult round I suppose with some teams resting players and whatnot

Lukaku, Kev and Boyata next.
zimmie'5555

Re: Rawk Euro 2021 Fantasy Football League
« Reply #183 on: Today at 06:39:58 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:33:48 pm
Lukaku, Kev and Boyata next.

Also have Lukaku and Boyata, and also Meunier. Think I'll stick with the Gini captain choice though.
