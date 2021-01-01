The situation with Gini Wijnaldum is a bit more complicated as he will shortly be out of contract and thats an issue for him to resolve one way or another, but its clearly possible that todays game could be his last for Liverpool.



If it is  and even if it isnt  everyone who holds this club dear should acknowledge the role that Gini has played in everything that we have achieved in recent seasons. His contribution has been immense and having played alongside him in midfield so many times I know better than most just how much of a difference he has made to us every single time he has worn a red shirt.



I dont just respect Gini, I am hugely grateful to him. He is a Premier League winner, a Champions League winner, a UEFA Super Cup winner and a FIFA Club World Cup winner. More than that, he is a wonderful teammate and a magnificent leader. Its been a privilege to play alongside him.



Henderson on Wijnaldum