Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm

CHOPPER

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #240 on: Today at 11:20:04 am
Hope the club are offering a free sterilising service for when I go back to my normal seat on the Kop. Vermin fawlty!
Gegenpresser101

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #241 on: Today at 11:20:30 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:52:05 am
My coffee table is all ready with plenty of wine and a load of lines of cocaine. The hardest part is going to be not getting at it before 4pm.
Have a mix of those before the match, and maybe you'll come up with a genius movie idea like Sharknado or Sausage Party. Gotta say I'm surprised, expected the wine, but I always thought you were an esctasy lsd music festival type of lass :P.

Personally I have some work to finish up for a Monday deadline before the match, so at least there's something to distract me and I don't have to use up my stack of shrooms.

I think we should win. Can't see any reason why we won't to be honest.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #242 on: Today at 11:23:11 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:31:04 am
Kind of the fat Sam skill. Though even he bit off more than he can chew this time around
An achievement in itself.
disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #243 on: Today at 11:38:06 am
We really should win this. Can not be doing with a game raising performance from Palace, though either way we should turn them over. Hopefully we go into HT ahead as the longer we leave it the more nerves will start to kick in. Hope everyone in the ground is right behind them. It might not be a full crowd but we have something and Palace have nothing. I think we'll be alright.

Hoping for a good send off for everyone on their way, Wijnaldum et al.
rob1966

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #244 on: Today at 11:47:34 am
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:02:58 am
But everyone keeps telling us how "defensively sound" he's made them. I really have never understood how he has hoodwinked so many for so long. As long as he doesn't get a club relegated (including us, apparently), he's "done a really good job".

Anyway, he can toddle off into the sunset after a 5-0 battering, thanks for nothing Roy.

That made me look at the league table - Palace have the third worst goals against in the division and the worst GD outside the bottom 3.

PaulF

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #245 on: Today at 12:10:50 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:47:34 am
That made me look at the league table - Palace have the third worst goals against in the division and the worst GD outside the bottom 3.


Is he a bigger fraud than sjolkskaer?
Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #246 on: Today at 12:16:09 pm
My wife has made me drive her to the in laws this weekend.

I've very annoyed and explained to her that everytime we play when we are visiting, we seem to throw away points.

To name a few...
4 - 3 Bournemouth
Draw with West Brom x 2!
Charity Shield vs Arsenal this year.
0 - 0 United when Pogba had all his shit emojis on the boards

Anyway... I have seen us win here and it was the 3 - 2 City game with the Coutinho winner. Though hendo got his red card.

So the omens aren't great for me sorry. But if there is a year we can do it... Its this shitty year!
Mister men

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #247 on: Today at 12:18:06 pm
Huge match for the clubs future, absolutely huge. I'll be watching with the sound right down as i can no longer stomach that ball bag Neville or especially Carragher on comms.
johnj147

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #248 on: Today at 12:19:56 pm
Forecast is wind and rain FFS..
jillc

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #249 on: Today at 12:22:24 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 12:19:56 pm
Forecast is wind and rain FFS..

It's beautiful at the moment.
rossipersempre

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #250 on: Today at 12:24:51 pm
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 05:08:50 am
Id love to know what he thinks his career highlight was.


So I can laugh at it.
"My greatest achievement would have to be the water-into-wine job at Halmstads in 1976...
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #251 on: Today at 12:25:42 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:22:24 pm
It's beautiful at the moment.

I'm 20 miles away and it's starting to look ominous outside.

Usually the last game of the season is played in warm sunshine. Not today methinks.
jillc

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #252 on: Today at 12:27:20 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:25:42 pm
I'm 20 miles away and it's starting to look ominous outside.

Usually the last game of the season is played in warm sunshine. Not today methinks.

Bright sunshine here, but then I'm in sunny New Brighton.  ;)
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #253 on: Today at 12:28:28 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:27:20 pm
Bright sunshine here, but then I'm in sunny New Brighton.  ;)

It's heading your way. Like a weather apocalypse. :D
jillc

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #254 on: Today at 12:30:08 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:28:28 pm
It's heading your way. Like a weather apocalypse. :D

Thanks for that.  ;)
disgraced cake

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #255 on: Today at 12:34:51 pm
The situation with Gini Wijnaldum is a bit more complicated as he will shortly be out of contract and thats an issue for him to resolve one way or another, but its clearly possible that todays game could be his last for Liverpool.

If it is  and even if it isnt  everyone who holds this club dear should acknowledge the role that Gini has played in everything that we have achieved in recent seasons. His contribution has been immense and having played alongside him in midfield so many times I know better than most just how much of a difference he has made to us every single time he has worn a red shirt.

I dont just respect Gini, I am hugely grateful to him. He is a Premier League winner, a Champions League winner, a UEFA Super Cup winner and a FIFA Club World Cup winner. More than that, he is a wonderful teammate and a magnificent leader. Its been a privilege to play alongside him.

Henderson on Wijnaldum
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #256 on: Today at 12:38:29 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:27:20 pm
Bright sunshine here, but then I'm in sunny New Brighton.  ;)

The beating heart of the Leisure Peninsula.
Red_Rich

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #257 on: Today at 12:42:34 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:52:05 am
My coffee table is all ready with plenty of wine and a load of lines of cocaine. The hardest part is going to be not getting at it before 4pm.

Oh God, no. Coke?!  For certain situations, yes.  But this ain't one of them.

I did some Morphine before our last CL showdown last day against Boro in 2017.

Worked a treat.  Couldn't have been calmer if I'd tried.  Didn't give a shit and just sat there in a happy haze.
Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #258 on: Today at 12:44:04 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:22:24 pm
It's beautiful at the moment.

It's as cloudy as a big fat cloudy thing here
jillc

Re: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace preview. Sunday May 23rd. KO 4pm
Reply #259 on: Today at 12:45:19 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 12:44:04 pm
It's as cloudy as a big fat cloudy thing here

It's clouding over here as well now, the weather forecast is completed.
