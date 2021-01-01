I had a similar experience.A big family meal. We sat down at 3 - 1 I think. I was buzzing.I was sat next to one of the youngsters, plays in goal for a non-league teams and he chirped up... 'finished 4 - 3 mate. Bournemouth'.I couldn't beleive it and I was pissing stuck at the fucking table!
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Irritable Owl Syndrome.
No worse a feeling than checking the result and finding its completely unexpected.Remember that 3-3 with Southampton early in 00/01? We were 3 up with just over 10 to play and I went to play a round of golf all pleased with myself. Few hours later, fired up Teletext and see weve thrown it away.
im really hoping for the best but expecting the worsewith the kind of officiating this season, it is beyond our hands that the fuckers in black will want the attention and ruin the game.
"My greatest achievement would have to be the water-into-wine job at Halmstads in 1976...
I was listening to the game in a B&Q car park. Went in to buy my nails, Rawlplugs etc feeling smug at 3-0, came back and switched on the radio at 3-3.Ever since then I've avoided any confidence unless winning 4-0 with 1 minute if additional time to go (subject to VAR of course).
