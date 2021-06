You have to leave Insigne as captain even with Lukaku playing right? Feel like this is where I will overthink and fuck myself



Was going to say switch to Lukaku. He is about as good as anyone atm, a brace isnít outrageous. But then no de Bruyne, although he can make his own goals. I would be tempted if you have got players with games to come who you can gamble on going above 8 points. Saying that Iím stuck today on Lukaku or Eriksen as capo.