No worse a feeling than checking the result and finding its completely unexpected.



Remember that 3-3 with Southampton early in 00/01? We were 3 up with just over 10 to play and I went to play a round of golf all pleased with myself. Few hours later, fired up Teletext and see weve thrown it away.



I was listening to the game in a B&Q car park. Went in to buy my nails, Rawlplugs etc feeling smug at 3-0, came back and switched on the radio at 3-3.Ever since then I've avoided any confidence unless winning 4-0 with 1 minute if additional time to go (subject to VAR of course).