« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm  (Read 16974 times)

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,448
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #280 on: Today at 01:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 01:33:22 pm
I had a similar experience.

A big family meal. We sat down at 3 - 1 I think. I was buzzing.

I was sat next to one of the youngsters, plays in goal for a non-league teams and he chirped up... 'finished 4 - 3 mate. Bournemouth'.

I couldn't beleive it and I was pissing stuck at the fucking table!


Even without the scoreline, that's a nightmare day right there pal   ;D ;)
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,958
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #281 on: Today at 01:40:08 pm »
0-1 down after 45? Torn between the half time and transfer threads?



Hit both, and the Gini and Nat threads too, for good measure...
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,881
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #282 on: Today at 01:40:15 pm »
Hoping Jota is able to make the bench (ideally we dont need him).
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #283 on: Today at 01:42:39 pm »
im really hoping for the best but expecting the worse

with the kind of officiating this season, it is beyond our hands that the fuckers in black will want the attention and ruin the game.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,160
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #284 on: Today at 01:42:59 pm »
« Last Edit: Today at 01:52:08 pm by TipTopKop »
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,203
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #285 on: Today at 01:45:29 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:57:02 pm
No worse a feeling than checking the result and finding its completely unexpected.

Remember that 3-3 with Southampton early in 00/01? We were 3 up with just over 10 to play and I went to play a round of golf all pleased with myself. Few hours later, fired up Teletext and see weve thrown it away.

I was listening to the game in a B&Q car park. Went in to buy my nails, Rawlplugs etc feeling smug at 3-0, came back and switched on the radio at 3-3.

Ever since then I've avoided any confidence unless winning 4-0 with 1 minute if additional time to go (subject to VAR of course).
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,230
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #286 on: Today at 01:45:58 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 01:42:39 pm
im really hoping for the best but expecting the worse

with the kind of officiating this season, it is beyond our hands that the fuckers in black will want the attention and ruin the game.

We'll fucking smash these today.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,865
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #287 on: Today at 02:06:00 pm »
I can't see anything other than a total shellacking - which is also a very bad sign.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,358
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #288 on: Today at 02:07:37 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:24:51 pm
"My greatest achievement would have to be the water-into-wine job at Halmstads in 1976...
"My Blackburn side were playing a tricky away game early one January, very wet and windy in the dugout, but still around the 73rd minute I finally ploughed my way right to the end of Gravity's Rainbow. I'm very proud of that. We lost 4-1, I think."
« Last Edit: Today at 02:16:07 pm by idontknow »
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,519
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #289 on: Today at 02:13:45 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:45:29 pm
I was listening to the game in a B&Q car park. Went in to buy my nails, Rawlplugs etc feeling smug at 3-0, came back and switched on the radio at 3-3.

Ever since then I've avoided any confidence unless winning 4-0 with 1 minute if additional time to go (subject to VAR of course).

Yeah, the League scars stay with you, somehow. On the plus side, so does the expectation of overturning a European away result.
Logged

Online idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,358
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #290 on: Today at 02:14:52 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:45:29 pm
I was listening to the game in a B&Q car park. Went in to buy my nails, Rawlplugs etc feeling smug at 3-0, came back and switched on the radio at 3-3.

Ever since then I've avoided any confidence unless winning 4-0 with 1 minute if additional time to go (subject to VAR of course).
You were taking a chance in the Barcelona game!!!!!!  :)
Logged
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,163
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
« Reply #291 on: Today at 02:20:15 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:45:29 pm
I was listening to the game in a B&Q car park. Went in to buy my nails, Rawlplugs etc feeling smug at 3-0, came back and switched on the radio at 3-3.

Ever since then I've avoided any confidence unless winning 4-0 with 1 minute if additional time to go (subject to VAR of course).
Just thank fuck we aren't ac Milan fans
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 